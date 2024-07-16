Which football teams have the toughest schedules in every California (CIF) Section?
Perhaps the high school football coaches of the following teams adhere to these quotes and men, or maybe they just want to challenge their squads.
Nevertheless, here are 10 of the toughest schedules (volume 1) for the 2024 season per California Interscholastic Federation sections (one per).
If you pick out tougher ones per section, please let us know at mitch@scorebooklive.com.
Central Section
2023 record: 13-1
2024 top three nonleague opponents: at JSerra Catholic (Sept. 6), vs. Central Valley Christian (Sept. 13), vs. Los Alamitos (Sept. 21)
Top league opponent: at Clovis East (Nov. 1)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: Any challenge on top of playing in the section’s best league (the Tri-River) is almost overkill. Clearly the Broncos are building on top of last season’s momentous season and hope to rectify a humbling finish in the regional finals at De La Salle. Southern Section powers JSerra and Los Alamitos will present huge obstacles and CVC just happens to be the defending state 2-A champion.
Central Coast Section
2023 record: 12-1
2024 top three nonleague opponents: at Folsom (Aug. 30), at De La Salle (Sept. 6), vs. St. John Bosco (Sept. 14)
Top league opponent: at Riordan (Nov. 2)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: Besides taking on the best in Northern California for the fourth straight year — Sac-Joaquin Section’s Folsom and North Coast Section’s De La Salle — Serra coach Patrick Walsh decided to add three-time national champion St. John Bosco despite losing the best senior class in school history, one that represented Northern California in the Open Division three straight years. The Padres also play in Northern California’s toughest top-to-bottom league, the West Catholic Athletic League. "The reality of life is that it's hard and you don't always win," Serra coach Patrick Walsh texted. "We are not afraid to lose at Serra, while we want to win ... football for us is a tool to improve lives."
LA City Section
2023 record: 4-7
2024 top 3 nonleague opponents: at Los Alamitos (Aug. 30), at Culver City (Sept. 6), at Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (Sept. 20)
Top league opponent: Carson (Nov. 1)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: Not only are the Gauchos’ top three opponents in a four-week span, but all three are on the road.
North Coast Section
2023 record: 11-3
2024 top three nonleague opponents: vs Serra (Sept 6), at St. Mary’s-Stockton (Sept. 20), at Europe NFL Academy-Loughborough, England (Oct. 8)
Top league opponent: vs. San Ramon Valley (Oct. 18)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: Very slight edge over Pittsburg, which added a road game at St. John Bosco along with home games to defending D2 Nevada state champion Bishop Manague and CCS powers Riordan and Los Gatos. But the Spartans trip overseas against an All-Star team smack dab in the middle of the season is a challenge of monumental proportions. CCS champ Serra along with possibly SJS’s No. 2 team St. Mary’s will be big challenges, plus Danville league opponents Monte Vista and San Ramon Valley should be formidable.
Northern Section
2023 record: 10-4
2024 top three nonleague opponents: vs. Central Catholic-Modesto (Aug. 23), at Spanish Springs-Sparks, Nev. (Sept. 13), at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (Sept. 27)
Top league opponent: At Chico (Oct. 18)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: The defending section D2 and Northern California regional 5-AA champions will get primed for section play against Sac-Joaquin Section juggernaut Central Catholic, Nevada power Spanish Springs and North Coast Section powerhouse Cardinal Newman. The Vikings’ annual Almond Bowl showdown with Chico also promises to be a major challenge especially after ending the Panthers’ 2023 season in the section finals.
Oakland Section
2023 record: 8-3
2024 top three nonleague opponents: vs. Riordan (Aug. 30), at Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (Sept. 13), vs. San Ramon Valley (Sept. 20)
Top league opponent: at Oakland Tech (Nov. 8)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: The good news for the Warriors is that they won’t have to replace longtime coach Michael Peters, who reconsidered retirement plans and will return for his 12th season as head coach. The Warriors lost 21 of 31 players to graduation so it will be a big challenge, especially opening with star-studded Riordan, which probably has the most top-end talent of any Central Coast
Sac-Joaquin Section
2023 record: 10-3
2024 top three nonleague opponents: vs. Frontier-Bakersfield (Aug. 24), at San Clemente (Aug. 30), at McCallie-Chattanooga, Tenn. (Sept. 7)
Top league opponent: vs. Folsom (Oct. 4)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: Another very slight edge over Sierra Foothill rivals Folsom, which hosts Long Beach Poly, Serra-San Mateo and Turlock. Oak Ridge’s three nonleague foes were a combined 31-4 with McCallie winning a state D2 Class AAA title. Oak Ridge boasts the SJS’s top senior recruit in Alabama-bound tight end Kaleb Edwards, who will likely catch many TD passes from senior QB Joaquin Graves-Mercad (2,709 passing yards, 23 TDs in 2023).
San Diego Section
2023 record: 9-2
2024 top 3 nonleague opponents: at Long Beach Poly (Sept. 6), vs. JSerra Catholic (Sept. 27), vs. Los Alamitos (Oct. 11)
Top league opponent: at Cathedral Catholic (Oct. 18)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: To its credit, the section’s top-ranked preseason team, led by Oregon-bound quarterback Akili Smith, has challenged itself to the max. The Hornets also travel to Sac-Joaquin Section power Grant on Sept. 27.
San Francisco Section
2023 record: 5-5
2024 top three nonleague opponents: At Acalanes (Aug. 30), vs. Rancho Christian-Temecula (Sept. 14), at St. Vincent de Paul (Sept. 21)
Top league opponent: at Lincoln (Nov. 2)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: The Cardinals face two defending state champions in Acalanes and St. Vincent, along with Rancho Christian, which went 7-4 last season out of the Southern Section. Throw in a game with four-time state champion Lincoln and the Cardinals have four extremely challenging games, three on the road.
Southern Section
2023 record: 13-1
2024 top 3 nonleague opponents: vs. Corona Centennial (Aug. 22), vs. Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas (Sept. 6), vs. St. Frances Academy-Baltimore (Sept. 27).
Top league opponent: vs. St. John Bosco (Oct. 25)
SEE ENTIRE SCHEDULE
Comment: Remarkably, the defending CIF Open Division champs, under new coach Raul Lara, have the toughest schedule in the state despite having just nine games to date. Still looking for a nonleague game Aug. 29-30 or Sept. 20-21. A game at Hawaii power Kahuku (Sept. 14) won’t be a cakewalk either as will any from the Trinity League, considered one of the best league’s in the country.