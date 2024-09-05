Top 15 North Coast Section high school football rankings (9/3/2024)
The best high school football teams from the North Coast Section challenged themselves with formidable out-of-section opponents. All were realitively one sided.
While No. 1 De La Salle and No. 2 Pittsburg hosted top Sac-Joaquin Sections squads, and won by almost identical scores, third-ranked San Ramon Valley took on a tough St. Ignatius squad from the Central Coast Section.
NCS WEEK 2 SCHEDULE: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
It highlighted an overall excellent week for the best 15 teams in the section. Only one team dropped out of the Top 15 (Amador Valley) while Las Lomas took its place following an impressive win over Vintage.
1. De La Salle (1-0)
Last rank: 1
Last week: Beat Grant Union-Sacramento, 42-14
Next: Friday vs. Serra-San Mateo
2. Pittsburg (1-0)
Last rank: 2
Last week: Beat Monterey Trail, 42-13
Next: Friday vs. Bishop Manogue
3. San Ramon Valley (1-0)
Last rank: 3
Last week: Beat St. Ignatius, 28-10
Next: Friday vs. Soquel
4. Monte Vista (1-0)
Last rank: 5
Last week: Beat Granada, 41-14
Next: Sept. 13 at Bellarmine
5. San Marin (1-0)
Last rank: 6
Last week: Beat College Park, 56-20
Next: Friday vs. Foothill-Palo Cedro
6. Cardinal Newman (1-0)
Last rank: 7
Last week: Beat Casa Grande, 61-14
Next: Friday at Vacaville
7. El Cerrito (1-0)
Last rank: 9
Last week: Beat Amador Valley, 38-16
Next: Friday at Monterey Trail
8. Acalanes (1-0)
Last rank: 8
Last week: Beat Lowell, 49-21
Next: Friday vs. Mt. Diablo
9. Marin Catholic (0-1)
Last rank: 4
Last week: Lost to Inderkum, 26-0
Next: Saturday vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton
10. Liberty (1-0)
Last rank: 11
Last week: Beat Frontier-Bakersfield, 24-7
Next: Friday at Los Gatos
11. California (1-0)
Last rank: 12
Last week: Beat Patterson, 41-34
Next: Friday vs. James Logan
12. Clayton Valley Charter (0-1)
Last rank: 10
Last week: Lost to Spanish Springs, 17-0
Next: Friday at College Park
13. Windsor (1-0)
Last rank: 14
Last week: Beat Analy, 48-7
Next: Friday vs. Hayward
14. St. Vincent de Paul (1-0)
Last rank: 13
Last week: Beat Napa, 35-28
Next: Friday at Truckee
15. Las Lomas (1-0)
Last rank: HM
Last week: Beat Vintage, 28-14
Next: Friday vs. Benicia