Top 10 California High School Baseball Shortstops From The Class of 2026
California is known to be a major hotbed for talent on the diamond. The nice weather almost year-round combined with the large population has made the Golden State a great place for both college and pro scouts to find top tier talent in large quantities.
The high school class of 2026 is stacked with shortstops that have started to turn heads and put their names firmly on the map when it comes to being among the top talent in the nation. For some of these players, a shot at the MLB Draft within the next year or two could be a real possibility.
In Northern California, De La Salle's Tyler Spangler headlines the list, bursting out onto the scene as a sophomore and returns for more in 2025. Southern California stars such as Alex Harrington (Cathedral Catholic) and Brody Schumaker (Santa Margarita Catholic) among others, could be ones to keep an eye on this spring as well.
Here is that list of the top 10 shortstops in California from the Class of 2026, based on the Prep Baseball Report ranking, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 California baseball shortstop prospects from class of 2026
1. SS Tyler Spangler, De La Salle
While guys like Alec Blair could be seen as the headline players for the Spartans this season, Spangler's strong sophomore campaign where he hit .375 with five home runs and 22 RBIs provides even more confidence that his senior season could be even better. Committed to Stanford, Spangler's junior season could be pivotal for his career.
2. SS/RHP Alex Harrington, Cathedral Catholic
The Stanford commit hit .255 with six home runs and 21 RBIs last spring, also contributing three doubles and two triples. Through two games this season, he is hitting .286 with a home run and an RBI through seven at-bats. His bat exit velocity comes in at around 100mph, with his ability to make strong contact evident whenever he gets a chance at-bat. Cathedral Catholic finished 23-10 last season, and this spring, Harrington could be key to the team's success.
3. SS/OF Brody Schumaker, Santa Margarita Catholic
The 5-foot-9, 145 pound TCU commit could see his stock rise this spring with a good season for Santa Margarita, who are coming off of a 22-10-1 campaign in 2024 and have started the 2025 season at 3-0. Capable of playing both in the infield and the outfield, and doing well at both, Schumaker could be a big piece to Santa Margarita's lineup this season.
4. SS Trey Ebel, Corona
In his debut varsity season as a sophomore in 2024, the 5'9, 160 Texas A&M commit hit .262 with a home run and 10 RBIs, while only striking out twice in 61 at-bats. Through four games to begin this season, he is hitting .333 in nine at-bats, with three strikeouts and five walks. Ranked No. 19 in the nation at his position, No. 79 overall, Ebel having a big season could see his stock rise considerably.
5. SS/C Josiah Morris, Clayton Valley Charter
The 6'0, 165 uncommitted utility player out of the East Bay school could look to raise his stock with a strong spring for the Ugly Eagles. He is currently ranked as the No. 24 player in the nation at his position and the No. 104 overall.
6. SS/3B Matthew Kelley, Carlsbad
Last spring, the 6'2, 173 Miami commit hit .329 with a pair of home runs and 18 RBIs, also hitting three doubles and two triples in 82 at-bats. His strong contact skills make him a reliable hitter for Carlsbad, with his exit velocity reaching 94mph. In the field, he is capable of making any throw, with his throw speed topping at 94mph.
7. SS/RHP Marcus Greis, JSerra Catholic
The 6'0" TCU commit is currently ranked as the 139rd player in the nation for his class and comes in ranked at No. 34 for his position, and could look to have a big season and get his upperclassmen years started on a tear.
8. SS/OF Jaden Jackson, St. John Bosco
Last spring, the 5'9" UCLA commit hit .277 with 10 RBIs in 83 at-bats, hitting seven doubles and a triple, while striking out 18 times and walking 15. Currently ranked 147th in the nation for his class and 37th at his position, Jackson could be a key piece for Bosco this season as it looks to make a deep playoff run.
9. SS/3B Gavin Hottle, Orange Lutheran
In 30 at-bats last spring, the 6'2" TCU commit hit .200 with three RBIs, striking out nine times while walking seven. In the field, he is known for his big arm, able to reach throwing speeds of up to 92mph from short and can also man the hot corner when needed.
10. SS/RHP Noah Everly, St. John Bosco
The 6'0" prospect hit .309 with 12 RBIs last spring, hitting three doubles as well and struck out 15 times while walking seven in 68 at-bats. Through four games this season, he is hitting .250 with a pair of RBIs and has struck out three times while walking once. Currently uncommitted, a big season from Everly could help change that.