Top 15 CIF Central Section high school football rankings (9/10/2024)
It remains to be seen if road trips for Central Section powers Clovis North and Liberty will be beneficial down the stretch.
Each team dropped decisive games to state, Southern Section and Trinity League powers on the road Friday — Clovis North lost to JSerra Catholic (36-6) and Liberty dropped a 42-3 game to Santa Margarita.
The two Central Section standouts had pulled off mild upsets at home against JSerra and Santa Margarita in 2023.
Top-ranked Central, after two lopsided wins, had to hold on for dear life to knock off Sac-Joaquin Section Turlock, 28-22. Brandon Smith once again came to the rescue with three touchdown runs to go along with big defensive efforts from Aidan Chavez (13 tackles) and 10 each from Jose Aguilar, Lonzo Jenkins and Marcus Nolen .
One of the most intriguing matchups of the season takes place Friday when No. 10 Bakersfield hosts No. 13 Bullard in a battle of 3-0 teams. The two squads have combined to outscore opponents by a combined count of 321-16 including 146-0 for Bakersfield.
TOP 15 CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/10/2024)
1. Central (3-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat Turlock, 28-22
Next: Friday at Fresno-Edison
2. Clovis East (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week results: Beat Sanger, 56-3
Next: Friday vs. Grant Union
3. Clovis North (2-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Lost to JSerra Catholic, 36-6
Next: Friday vs. Central Valley Christian
4. Clovis (3-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Beat Frontier, 57-27
Next: Friday at Salinas
5. Buchanan (3-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Beat Fresno Edison, 61-6
Next: Friday at Bakersfield Liberty
6. Liberty (2-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week results: Lost to Santa Margarita, 42-3
Next: Friday vs. Buchanan
7. Hanford (3-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Beat St. Joseph, 34-27
Next: Friday at El Diamante
8. Lemoore (3-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Beat El Diamante, 38-6
Next: Friday at Sanger
9. Clovis West (2-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Beat Stockton Edison, 39-14
Next: Friday at Fresno Edison
10. Bakersfield (3-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Stockdale, 49-0
Next: Friday vs. Bullard
11. Sunnyside (3-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week results: Beat Ridgeview, 33-0
Next: Sept. 19 at McLane
12. Tulare Union (3-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week results: Beat Visalia Redwood, 35-10
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Ridgeview
13. Bullard (3-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week results: Beat Hoover, 70-13
Next: Friday at Bakersfield
14. Frontier (1-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Lost to Clovis, 57-27
Next: Saturday at Highland
15. Bakersfield Christian (2-1)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Central Valley Christian, 49-28
Next: Sept. 20 at Stockdale
Honorable mention: Arroyo Grande (2-1), Centennial (2-1), Central Valley Christian (1-2), Kingsburg (2-1), Shafter (2-0)