Top 15 Northern California High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/27/24)
The regular season is almost done. League and section playoffs are only weeks away. After that come the state tournament and the CIF Northern California regionals.
All of the top 15 teams below will likely reach the regionals, but the Central Section, unlike the others will either be placed in the South or the North. That's the big question at the very top where St. Joseph of Santa Maria has gone both directions the last three years, heading South in 2022, North in 2023 and back South in 2024.
Almost predictably, the Knights won the NorCal Open Division title while losing in first- and second-round games in the South.
For our purposes — our Northern California rankings — we place all Central Section teams in the North, along with the Central Coast, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin, Northern, Oakland and San Francisco.
Here's our top 15 teams heading into the final week of January. Let us know what you think.
1. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (22-1)
A strong season by Baylor commit, Tounde Yessoufou, has the Knights at the top of NorCal, beating No. 3 Salesian 76-67 in their last game. Travel to San Luis Obispo next on Tuesday.
2. Archbishop Riordan (15-1)
Run the Bay Area, with their only loss being to JSerra Catholic (52-47) in December. Beat Valley Christian (73-46) in their last game. Travel to St. Ignatius Tuesday.
3. Salesian (19-2)
Lost only their second game of the season in their last game, falling to St. Joseph 76-67. Only other loss was to Riordan (52-51) on Jan. 14. Have four regular season games left, play at St. Patrick-St. Vincent Tuesday.
4. De La Salle (19-3)
Without star Alec Blair, the Spartans saw some trouble, falling to Dougherty Valley (59-48) and Sunnyslope (53-46) in back-to-back games. But with Blair back, the Spartans have since won three straight, beating Mira Costa (50-42) in their last game. Host Foothill Tuesday.
5. Lincoln-Stockton (19-2)
Winners of four straight, beating St. Mary's-Stockton (71-49), Woodcreek (57-48), West (62-44) and most recently, Tracy (84-48). Host Turlock Monday.
6. Inderkum (18-1)
Only loss this season was to Mission Bay (60-40) in a tournament in Decemeber, and have been red-hot ever since. Beat Cordova (82-24) in its last game and will travel to Christian Brothers Monday.
7. Folsom (18-2)
Most recent wins came against Jesuit (65-58) and Oak Ridge (76-55). Have only lost to Redondo Union (85-68) and Monterey Trail (71-67) this season. Face Rocklin next.
8. Clovis North (19-5)
Winners of two straight, beating Clovis West (64-55) and Vanden (69-47) in its last two games. Travels to Clovis East on Tuesday.
9. San Ramon Valley (15-7)
On a five game winning streak, taking down Livermore (86-60), Clayton Valley (65-35), Bishop O'Dowd (76-66), Amador Valley (88-82 OT) and most recently, California (77-63). Hosts Granada Tuesday.
10. Buchanan (20-3)
Winners of three straight, beating Clovis West (72-58) Clovis North (66-58) and most recently, beat Clovis East 66-53. Next up is a home game against Clovis Tuesday.
11. Dublin (19-3)
After a loss to De La Salle (53-49), the Gaels got back into the win column in their most recent game by beating Monte Vista, 64-61. Other losses were to California (61-60 in overtime) and Crespi (64-59). Travels to Amador Valley Tuesday.
12. Liberty (20-2)
The Lions have lost to Campolindo (47-39) and Lincoln (86-65), their only two losses. Beat Pittsburg (71-60) in their most recent game. Have four remaining regular-season games to play, starting with their next game at home against Antioch on Tuesday.
13. Monterey Trail (17-4)
Winners of three straight over Redwood (61-53), Cosumnes Oaks (74-56) and most recently, Franklin (72-61). Hosts Pleasant Grove Monday.
14. Modesto Christian (16-6)
Fell 82-72 to Oak Park in their most recent game, snapping a two-game winning streak. Travels to Lodi Wednesday.
15. Bellarmine College Prep (12-4)
Beat St. Ignatius 59-45 on Friday, but have lost three out of their four games heading into Tuesday game at Valley Christian.