Top 10 Central Section high school football playoff first-round games
First-round high school playoff games tend to be a little lopsided, wonky and one-sided.
According to calpreps.com, that's not the case at all in the Central Section where of its 36 games (35 of them on Friday), only six should be decided by three touchdowns or greater.
In fact, five are projected to be decided by three points or less and 17 by 10 points or fewer. There are 13 more that should be decided between 11 and 20 points.
The most common margin is between 11 and 19.
TOP 10 CENTRAL SECTION PROJECTED FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES
1. DIVISION 1: Clovis West 22, Arroyo Grande 21
The battle of Eagles. The visiting Eagles (4-6) have toughened up in one of the state's top leagues, the Tri-River Athletic Conference but will face a tough host Eagles (7-3), who are led by junior Zack Tayman (892 yards rushing 12 touchdowns. The teams have never met.
2. DIVISION 1-AA: Clovis 31, Hanford 28
The visiting Cougars (7-3), led by one of the state's top junior QBs Deagan Rose (Oregon State commit) get an unbeaten Bullpup squad (10-0) that is led by game-breaking RB Kourdey Glass, who's an equal threat as running (627 yards, 13 TDs) and receiver (14, 381). Another first-time matchup.
3. DIVISION II: San Luis Obispo 24, Highland (Bakersfield) 19
The host Tigers (9-1) are led by senior QB Jace Gomes who is a bigger threat on the ground (944 rushing yards, 14 TDs) than passing. Another big running mate Colbin Garrison makes SLO tough to slow. Highland's sophomore QB Preston Mendez has thrown 15 touchdowns.
4. DIVISION 2: Sunnysilde 31, Tehachapi 27
5. DIVISION 2: Kingsburg 27, Redwood 20
6. DIVISION 3: Independence 27, Nipomo 19
7. DIVISION 4: Chowchilla 44, Cabrillo (Lompoc) 34
8. DIVISION 4: Templeton 21, North (Bakersfield) 19
9. DIVISION 5: Arvin 33, Santa Ynez 31
