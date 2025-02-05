Top 15 Northern California High School Girls Basketball Rankings (2/4/2025)
The final stretch of the regular season is upon us. Teams in Northern California are finishing up the rest of their seasons before shifting focus to the playoffs.
Here are the elite from Northern California. To make things simple, we place all Central Section teams in the North, though CIF officials can just as easily send them South once regionals begin after section playoffs.
While star McKenna Woliczko suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier in the season, Archbishop Mitty remains at the top, despite the Monarchs clearly not as formidable as they once were. How could the Monarchs be? But until someone beats them, they are still in the upper tier of the North as they've been the last three seasons.
1. Archbishop Mitty (16-3)
Winners of four straight, beating Valley Christian (78-32) in their most recent game. Face Presentation at home on Tuesday for their next game.
2. Clovis West (26-0)
Continue to roll through their regular season schedule, having yet to lose a game. Beat Clovis East in their most recent game (91-30). Face Buchanan at home in their next game on Tuesday.
3. Folsom (19-3)
Winners of five straight, with a win over Granite Bay (91-23) in their most recent matchup. Only have four games left on their regular season schedule, three of which are at home. Host Del Oro on Tuesday.
4. Acalanes (22-1)
Only loss this season was to South Medford on Jan. 3. Have won nine straight, most recently beating McClatchy at home (74-67). Host Miramonte on Tuesday.
5. Pinewood (15-3)
Have won three straight, beating Notre Dame (93-33), Priory (57-50) and most recently, Alameda (70-39). Face Notre Dame (San Jose) at home on Tuesday.
6. San Ramon Valley (20-3)
Winners of six straight, most recently beating Foothill at home (73-25). Only losses this season were to Pinewood (57-12), Acalanes (72-57) and Clovis (63-61). Hit the road to face Dublin on Tuesday.
7. Carondelet (19-4)
Have won six straight, most recently beating Marin Catholic on the road (76-40). Have only three regular season games left, with a home game against Liberty on Tuesday.
8. Riordan (14-6)
Have won to straight, beating Sacred Heart Cathedral (61-44) and Presentation (69-22) in back-to-back games. Face Saint Francis at home on Friday.
9. McClatchy (18-6)
Lost to Acalanes in their most recent game (74-67) to snap a 10 game winning streak. Only have two regular season games left. Face West Park at home in their next game on Friday.
10. Cardinal Newman (20-3)
Have not lost since Dec. 21, losing 60-44 to Clovis in a tournament. Have been rolling since then, winning every single game since that one. Most recently beat Maria Carrillo (74-33). Face Montgomery at home on Wednesday.
11. Priory (15-4)
Lost to Pinewood (57-50) in their most recent game, snapping a four game winning streak. Host Notre Dame (Belmont) on Tuesday.
12. St. Joseph (19-5)
Have not lost since Jan. 3, when they came up short against Mitty (79-54). Most recently beat Mission College Prep (61-36). Have three regular season games left. Face Arroyo Grande at home on Tuesday.
13. Saint Francis (16-4)
aWinners of two straight, beating Presentation (71-17) and Sacred Heart Cathedral (61-51) in consecutive games. Face Valley Christian at home on Tuesday.H
14. Central (19-5)
Have lost two out their last three, losing to Clovis West (78-53) and in their most recent game, Oakland Tech (52-35). Beat Buchanan in that span (47-42). Have three regular season games left, two of which are on the road. Face Clovis North on the road on Tuesday.
15. Piedmont (17-4)
Winners of three straight, beating Castro Valley (73-28), San Leandro (61-20) and most recently, Weston Ranch (54-12). Hit the road to face Bishop O'Dowd on Wednesday.