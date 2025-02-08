Top 10 California sophomore high school boys basketball scorers (2/7/2025)
Every high school basketball team has the goal of being dominant when it comes to scoring.
At the high school level, most sophomores are only now starting to find their groove, with a season of experience in the prep ranks under their belt and more knowledge about the type of competition they will face. While some sophomores make a case to be consistent contributors, others may have to fight for playing time.
But in the case of these guys, they could very well be considered the stars of their respective programs.
Here are the top 10 scoring sophomores through Feb. 4 for those programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps.
Editor's note: Listed leaders and stats are courtesy and based only on MaxPreps leaderboards.
1. G Tavid Johnson, Francis Parker (San Diego)
Averaging 24 points last season, Johnson has grown again this season, averaging 27.3 points through 26 games played. The last three games have seen Johnson score over 20 points in all of them, scoring 27 points in a 57-42 win over Santa Fe Christian in his most recent outing. The 6-4, 170 pound Johnson could be relied on even more during the San Diego section playoffs.
2. G Denny Castro, Desert Hot Springs
In 14 games played this season, Castro is averaging 24.5 points, scoring over 30 in two out of the team's last three games. Most recently, in a 70-18 win over Desert Mirage, the 5-7, 150 pound Castro scored 25 points. On Feb. 3, Castro tied a season high of 34 points in a win over Desert Chapel (58-37). He has Desert Hot Springs in prime position to earn a spot in the Southern Section playoffs after missing out last year.
3. C/PF Hugo Morales, Norte Vista (Riverside)
In 27 games this season, Morales is averaging 24.1 points for Norte Vista, scoring over 20 points in 19 contests. Most recently, he had 19 points in a 96-61 win over Jurupa Valley. His best game of the season was in the opening game of the campaign, a 104-77 win over Norco, where he scored 39 points. Norte Vista could be looking at a deep run in the Southern Section playoffs, with Morales potentially being a big piece.
4. W Oliver Carpenter, Mid Peninsula (Menlo Park)
In 11 games played so far this season, Carpenter is averaging 23.8 points, up from 14.8 last season. Currently, he is on a six game streak of scoring over 20 points, with his most recent game seeing him score 20 in an 80-59 loss to Design Tech. The last time that Mid Peninsula made the Central Coast Section playoffs was 2020-21 and currently sitting at 6-10, they have some work to do if they wish to make it this season.
5. G Malachi Davis, McFarland
In 10 games this season, the 6'3, 195 pound Davis is averaging 23.8 points. He has not played since December, but in his most recent game on Dec. 14, a 100-42 win over West, he scored 35 points, which was also a season high. McFarland most likely will make the Central Section playoffs, sitting at 23-5, and if Davis is able to return, he could be an important factor.
6. G Carter Fulton, Norte Vista (Riverside)
In 21 games this season, Fulton is averaging 23.7 points, with a current four game stretch of scoring over 20 points. In Norte Vista's most recent game against Jurupa Valley (96-61 win), he scored 23 points. His best game of the season was in a win over Diamond Bar (101-82), where he scored 38. Him, along with Morales, could be major factors in Norte Vista's Southern Section playoff run.
7. G Gianni Zeljo, York (Monterey)
The 6-2, 155-pound Zeljo is averaging 23.3 points in 14 games so far this season, scoring over 30 points in two consecutive games. In the team's most recent game against Kirby Prep (an 87-34 win), Zeljo scored 32 after scoring 30 points in the game before (70-65 win over Pajaro Valley). At 11-4, Zeljo could have his team in a prime position to secure a Central Coast Section playoff spot.
8. G Brendan Hooper, Forest Lake Christian (Auburn)
In 19 games this season, Hooper is averaging 22.6 points and has scored over 20 points in two straight games. On Feb. 4, in a 60-51 win over Encina, Hooper scored 27 points, following up a 25 point performance that he had against Victory Christian (61-42). The 5-9, 135-pounder could be the face of the Sac-Joaquin program for the next couple of seasons.
9. G Shomare' Gray, Foshay (Los Angeles)
The 5-10 standout is averaging 22.1 points in 20 games this season, scoring in the double figures every single game this season. Most recently, in a Feb. 4 win over Animo South Los Angeles (68-33), Gray scored 12 points. He had two 40 point games earlier on in the season, scoring 41 in a Nov. 16 loss to Verdugo Hills (82-65) and 44 in a Nov. 18 win over West Adams (65-57). He could be a big factor for Foshay in the LA City Section playoffs.
10. G Andrew Nimri, Pacific Grove
In 20 games this season, the 6-2, 180-pounder is averaging 21.7 points and has scored over 20 points in nine straight games. Most recently, in a 62-54 loss to Oakwood, he scored 24 points. His season high came in a Dec. 13 win over Hilmar (78-50), scoring 31 points. With three games left, Nimri could be relied on heavily to help Pacific Grove clinch a Central Coast Section playoff berth this season.