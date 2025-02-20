Top 10 returning California high school softball run producers for 2025 season
What makes a successful hitter? Is it getting on base? Yes. Hitting the long ball? Sure. But doing both with runners in scoring position? Ideal.
These are the 10 non-seniors from last season who drove in the most runs for California high school softball teams.
The 2025 season is just around the corner with some teams slated to begin play in the coming days, while others have already taken the field for the first time. These numbers are based upon leaderboards posted on MaxPreps.
1. Gigi Butler, Muir, junior
Hit .602 with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs in 93 at-bats last season. Also walked 16 times while striking out only once. Contributed on the mound as well, finishing with a 2.97 ERA and an 8-5 win-loss record in 22 appearances (no starts).
2. Emma Heath, Golden Valley, senior
Hit .524 with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs in 84 at-bats last spring. Also walked 14 times while only striking out three times.
3. Alyssa Torres, Valley View, junior
Hit .513 with 20 home runs and 55 RBIs in 115 at-bats last spring, contributing 12 doubles as well. Also walked 14 times while striking out eight.
4. Kodie Townsend, Sonora, senior
In addition to her big contributions on the mound, Townsend hit .389 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs in 90 at-bats last spring. Also walked 15 times while striking out 16.
5. Emily Marks, Granite Hills, junior
Hit .609 with eight home runs and 51 RBIs in 87 at-bats last spring, also contributing 18 doubles. Walked seven times while striking out 10.
6. Abi Milton, Muir, senior
Hit .568 with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs in 88 at-bats last spring, with nine doubles and six triples as well. Also walked 19 times while striking out 13.
7. Savana Estrada, Aquinas, junior
In 26 games last spring (77 at-bats), she hit .649 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs, also hitting 15 doubles. Walked 10 times while only striking out twice.
8. Delilah Sanchez, Marquez, junior
Hit .846 in 18 games last spring (52 at-bats), with seven home runs and 50 RBIs, also adding on 17 doubles and four triples. Walked 11 times and did not strike out once.
9. Jaeda Diaz, Indio, junior
Hit .574 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 54 at-bats last spring. Also contributed five doubles and four triples while walking 12 times.
10. Riana Everetts, De Anza, senior
In 19 games last spring (54 at-bats), she hit .574 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs, also hitting five doubles and four triples. Struck out only seven times while getting on base via a walk 12 times.