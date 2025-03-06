Top 10 California high school baseball right-handed pitchers from the class of 2025
It's no secret that California is a hotbed for baseball talent. Combine the ideal weather with the massive population and the Golden State has proven golden for professional and college scouts to find talent in droves.
The high school class of 2025 is loaded with pitching that could lead to big time opportunities for these young stars down the line.
According to Prep Baseball Report, many of the prospects featured on this list are from Southern California, with only Cardinal Newman's Josh Jannicelli and Franklin's Dylan Wood being among the select few Northern California pitchers that made the list.
Here is that list of the top 10 right-handed pitchers in California from the Class of 2025, based on the PBR ranking, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 California baseball pitching prospects from class of 2025
1. RHP/OF Seth Hernandez, Corona
The No. 2 ranked prospect in the nation put his name on the map as a junior last season, ending the year with a 9-0 win-loss record with a 0.62 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts), while batting .352 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. His fastball max velocity is 97mph. Hernandez is committed to Vanderbilt, but could be an MLB draft pick after this season.
2. RHP/1B Angel Cervantes, Warren High
Cervantes, while seeing limited action as a junior, is back for what will be the grand finale to his high school career. In three appearances last season, Cervantes compiled a 2-1 win-loss record and a 0.00 ERA. His fastball can reach up to 94mph but it is his spin rate that makes him extra hard to face, recording a 2519 fastball spin rate. Committed to UCLA, Cervantes is listed as the 45th best MLB draft prospect available according to MLB.com.
3. RHP/1B Grayson Boles, St. Augustine
The 6-4, 216 pound prospect compiled a 7-1 win-loss record with a 2.54 ERA in 10 appearances (10 starts) last spring on the mound while batting .250 with a home run and seven RBIs. His fastball max velocity has been clocked at 92mph with a spin rate of 2411. His reportoire also includes a curveball, slider and a changeup, the latter of which has been clocked at 85mph. Boles is currently committed to Texas.
4. RHP/3B Vaughn Neckar, Vista Murrieta
In 11 appearances on the mound last season, the 6-3, 215 recruit recorded an 8-2 win-loss record with a 1.74 ERA, striking out 65 batters in 48.1 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .286 with four home runs and 28 RBIs, also hitting three doubles and a triple. His pitching reportoire includes a four-seam fastball that has topped at 95, a 75-79mph curveball and an 85mph changeup. He is currently committed to Oklahoma.
5. RHP Reagan Ricken, Great Oak
As a junior last spring, the LSU commit compiled a 3-2 win-loss record with a 1.40 ERA in 10 appearances (seven starts) and struck out 43 batters in 30 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .325 with a home run and 24 RBIs, also hitting five doubles and three triples. The 6-5, 220 prospect is committed to LSU, where he could look to be a star at once his prep career comes to a close.
6. RHP/OF Zach Strickland, Maranatha
Last spring, the UCLA commit compiled an 8-0 win-loss record with a 0.40 ERA in 10 appearances (10 starts), including two complete games and two shutouts. He also struck out 88 batters against only 11 walks in 53 innings. At the plate, he hit .394 with two home runs and 19 RBIs, also adding on five doubles and four triples. His pitching reportoire includes a 69-73mph curveball, a 76-79mph slider and an 81-84mph changeup but his fastball can reach up to 96mph with a 2403 spin rate.
7. RHP Josh Jannicelli, Cardinal Newman
Last spring, the UCSB commit was dominant on the mound all season long, compiling a 12-1 win-loss record and a 0.73 ERA in 16 appearances, including one complete game shutout and two saves. He also struck out 116 batters while walking 16 batters in 76.1 innings pitched. Ranked No. 51 in the nation at his position and No. 161 overall in his class, the 6'5" prospect could look to have an even bigger year for the reigning NorCal Division II champions.
8. RHP/OF Dylan Wood, Franklin
Compiled a 7-3 win-loss record and a 1.28 ERA in 12 appearances (five starts) last spring, throwing four complete games and a shutout. He also struck out 78 batters and walked nine in 54.2 innings. Wood's reportoire is not every extensive, containing only three pitches, but he throws each one very well, with his fastball topping out at 94mph, his curveball ranging between 74-78mph and his changeup ranging between 72-73mph. Committed to the University of Arizona, the 6'2" prospect could looke to raise his stock with a big senior season.
9. RHP/OF Dylan Harrison, Summit High
As a junior last spring, the 6'5" Clemson commit compiled a 7-0 win-loss record with a 1.86 ERA in 11 appearances, striking out 77 batters and walking 18 in 52.2 innings. At the plate, he hit .409 with a home run and 22 RBIs in 88 at-bats, striking out six times and walking 14. His pitching arsenal includes a 92mph fastball with a 2427 spin rate, a 76-79mph slider and an 85mph changeup.
10. RHP/2B Ethin Bingaman, Corona
So far this season, the 5'11" Auburn commit has a 2-0 win-loss record and a 0.78 ERA in two starts, having struck out 16 against only two walks in nine innings pitched. Throwing a 94mph fastball with a 2643 spin rate, he also throws a 78-80mph curveball and an 85mph changeup. A member of the 18U USA Baseball National Team, Bingaman could be a core piece to Corona's success this season, where the program will look to prove that they belong in the conversation for being the best team in the nation.