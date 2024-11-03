CIF Central Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-2-2024)
The CIF Central Section high school football brackets are in and all eight divisions get underway Nov. 8.
For the first time Division I is divided into A and AA divisions with the top eight going in AA. The next eight are placed in Division 1-A.
At the top of that list is Clovis East (10-0), which completed its perfect season Friday with a convincing 38-21 win over Clovis North (7-3), which is the second seed in Division 1-AA.
Others filling out the bracket are No. 3 Central, No. 4 Hanford, No. 5 Clovis, No. 6 Liberty, No. 7 Sanger and No. 8 Tulare Union.
Clovis North is the defending Division I champion. Other defending champions are Central Valley Christian (D2), Mission Oak (D3), Torres (D4), Wasco (D5), Strathmore (D6) and Fresno Christian (8-man).
- HOW THEY FARED: Central Section's Top 15
Top seeds this season are Bakersfield (1-A), Bakersfield Christian (D2), Porterville (D3), Shafter (D4), Bishop Union (D5), Minarets (D6) and Mammoth (8-man).
First-round play in all divisions is Nov. 8, followed by semifinal games (Nov. 15) and championship games (Nov. 22).
Champions in all divisions (other than 8-man) advance to the CIF Northern California Bowl series, with the winners of those games, advancing to state championship contests against Southern California champions.