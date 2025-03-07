Top 10 California high school baseball left-handed pitchers from the class of 2025
It's no secret that California is a hotbed for baseball talent. Combine the ideal weather with the massive population and the Golden State has proven golden for professional and college scouts to find talent in droves.
The high school class of 2025 is loaded with talented left-handed pitchers.
While Southern California, as always, is well represented, Northern California has some strong talent on this list, most notably Rocklin's Joey Lorenzini and St. Mary's-Stockton's Tanner Grove.
Here is that list of the top 10 left-handed pitchers in California from the Class of 2025, based on the Prep Baseball Report ranking, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 California baseball left-handed pitching prospects from class of 2025
1. LHP/1B Joey Lorenzini, Rocklin
The Arkansas commit compiled a 4-2 win-loss record with a 1.67 ERA in 11 appearances last spring, striking out 63 batters while walking only 25 in 37.2 innings. At the plate, he hit .365 with eight RBIs in 52 at-bats. Throwing a 92mph fastball, he also has a 79-81mph slider in his repertoire.
2. LHP/1B Trey Morris, Washington Union
Was limited on the mound last season to only one appearance but as a sophomore, the Oregon State commit recorded a 1.00 ERA in four appearances, striking out 17 batters while walking four in 14 innings pitched. However, he contributed a lot as a batter last spring, hitting .372 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 86 at-bats. Struck out 12 batters and walked 22. His pitching arsenal includes a 90mph fastball with a 2321 spin rate, a 74-76mph slider and an 82-83mph changeup.
3. LHP Cody Kiemele, Arlington High
The Arizona State commit currently has a 1-0 win-loss record with a 1.20 ERA in three appearances, striking out 11 batters while walking four in 11.2 innings. The 6'3" flamethrower uses his size to throw relatively hard, with a fastball that reaches 90mph with a 2291 spin rate. He also throws a 77-78mph curveball, a 78-80mph changeup and an 81-82mph slider.
4. LHP/OF Jaxon Baker, Paloma Valley
In nine appearances last spring, the Oregon commit compiled a 5-0 win-loss record with a 2.08 ERA, striking out 50 batters while walking 34 in 33.2 innings. At the plate, he hit .299 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 87 at-bats, striking out 20 times while walking 14. Has a two pitch arsenal that contains a 91mph fastball with a 2105 spin rate and a 69-72mph curveball.
5. LHP/OF Paul Grossman, Northwood
The USC commit compiled a 6-1 win-loss record with a 1.03 ERA in 10 appearance last spring, striking out 78 batters and walking 10 in 47.2 inning pitched. At the plate, he hit .382 with 18 RBIs, four doubles and a triple, striking out only eight times while walking 18 times. His four-seam fastball tops out at 89mph, but his command is what makes him tough to hit.
6. LHP Brady Estes, Whitney
Last season, the Cal Poly commit compiled a 5-2 win-loss record and a 1.83 ERA in 11 appearances, striking out 60 batters and walking 40 in 49.2 innings. At the plate, he hit .271 with 15 RBIs in 96 at-bats, striking out 23 times while walking 12. Ranked as the No. 97 overall prospect for his class in the state, Estes could be a big key for Whitney this season and could look to raise his stock.
7. LHP/1B Tanner Grove, St. Mary's-Stockton
In 13 appearances last spring, the 6'0" Cal commit compiled a 5-1 win-loss record and a 1.23 ERA in 57 innings, striking out 83 batters and walking 17. So far this season, he is 1-1 with a 0.84 ERA in two appearances, striking out 14 batters and walking four in 8.1 innings. His pitching repertoire includes an 84.6mph fastball with a 2278 spin rate, a 68-70mph curveball and a 74-75mph changeup.
8. LHP/OF Luke Medhurst, Newbury Park
Compiled a 3.86 ERA in eight appearances last spring, striking out 32 and walking 14 in 32.2 innings pitched. So far this season, he has a 1-0 win-loss record with a 2.55 ERA in two appearances, striking out 10 batters while only walking three in 11 innings. Hit .396 with 16 RBIs in 91 at-bats last season as well. Medhurst is committed to play college baseball at San Diego.
9. LHP Tristan Dalzell, Los Alamitos
Committed to Long Beach State, Dalzell could enter this year on a mission to burst out onto the scene even more and help the Griffins build off of a 24-8 campaign last spring. His pitching arsenal includes an 87mph fastball, a 71-72mph curveball and a 79-81mph changeup.
10. LHP Joseph Moreno, South Hills
Limited to only one game last season on the mound. As a sophomore however, Moreno compiled a 7-3 win-loss record with a 2.03 ERA in 16 appearances (five starts), picking up two saves and striking out 58 batters against 40 walks in 51.2 innings pitched. The UCSB commit throws an 88mph fastball, a 67-68mph curveball and a 70-72mph changeup.