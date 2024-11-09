High School

Top 10 Central Section high school football playoff first-round games

Based on Calprep.com predictions, here are the tightest games not to miss

Mitch Stephens

Clovis High ready to snap the ball heading into the Central Section playoffs that get underway Friday when the Cougars travel to unbeaten Hanford.
Clovis High ready to snap the ball heading into the Central Section playoffs that get underway Friday when the Cougars travel to unbeaten Hanford. / Photo: Bobby Medellin

First-round high school playoff games tend to be a little lopsided, wonky and one-sided.

According to calpreps.com, that's not the case at all in the Central Section where of its 36 games (35 of them on Friday), only six should be decided by three touchdowns or greater.

In fact, five are projected to be decided by three points or less and 17 by 10 points or fewer. There are 13 more that should be decided between 11 and 20 points.

The most common margin is between 11 and 19.

TOP 10 CENTRAL SECTION PROJECTED FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES

1. DIVISION 1: Clovis West 22, Arroyo Grande 21

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE
The battle of Eagles. The visiting Eagles (4-6) have toughened up in one of the state's top leagues, the Tri-River Athletic Conference but will face a tough host Eagles (7-3), who are led by junior Zack Tayman (892 yards rushing 12 touchdowns. The teams have never met.

2. DIVISION 1-AA: Clovis 31, Hanford 28

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE
The visiting Cougars (7-3), led by one of the state's top junior QBs Deagan Rose (Oregon State commit) get an unbeaten Bullpup squad (10-0) that is led by game-breaking RB Kourdey Glass, who's an equal threat as running (627 yards, 13 TDs) and receiver (14, 381). Another first-time matchup.

Deagan Rose, Clovis
Clovis High School junior Deagan Rose has already accepted a scholarship to Oregon State. He's the top QB prospect from the Central Section heading into the 2024 season. / Photo: Bobby Medellin

3. DIVISION II: San Luis Obispo 24, Highland (Bakersfield) 19

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE
The host Tigers (9-1) are led by senior QB Jace Gomes who is a bigger threat on the ground (944 rushing yards, 14 TDs) than passing. Another big running mate Colbin Garrison makes SLO tough to slow. Highland's sophomore QB Preston Mendez has thrown 15 touchdowns.

4. DIVISION 2: Sunnysilde 31, Tehachapi 27

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE

5. DIVISION 2: Kingsburg 27, Redwood 20

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE

6. DIVISION 3: Independence 27, Nipomo 19

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE

7. DIVISION 4: Chowchilla 44, Cabrillo (Lompoc) 34

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE

8. DIVISION 4: Templeton 21, North (Bakersfield) 19

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE

9. DIVISION 5: Arvin 33, Santa Ynez 31

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE

10. DIVISION 6: Orosi 21, Riverdale 20

GAME DETAILS/PICK 'EM CHALLENGE

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Home/California