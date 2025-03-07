Top 10 California high school baseball catchers from the Class of 2025
It's no secret that California is a hotbed for baseball talent. Combine the ideal weather with the massive population and the Golden State has proven golden for professional and college scouts to find talent in droves.
The high school class of 2025 is loaded with catchers that have shown just how vital they are to their team behind the plate, which could lead to big time opportunities down the line.
According to Prep Baseball Report, while some of the prospects are from Southern California, NorCal is well represented at the catcher position, with Heritage's Alonzo Alvarez, Valley Christian's Jordan Ortiz, Clovis' Peyton Barsotti and The King Academy's Ethan Johnson being the notable Northern California stars to make the list.
Here is that list of the top 10 catchers in California from the Class of 2025, based on the PBR ranking, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 California baseball catcher prospects from class of 2025
1. C/3B Brayden Jaksa, Irvington
The No. 8 ranked prospect in the nation returns for one final ride with Irvington, looking to build off of his junior campaign that saw him hit .437 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 71 at-bats. The 6-6, 210 recruit primarily plays behind the dish, where his 1.94-2.00 pop time range has helped him become one of the state's best catchers. Committed to Oregon, Jaksa could be another player that gets looks from MLB teams over the summer.
2. C/OF Trent Grindlinger, Huntington Beach
Capable of playing in the outfield as well, the 6-2, 196 recruit primarily plays catcher for Huntington Beach, where his average pop time of 1.91-2.01 seconds has made him a reliable force behind the dish. At the plate last spring, the Mississippi State commit hit .333 with 30 RBIs, also adding 13 double and three triples.
3. C Alonzo Alvarez, Heritage
Last season, the 6-foot Miami commit hit .325 with a home run and 28 RBIs in 83 at-bats, also hitting four doubles and five triples, striking out 16 times while walking 12. To start off this season, Alvarez is hitting .625 through eight at-bats. Ranked as the No. 241 overall prospect for his class and No. 16 at his position, a big season could raise his stock even more.
4. C/2B Landon Hodge, Crespi Carmelite
Hit .246 with 13 RBIs in 69 at-bats last season, hitting four doubles and a triple while striking out 17 times and walking 11. As a sophomore, he hit .391. The LSU commit can play in the infield as well, but his strong skills behind the plate (with a 1.93-1.97 pop time combined with a velocity of 83mph) could make him much more of a fit to be a catcher long term.
5. C/OF Jarett Sabol, Aliso Niguel
The USC commit hit .356 with a home run and 19 RBIs in 73 at-bats last spring, striking out nine times while walking 14. While capable of having a pop time as fast as 1.94 second and able to throw the ball 81mph from behind the plate, Sabol can play outfield as well, where his 7.05 60 speed and 90mph throwing velocity from beyond the infield make him a strong versatile player.
6. C/OF Shane Miranda, Saint Augustine
Hit .310 with two home runs and 23 RBIs in 84 at-bats last season, striking out nine times while walking 17 times. Through four games this season, the Notre Dame commit is batting .308. In the field, Miranda plays outfield as well but is the primary catcher for Saint Augustine, capable of having a pop time between 1.90 and 1.94 seconds with a throwing velocity of 78mph. Helping the Saints finish 23-8 last season, Miranda could be key to their success in 2025.
7. C/3B Jordan Ortiz, Valley Christian
In 87 at-bats last spring, the 6'1" LMU commit hit .253 with a home run and 16 RBIs, striking out 10 times while walking eight. In five at-bats to begin the new season, Ortiz has looked poised for an even bigger year, currently hitting .600. Ortiz is very versatile as well, proving that he is also a strong third baseman, but as Valley Christian's primary catcher, he has proven his worth with his ability to throw guys out, with a pop time of 1.91-2.12 seconds and throw speed of 81mph. The Warriors have lofty expectations for this season, where Ortiz could be the centerpiece.
8. C/OF Peyton Barsotti, Clovis
Transferring from Buchanan prior to the start of the season, Barsotti has needed some time to adjust to his new team at Clovis, currently hitting .167 through two games. However, Barsotti is known for his strong skills in the field, with his pop time from behind the plate ranging between 1.97-2.08 seconds with an arm velocity of 78mph. Ranked No. 68 overall in the state for his class and still uncommitted, Barsotti could look to really break out as a senior this spring and find a college program to call home next season.
9. C/OF Ethan Johnson, The King's Academy
The Missouri commit hit .349 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 86 at-bats last spring, striking out 20 times while walking 15. In the field, he had a .926 fielding percentage, making only two errors. Has a 1.94-2.04 second pop time, with his throwing velocity from behind the plate topping out at 81mph.
10. C/OF Nolan Stoll, West Ranch
The 6'4" Stanford commit hit .380 with 11 RBIs in 79 at-bats last season, striking out six times while walking 14. For his career, he has a .367 batting average and is currently hitting .250 through the first two games of his senior year. Has a 2.09-2.11 second pop time and is capable of reaching throwing speed of up to 73mph from behind the dish.