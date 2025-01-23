Top 15 Bay Area Girls High School Basketball Rankings (1/22/2025)
Another week of girls basketball in the San Francisco Bay Area has come and gone. During that span, an action packed slate of games gave teams more opportunities to make a mark and give themselves more momentum for the imminent playoff push. With the final few weeks of the regular season nearing, each win means more than ever before and the margin for error starts to really diminish.
From the top teams who continue to make a case for being section title contenders, to the team in the lower half of the top 15 that are starting to emerge as true threats, it has been an interesting season thus far. But with it now being a new week, and a weekend full of action coming up, let's take a look at what the top 15 currently looks like.
1. Archbishop Mitty (13-3)
Previous rank: 1
Have lost two out of their last four, but to teams that are top in the nation. The losses were to Sidwell Friends (No. 8 in the nation) and to Morris Catholic (No. 2 in the nation). In terms of the Bay Area, Mitty has been untouchable. Face Sacred Heart Cathedral in their next game.
2. Acalanes (17-1)
Previous rank: 3
Are on a five-game winning streak, having beaten Heritage, Berean Christian, St. Mary's (Stockton), Las Lomas and Northgate, and have steadily become a major contender this year. Are going on the road for three straight games, starting with a game against Alhambra on January 22.
3. Pinewood (11-2)
Previous week: 4
Winners of six straight, having beaten University, Salesian, Priory, Notre Dame, San Ramon Valley and Menlo School. Only close game during that span was against San Ramon Valley, where the Panthers won by five. Will face Sacred Heart Prep in their next game.
4. San Ramon Valley (16-3)
Previous week: 5
Had a six game winning streak snapped on January 18 with a loss to Pinewood. However, the Wolves quickly got back in the win column and are now on a two-game winning streak, beating both Francis Parker and Amador Valley in back-to-back games. Take on Cal High in their next game.
5. Cardinal Newman (17-3)
Previous week: 6
Are on a whopping 10-game winning streak, with their most recent win being a 90-14 victory over Analy. The Cardinals experienced major success last season and continue to do so again this year under the leadership of head coach, Monica Mertle. Take on Windsor in their next game.
6. Carondelet (14-4)
Previous week: 2
After falling to San Ramon Valley on January 14, the Cougars have since gone on to win two straight, beating Salesian and Dublin in two straight games. The win over Salesian could be considered a statement win, holding on to win 66-65 in a tournament. Face Amador Valley in their next game.
7. Oakland Tech (11-7)
Previous week: 8
Winners of five out of their last six, with its lone loss being against Centennial during that span. The five wins came against Redwood, Fremont, Skyline, McClymonds and St. Ignatius. Face Oakland in the first of two meetings on January 24.
8. Archbishop Riordan (11-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Other than a loss to Mitty in their most recent game, the Crusaders have gotten hot, winning four straight prior to that with victories over Presentation, Salesian, Saint Francis and Bishop O'Dowd. Take on Valley Christian in their next game.
9. Bishop O'Dowd (10-6)
Previous rank: 10
Winners of four out of their last five, taking down Castro Valley, Piedmont, Alameda and Cal High with their lone loss coming against Riordan on Jan. 18, falling 43-40 in a close game. Will look to extend their winning streak next game when they face San Leandro.
10. Salesian (12-7)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Winners of two out of their last four, beating Richmond 68-9 and Sacred Heart Cathedral 55-35 in back-to-back games, but falling to Riordan and most recently, narrowly losing to Carondelet in a tournament, 66-65. Face St. Patrick- St. Vincent in their next game and will look to get back into a rhythm.
11. Saint Francis (14-3)
Previous rank: 13
Have won two out of their last three, falling to Riordan on January 17. However, managed to pick up big wins during that time frame as well, beating Valley Christian and St. Ignatius. Get a week off, but wil return to action on January 28 when they take on Mitty.
12. Priory (13-3)
Previous rank: 9
Winners of three out of four, beating Notre Dame, San Joaquin Memorial and Notre Dame (San Jose), but fell to St. Mary's (Stockton) in that span. Will take on Menlo School in their next game.
13. Piedmont (13-3)
Previous rank: 11
Have picked up two out of their three losses in the span of a week, losing to Bishop O'Dowd on January 14 before beating Menlo School their next time out. Lost to Centennial in the following game, and will look to get back into the win column in their next game when they take on Alameda on the road.
14. Valley Christian (12-4)
Previous rank: 14
Have lost three out of their last four games, losing to Mitty, St. Ignatius and Saint Francis before getting back into the win column against Sacred Heart in their most recent game. Take on a red-hot Riordan team in their next game in what should be a good test.
15. St. Ignatius (8-8)
Previous rank: 12
Have struggled as of late, losing three straight to San Francisco Christian, Oakland Tech and Saint Francis respectively. Take on Presentation in their next game, where a win will do wonders for a team looking to do damage in the section playoffs.