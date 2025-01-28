Top 15 Northern California High School Girls Basketball Rankings (1/27/24)
Just about all the showcases, one-day events and tournaments are done. It's time to close the regular season. Then, the playoffs will be upon us.
Here are the elite from Northern California. To make things simple, we place all Central Section teams in the North, though CIF officials can just as easily send them South once regionals begin after section playoffs.
Archbishop Mitty is still the top team, but clearly, without preseason All-American McKenna Woliczko the Monarchs aren't as formidable. How could the Monarchs be? But until someone beats them, they are still queens of the North as they've been the last three seasons.
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA'S TOP 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS (1-27-2025)
1. Archbishop Mitty (14-3)
Since losing back-to-back games to Sidwell Francis and Morris Catholic, respectively, the Monarchs have since gone on to win two straight, beating Riordan (56-42) and Sacred Heart Cathedral (78-33) in their last two games.
2. Clovis West (24-0)
The dominant season continues for the Golden Eagles, who have won three straight in the last week, beating both Clovis (70-29) and Clovis North (83-22) before taking down Pinewood (54-50) in their most recent game.
3. Folsom (16-3)
After losing to Francis Parker (55-51) on Jan. 18, the Bulldogs proceeded to win their next two games, beating St. Francis (80-37) and Oak Ridge (75-43) and are now on a two-game winning streak.
4. Acalanes (19-1)
Have won seven in a row, including a 77-31 win over rival Campolindo, in their most recent match. Have also beaten Heritage, Berean Christian, St. Mary's, Las Lomas, Northgate and Alhambra during their streak. Other than St. Mary's (59-52) the margins have been by 59, 52, 59, 68 and 52.
5. Pinewood (12-3)
Fell to Clovis West (54-50) to snap a seven game winning streak. Only other losses were to national power Long Island Lutheran (77-56) and Folsom (66-50). Vallory Kuelker (15.9), Katherine Garr (13.7) and Jolyn Ding (12.8) all average in double-digit scoring.
6. San Ramon Valley (18-3)
Since losing to Pinewood, the Wolves have gotten hot again, rattling off four straight wins, with a 20-point win over Pinole Valley (61-41) in their most recent game. Pinole was their closest game out of their last three contests, beating California 61-21 and Amador Valley 78-20 prior to the Pinole win.
7. Carondelet (17-4)
Have won four straight, beating Salesian (66-65), Dublin (80-35), Amador Valley (71-16) and St. Mary's-Stockton (78-50). Have five more regular season games left against Foothill, Marin Catholic, Liberty, California and Los Gatos.
8. Archbishop Riordan (12-5)
Fell to Mitty (56-42) on Jan. 21 by a more-than-respectable score to snap a four-game winning streak. Beat Valley Christian (44-37) in their most recent game to get back into the win column.
9. McClatchy (16-5)
Winners of eight straight, having taken down Kennedy, Antelope, Cordova, West Park, Grant, Mission Hills, Kennedy and Caruthers. Get a rematch at home with Antelope on Tuesday.
10. Cardinal Newman (18-3)
Have not lost since Dec. 21, and are continuing to dominate. Over their last three games, the Cardinals have beaten Lincoln (67-55), Analy (90-14) and Windsor (72-21). Host Rancho Cotate Wednesday.
11. Priory (14-3)
Winners of three straight, beating Menlo School (51-44) in their most recent game. Next up: Tuesday at home vs. Sacred Heart Prep.
12. Central-Fresno (18-3)
Their last two games have seen them beat both Clovis East (65-41) and Clovis (63-61), taking down the latter in overtime. Will look to build off that momentum in their next game at Clovis West on Tuesday.
13. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (17-5)
Beat Morro Bay (74-32) and Righetti (74-33) in their last two games. Host Orcutt Academy Tuesday.
14. Saint Francis (14-3)
Got back into the win column in their last game, beating St. Ignatius 63-51 in their last game. Next up is a home matchup against top-ranked Archbishop Mitty on Tuesday.
15. Antelope (15-5)
Have won five straight, beating Piedmont 53-51 in their last game. Will look to keep their good fortunes Tuesday when they travel to McClatchy on Tuesday.