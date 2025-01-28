High School

Top 15 Northern California High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/27/24)

St. Joseph-Santa Maria remains at No. 1, but Riordan is not far behind

Dylan Grausz

Tounde Yessoufou of St. Joseph drives to the basket against Modesto Christian in the 27th MLK Classic at De La Salle High School.
Tounde Yessoufou of St. Joseph drives to the basket against Modesto Christian in the 27th MLK Classic at De La Salle High School. / Photo by Dennis Lee

The regular season is almost done. League and section playoffs are only weeks away. After that come the state tournament and the CIF Northern California regionals.

All of the top 15 teams below will likely reach the regionals, but the Central Section, unlike the others will either be placed in the South or the North. That's the big question at the very top where St. Joseph of Santa Maria has gone both directions the last three years, heading South in 2022, North in 2023 and back South in 2024.

Almost predictably, the Knights won the NorCal Open Division title while losing in first- and second-round games in the South.

For our purposes — our Northern California rankings — we place all Central Section teams in the North, along with the Central Coast, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin, Northern, Oakland and San Francisco.

Here's our top 15 teams heading into the final week of January. Let us know what you think.

1. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (22-1)

High school boys basketball: St. Joseph
Julius Price, of No. 3 St. Joseph-Santa Maria, swoops in for two of his 16 points in Saturday's 76-67 win over No. 9 Salesian in the Crush in the Valley Showcase in San Pablo Calif. / Photo: Greg Jungferman

A strong season by Baylor commit, Tounde Yessoufou, has the Knights at the top of NorCal, beating No. 3 Salesian 76-67 in their last game. Travel to San Luis Obispo next on Tuesday.

2. Archbishop Riordan (15-1)

High school boys basketball; Riordan of San Francisco
Riordan top recruit Jasir Rencher helped lead the Crusaders to a Central Coast Section Open Division title in 2024. Rencher is a Texas A&M signee coming off a WCAL-record nine three-pointers against Mitty. / Photo: Greg Jungferman

Run the Bay Area, with their only loss being to JSerra Catholic (52-47) in December. Beat Valley Christian (73-46) in their last game. Travel to St. Ignatius Tuesday.

3. Salesian (19-2)

High school boys basketball: Salesian high school
Salesian's Carlton Perrilliat (21) goes baseball en route to his 20 point night. / Photo: Greg Jungferman

Lost only their second game of the season in their last game, falling to St. Joseph 76-67. Only other loss was to Riordan (52-51) on Jan. 14. Have four regular season games left, play at St. Patrick-St. Vincent Tuesday.

4. De La Salle (19-3)

Without star Alec Blair, the Spartans saw some trouble, falling to Dougherty Valley (59-48) and Sunnyslope (53-46) in back-to-back games. But with Blair back, the Spartans have since won three straight, beating Mira Costa (50-42) in their last game. Host Foothill Tuesday.

5. Lincoln-Stockton (19-2)

Winners of four straight, beating St. Mary's-Stockton (71-49), Woodcreek (57-48), West (62-44) and most recently, Tracy (84-48). Host Turlock Monday.

6. Inderkum (18-1)

Only loss this season was to Mission Bay (60-40) in a tournament in Decemeber, and have been red-hot ever since. Beat Cordova (82-24) in its last game and will travel to Christian Brothers Monday.

7. Folsom (18-2)

Most recent wins came against Jesuit (65-58) and Oak Ridge (76-55). Have only lost to Redondo Union (85-68) and Monterey Trail (71-67) this season. Face Rocklin next.

8. Clovis North (19-5)

Winners of two straight, beating Clovis West (64-55) and Vanden (69-47) in its last two games. Travels to Clovis East on Tuesday.

9. San Ramon Valley (15-7)

On a five game winning streak, taking down Livermore (86-60), Clayton Valley (65-35), Bishop O'Dowd (76-66), Amador Valley (88-82 OT) and most recently, California (77-63). Hosts Granada Tuesday.

10. Buchanan (20-3)

Winners of three straight, beating Clovis West (72-58) Clovis North (66-58) and most recently, beat Clovis East 66-53. Next up is a home game against Clovis Tuesday.

11. Dublin (19-3)

After a loss to De La Salle (53-49), the Gaels got back into the win column in their most recent game by beating Monte Vista, 64-61. Other losses were to California (61-60 in overtime) and Crespi (64-59). Travels to Amador Valley Tuesday.

12. Liberty (20-2)

The Lions have lost to Campolindo (47-39) and Lincoln (86-65), their only two losses. Beat Pittsburg (71-60) in their most recent game. Have four remaining regular-season games to play, starting with their next game at home against Antioch on Tuesday.

13. Monterey Trail (17-4)

MLK Classic presented by High School On SI
Noah Tanaka of Redwood drives to the basket while defended by Devaughn Dorrough of Monterey Trail during the MLK Classic at De La Salle High School. / Photo by Dennis Lee

Winners of three straight over Redwood (61-53), Cosumnes Oaks (74-56) and most recently, Franklin (72-61). Hosts Pleasant Grove Monday.

14. Modesto Christian (16-6)

Fell 82-72 to Oak Park in their most recent game, snapping a two-game winning streak. Travels to Lodi Wednesday.

15. Bellarmine College Prep (12-4)

Beat St. Ignatius 59-45 on Friday, but have lost three out of their four games heading into Tuesday game at Valley Christian.

