Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football rankings; Games to Watch (9/23/2024)
- CCS WEEK 4 SCORES: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
- CCS WEEK 5 SCHEDULE: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
- CCS: Computer rankings
With six teams on byes — five from the West Catholic Athletic League — it was a relatively slow week in the SBLive Central Coast Section Top 15 football rankings.
Of the teams that did play — the top three were off — it was full speed ahead as No. 4 Los Gatos, sixth-ranked Palma and eighth-ranked Soquel won their three games by a combined 165-16 count.
Three new teams were added to the rankings in No. 13 Menlo School, No. 14 Half Moon Bay and 15th-ranked Burlingame, which earned its way with a big 19-18 win over previous No. 10 Wilcox. Senior QB Luke Levitt threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers, including Jake Flood (8 catches, 102 yards).
Games of the week: No. 1 Serra at No. 5 St. Ignatius; No. 7 Mitty at No. 10 Valley Christian and No. 6 Palma at No. 9 Salinas.
TOP 15 CENTRAL COAST SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/23/2024)
1. Serra (1-2)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday at St. Ignatius
2. Saint Francis (2-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Bellarmine
3. Riordan (1-2)
Previous rank: 3
Last week results: Idle
Next: Saturday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral
4. Los Gatos (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week results: Beat Mountain View, 62-6
Next: Oct. 4 at Pittsburg
5. St. Ignatius (2-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Serra
6. Palma (3-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Beat North Monterey County, 40-7
Next: Saturday vs. North Monterey County
7. Mitty (3-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Idle
Next: Saturday at Valley Christian
8. Soquel (2-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Beat Scotts Valley, 63-3
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Palma
9. Salinas (2-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Beat North Salinas, 49-14
Next: Friday vs. Palma
10. Valley Christian (1-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Idle
Next: Saturday vs. Mitty
11. Menlo-Atherton (3-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week results: Beat Live Oak, 35-0
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Aragon
12. Carmel (4-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Beat Monterey, 41-28
Next: Friday at Soledad
13. Menlo School (4-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Capuchino, 38-28
Next: Saturday vs. Miramonte
14. Half Moon Bay (4-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Woodside, 43-29
Next: Friday at Foothill
15. Burlingame (3-1)
Previous rank: NR
Last week results: Beat Wilcox, 19-18
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Hillsdale
Honorable mention: Aptos (3-1), Christopher (3-1)), Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-1), Santa Teresa (4-0), Sobrato (3-0), Wilcox (2-2)