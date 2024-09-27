Top 15 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football rankings; Games of the Week (9/24/2024)
Unranked Christian Brothers' 37-36 win over previous fourth-ranked Inderkum was the biggest shocker of the week in the SBLive Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football rankings this week.
Isaiah Jordan rushed just seven times for 16 yards, but he scored three times for the Falcons, who also got 197 yards passing and two touchdowns from junior quarterback Deakon Holden. Inderkum got another big game from senior quarterback Ricky Cole, who threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards and another score.
Despite losing, St. Mary's of Stockton moved up three spots following a 38-35 home loss to De La Salle-Concord, the state's No. 6 team.
St. Mary's actually outgained the Spartans, 450-300, but down the stretch couldn't stop the Spartans.
Top-ranked Folsom put on a clinic in a showdown with previous No. 2 Rocklin, rolling to a 51-14 victory as 5-star junior quarterback Ryder Lyons accounted for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns. The host Bulldogs outgained Rocklin, 466-270.
Two days later, Folsom learned its upcomong scheduled game, a Homecoming contest versus Davis was cancelled due to safety concerns. Davis is down to 21 players because of several injuries.
Folsom wasn't happy about the turn of events and tried to get a game scheduled with national No. 1 Mater Dei, but the Monarchs declined the invitation.
GAMES OF THE WEEK: Bishop Amat at No. 3 St. Mary's; No. 9 Jesuit at No. 4 Rocklin; HM Central Catholic at No. 7 Manteca; No. 10 West Park at HM Destiny Christian; No. 13 Rodriguez at HM Vacaville
Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section football rankings
1. Folsom (3-1)
Last rank: 1
Last week: Beat Rocklin, 51-14
Next: Friday vs. Davis (game forfeited by Davis)
2. Grant (3-2)
Last rank: 3
Last week: Beat Destiny Christian , 30-12
Next: Friday vs. Lincoln
3. St. Mary's (2-2)
Last rank: 6
Last week: Lost to De La Salle, 38-35
Next: Friday vs. Bishop Amat
4. Rocklin (3-1)
Last rank: 2
Last week: Lost to Rocklin, 51-14
Next: Friday vs. Jesuit
5. Granite Bay (4-0)
Last rank: 5
Last week: Beat Jesuit, 30-17
Next: Friday vs. Oak Ridge
6. Oak Ridge (1-3)
Last rank: 8
Last week: Beat Del Oro, 28-7
Next: Friday at Granite Bay
7. Manteca (3-1)
Last rank: 7
Last week: Beat Lincoln, 65-6
Next: Friday vs. Central Catholic
8. Placer (5-0)
Last rank: 9
Last week: Beat Del Campo, 42-7
Next: Friday vs. Roseville
9. Jesuit (3-1)
Last rank: 10
Last week: Lost to Granite Bay, 30-17
Next: Friday at Rocklin
10. West Park (5-0)
Last rank: 10
Last week: Beat Cordova, 63-0
Next: Friday at Destiny Christian Academy
11. Inderkum (3-2)
Last rank: 4
Last week: Lost to Christian Brothers, 37-36
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Vista del Lago
12. Downey (5-0)
Last rank: 12
Last week: Beat Edison, 35-20
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Pitman
13. Rodriguez (5-0)
Last rank: HM
Last week: Beat Vanden, 45-21
Next: Friday at Vacaville
14. Vanden (4-1)
Last rank: 13
Last week: Lost to Rodriguez, 45-21
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Vacaville
15. Twelve Bridges (4-0)
Last rank: HM
Last week: Idle
Next: Frriday vs. River Valley
HONORABLE MENTION: Bradshaw Christian (4-0), Central Catholic (2-2), Destiny Christian Academy (3-2), Oakdale (4-1), Sacramento (4-0), Sonora (4-0), Vacaville (3-2),