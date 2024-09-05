High School

Top 15 North Coast Section high school football rankings (9/3/2024)

De La Salle, Pittsburg and San Ramon Valley remain at top of heap with impressive season-opening lopsided wins

Mitch Stephens

De La Salle senior cornerback Ant Deen rolls in for a touchdown after stripping quarterback Luke Alexander of the ball, giving the Spartans a 35-7 lead.
De La Salle senior cornerback Ant Deen rolls in for a touchdown after stripping quarterback Luke Alexander of the ball, giving the Spartans a 35-7 lead. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The best high school football teams from the North Coast Section challenged themselves with formidable out-of-section opponents. All were realitively one sided.

While No. 1 De La Salle and No. 2 Pittsburg hosted top Sac-Joaquin Sections squads, and won by almost identical scores, third-ranked San Ramon Valley took on a tough St. Ignatius squad from the Central Coast Section.

NCS WEEK 2 SCHEDULE: Thursday | Friday | Saturday

It highlighted an overall excellent week for the best 15 teams in the section. Only one team dropped out of the Top 15 (Amador Valley) while Las Lomas took its place following an impressive win over Vintage.

1. De La Salle (1-0)

Photo
De La Salle head coach Justin Alumbaugh looks on pregame before his team's season-opening win over Grant Union. | Photo: Dennis Lee /

Last rank: 1
Last week: Beat Grant Union-Sacramento, 42-14

Next: Friday vs. Serra-San Mateo

2. Pittsburg (1-0)

Photo
Jamar Searcy absolutely was dominant in the postseason, with 718 total yards and 5 TDs in four games, leading Pittsburg to a third straight NCS D1 title. On Friday, Searcy ran wild in a opening-night win Friday with six carries for 139 yards and a touchdown. He also had three catches for 31 yards. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Last rank: 2
Last week: Beat Monterey Trail, 42-13
Next: Friday vs. Bishop Manogue

 

3. San Ramon Valley (1-0)

Owen Scott, San Ramon Valley
San Ramon Valley's Owen Scott will missing graduated quarterback Luke Baker, but he should be able to put up big numbers from promising first-year starting QB Rhett Thompson. On Friday, he had 8 catches for 80 yards in the Wolves' big win over St. Ignatius. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Last rank: 3
Last week: Beat St. Ignatius, 28-10
Next: Friday vs. Soquel

4. Monte Vista (1-0)

Julian McMahan, Monte vista
Monte Vista 2025 running back Julian McMahan has already committed to Washington after rushing for more than 1,400 yards as a junior. He opened his season Friday with 24 carries and 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Granada. / Photo: Troy Jones

Last rank: 5
Last week: Beat Granada, 41-14
Next: Sept. 13 at Bellarmine

5. San Marin (1-0)

Last rank: 6
Last week: Beat College Park, 56-20
Next: Friday vs. Foothill-Palo Cedro

6. Cardinal Newman (1-0)

Last rank: 7
Last week: Beat Casa Grande, 61-14
Next: Friday at Vacaville

7. El Cerrito (1-0)

Last rank: 9
Last week: Beat Amador Valley, 38-16
Next: Friday at Monterey Trail

8. Acalanes (1-0)

Last rank: 8
Last week: Beat Lowell, 49-21
Next: Friday vs. Mt. Diablo

9. Marin Catholic (0-1)

Last rank: 4
Last week: Lost to Inderkum, 26-0
Next: Saturday vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton

10. Liberty (1-0)

Last rank: 11
Last week: Beat Frontier-Bakersfield, 24-7
Next: Friday at Los Gatos


11. California (1-0)

Last rank: 12
Last week: Beat Patterson, 41-34
Next: Friday vs. James Logan

12. Clayton Valley Charter (0-1)

Last rank: 10
Last week: Lost to Spanish Springs, 17-0
Next: Friday at College Park

13. Windsor (1-0)

Last rank: 14
Last week: Beat Analy, 48-7
Next: Friday vs. Hayward

14. St. Vincent de Paul (1-0)

Last rank: 13
Last week: Beat Napa, 35-28
Next: Friday at Truckee

15. Las Lomas (1-0)

Last rank: HM
Last week: Beat Vintage, 28-14
Next: Friday vs. Benicia

Published
Mitch Stephens

MITCH STEPHENS

Home/California