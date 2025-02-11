Top 15 Northern California High School Boys Basketball Rankings (2/11/2025)
It is time to start thinking about the playoffs. In just a few days time, the regular season for high school basketball in Northern California will be over and it will be time for league and section playoffs.
Each of the top 15 teams will likely reach the regionals, but the Central Section, unlike the others will either be placed in the South or the North. That's a big question for a program such as No. 1St. Joseph of Santa Maria, which has gone both directions the last three years, heading South in 2022, North in 2023 and back South in 2024.
For what we are doing — our Northern California rankings — we place all Central Section teams in the North, along with the other sections: Central Coast, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin, Northern, Oakland and San Francisco.
Northern California Boys Basketball Top 15 (2/11/2025)
1. St. Joseph- Santa Maria (27-1)
Have one final game remaining on its regular season schedule, with a game on Feb. 11 at Arroyo Grande. Coming off of an 81-63 win over Mission College Prep on Feb. 7.
2. Archbishop Riordan (20-1)
Beat Saint Francis 82-25 in its last game on Feb. 7. Have not lost since Dec. 30, falling 53-47 to JSerra Catholic in a tournament. Have three games remaining on their regular season schedule, starting with a home game against Mitty on Feb. 11.
3. Salesian (23-2)
Ended the regular season on a four game winning streak, most recently beating Albany 75-42 on Feb. 7. Last loss was to St. Joseph (76-67) on Jan. 25.
4. De La Salle (22-4)
Ended the regular season with a 67-48 loss to Cal High on Feb. 7. Now are waiting for the North Coast Section playoffs, where their seed is still TBD.
5. Inderkum (24-1)
Have two games remaining on its regular season schedule, starting with a home game against Rio Americano on Feb. 12 and a road game against Ponderosa on Feb. 14. Most recently beat Moreau Catholic 74-56 on Feb. 8.
6. San Ramon Valley (19-7)
Ended the regular season on a high note, beating Monte Vista 71-60 on Feb. 7 to extend their winning streak to nine games heading into the NCS playoffs.
7. Modesto Christian (20-7)
Face St. Mary's-Stockton in their final regular season game on Feb. 12. Most recently beat Tracy 81-53 on Feb. 7.
8. Lincoln-Stockton (23-3)
Have two regular season games remaining, starting with a Feb. 12 home game vs. West and a Feb. 14 road game against St. Mary's-Stockton. Most recently beat Bishop O'Dowd 65-43 at home on Feb. 8.
9. Buchanan (23-4)
Beat Clovis North 48-46 on Feb. 7 to get back into the win column following a 52-43 loss to Clovis West on Feb. 4. Have one final regular season game, a Feb. 11 road game against Clovis East.
10. Folsom (22-3)
Have two regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 12 road game against Jesuit followed by a home game against Oak Ridge on Feb. 14. Most recently beat Whitney 74-32 on Feb. 7.
11. Clovis North (22-6)
Lost 48-46 to Buchanan in its most recent game. Have one final regular season game, a road matchup against Clovis West on Feb. 11.
12. Dublin (22-4)
Ended the regular season with a 64-61 win over Dougherty Valley, getting back into the win column after losing to San Ramon Valley 76-55 in the previous game.
13. Liberty (23-2)
Face Heritage on the road on Feb. 13 in its final regular season game. Beat Deer Valley 115-38 in their most recent game on Feb. 7.
14. Monterey Trail (21-5)
Most recently beat Consumnes Oaks 89-45 on Feb. 7 to extend its current winning streak to three games. Have two regular season games left, a Feb. 12 road game against Pleasant Grove and a Feb. 14 home game against Franklin.
15. St. Ignatius (16-5)
Have three regular season games left, starting with a Feb. 11 road game against Saint Francis, followed by a Feb. 14 home game against Bellarmine with a road game against Riordan on Feb. 18 capping things off. Most recently beat Archbishop Mitty 68-66 in overtime on Feb. 7.