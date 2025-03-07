Top 10 California CIF Southern Section baseball outfielders: Vote for the best
The high school baseball season is underway in the CIF Southern Section, which is home to the nation's best programs including the 2024 national champions Corona Panthers.
High School on SI will be previewing the 2025 season with lists of the top players to keep an eye on in the Southland, including pitchers (right and left-handed), infielders, outfielders and big hitters to watch.
Here are the best outfielders to watch in the Southern Section this spring.
TOP OUTFIELDERS
1. Anthony Murphy, Corona, Jr. (LSU)
The standout junior has the presence of a big leaguer already. As a sophomore Murphy led the national champions in hits (48) and triples (3). He also hit six homers. Murphy plays center field at Corona.
2. Anthony Pack, Millikan, Sr. (Texas)
Speed, speed, speed. Pack might be the most electric player in California for what he can do with the bat and his legs. The Texas commit is already to a fast start with nine hits in six games with 10 RBIs and six stole bases.
3. Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran, Sr. (Texas A&M)
Rolling into 2025, Hartshorn is touted as one of the best outfielders in the country - and certainly the state - after driving 30 runs and belting four homers last season as a junior. Big-time athlete at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.
4. James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. (Stanford)
Touted since he was a freshman, Tronstein has emerged as one of the top prospect on the West Coast. He batted .347 with 34 hits and 11 RBIs as a junior. He's a high-level offensive weapon that has centerfield capabilities, according to a scouting report from Perfect Game.
5. Mason Greenhouse, Aquinas, Sr. (Miami)
Athlete. Greenhouse is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. His game shines when he at the plate and when he's tracking a fly ball. Greenhouse is already batting .400 this season.
6. Blake Bowen, JSerra, Jr. (Oregon State)
The 17-year-old is ranked among the top juniors in the state. His stout build at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds gives him powerful tools in the field and at the plate, according to Perfect Game.
7. Jared Grindlinger, Huntington Beach, So.
Only a sophomore and Grindlinger is listed as everything ... a pitcher, 1st baseman and outfielder. He's won all the big accolades as a youth baseball player and will turn into one of the top prospects in SoCal by the time he's senior. He'll only be 17 years old as a senior.
8. Trevor Goldenetz, Huntington Beach, Sr. (Long Beach St.)
Goldenetz led Huntington Beach in hits last season with 37 while batting .394 with 11 RBIs and 10 doubles.
9. Vaughn Coleman, San Dimas, Sr. (Arizona St.)
Coleman was a key part of San Dimas' 25-win season in 2024. He batted .347 with 33 hits and 21 RBIs and five homers.
10. Eric Zdunek, Maranatha, Jr. (TCU)
TCU commit had 30 hits, 24 RBI, two doubles and two homers last year as a sophomore.
TEN MORE
Walter Urbon, Loyola, Sr. (USC)
Ira Rootman, Harvard-Westlake, So.
Takashi Rutherford, JSerra, Jr.
Isaiah Hearn, Chaminade, Jr.
Ricardo Hurtado, Orange Lutheran, So.
Tanner Brown, Huntington Beach, So. (TCU)
Miles Scott, Servite, Sr.
Ajani Wrighster, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (Cal)
Jetner Welch, Santa Barbara, Jr.
Ezekial Lara, Mater Dei, Jr. (Georgia Tech)
