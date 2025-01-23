Top 15 Bay Area Boys High School Basketball Rankings (1/22/2025)
Another week of boys basketball in the San Francisco Bay Area is in full swing. And so far, there has been no shortage of good matchups, with Monday highlighted by tournament action and many more good regular season games happening throughout Tuesday. With the final few weeks of the regular season nearing, the start of the playoff push is imminent, with each and every win mattering more and more.
Talent has been endless all across the board this year, with many programs setting themselves apart from all the rest. Perennial contenders continue to shine, while others keep making a case for themselves to be in the mix at the end. So without further ado, let's take a look at how the top-15 currently fares.
1. Archbishop Riordan (14-1)
Previous rank: 1
Continue to be the class of the Bay Area. Since last week's rankings were released, the Crusaders have continued to impress and are currently on a five game winning streak, with wins over Serra, Saint Francis and Mitty in their last three games. Face Valley Christian in its next game.
2. Salesian College Prep (18-1)
Previous rank: 2
Could the Pride being looking at another state run? It is too early to tell, but from what the Pride have done so far, do not count them out. Over the last week, they have Albany, Bethel, Pinole Valley and Clovis West and have done so by winning by no less than 25 points. Face Vallejo in their next game.
3. De La Salle (17-3)
Previous rank: 3
After beating San Ramon Valley on January 14, the Spartans then proceeded to lose two straight, losing to both Dougherty Valley and Sunnyslope, with the latter being a loss during the MLK Classic and without star player Alec Blair available. The next day, they got back into the win column with a win over Dublin. Face Amador Valley on the road in their next game.
4. Dublin (18-3)
Previous rank: 4
Saw a two-game winning streak come to an end with a loss to De La Salle in their last game. Before that, the Gaels took down Foothill and Monterey Trail in back-to-back games. Host Monte Vista in their next game.
5. San Ramon Valley (14-7)
Previous rank: 5
After losing to De La Salle last week on January 14, the Wolves have since gone on a four-game winning streak and have looked dominant, beating Livermore, Clayton Valley, Bishop O'Dowd and most recently, beat Amador Valley 88-82 in overtime. Take on Cal High in their next game.
6. St. Ignatius (12-3)
Previous rank: 6
What a run the Wildcats are on. Not having lost a game since December 30, the Wildcats are on a five game winning streak, with wins over Serra, Valley Christian, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Mitty and Saint Francis. Will look to keep their run of dominance going in their next game when they take on Bellarmine.
7. California (19-2)
Previous rank: 7
After a tournament loss to Foothill (Santa Ana) on December 27, the Grizzlies have managed to flip a switch, having won eight straight games since then. During that span, they took down Crossroads, St. Anthony, Heritage, Alhambra, Amador Valley, Dublin, Monte Vista and Granada. Will face San Ramon Valley in their next game.
8. Liberty (19-2)
Previous rank: 8
Winners of 14 straight, not having lost a game since December 19. Over the last week, the Lions have been especially dominant, with wins over Deer Valley, Natomas, Grant and Heritage. Take on Pittburg in their next game.
9. Dougherty Valley (15-6)
Previous rank: 10
Winners of four straight, beating Foothill, De La Salle, Santa Rosa and Livermore. Are currently in third in the East Bay Athletic League, behind Cal High and De La Salle. Take on Granada on the road in their next game.
10. Oakland Tech (14-5)
Previous rank: 9
Are 2-2 in their last four games, with losses to Weston Ranch and Inderkum, but back-to-back wins against McClymonds and Skyline. Face a tough schedule the rest of the way, with two games against Oakland still left, their most heated rival. Take on Oakland for the first time this season on Friday, Jan. 24.
11. Archbishop Mitty (10-5)
Previous rank: 11
Had its four game winning streak snapped on Jan.17 with a loss to St. Ignatius. Fell to Riordan in the next game, and are now on a two-game losing streak. Will look to get back into the win column in their next game when they face Sacred Heart Cathedral.
12. Valley Christian (11-3)
Previous rank: 15
Winners of two straight, beating Saint Francis and Serra in back-to-back games. Have a tough test against Riordan in their next game, where they will look to keep their good fortunes going with a win over the No. 1 ranked team.
13. Amador Valley (17-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Had its four-game winning streak snapped with a loss to San Ramon Valley in its most recent game. During the streak, the Dons beat Sacramento, Livermore, Granada and Pittsburg.
14. Moreau Catholic (14-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Since losing a game on December 7, the Mariners then proceeded to go on a tear where they won 12 straight, seeing that streak come to an end with a loss to Poly on MLK Day. However, back into the win column the very next day with a win over Irvington. Face Newark Memorial in their next game where they will look to extend their streak.
15. Palo Alto (11-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Have won six straight, most recently beating Menlo-Atherton in overtime. Also have beaten Fremont, Mountain View, Gunn, Milpitas and Los Altos during the win streak. Will face Wilcox in their next game.