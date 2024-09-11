Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football rankings (9/10/2024)
Grant Union rebounded from a humbling loss at De La Salle to defeat Inderkum, 35-21 on a sweltering Saturday to retain the No. 3 spot in the SBLive Fab 15 Sac-Joaquin Section rankings this week.
The Pacers, fighting off not only a very tough and fourth-ranked Inderkum squad, but temperatures soaring past 100 degrees, got 231 yards passing and three touchdowns from Luke Alexander, plus a huge 20-carry, 218-yard performance by senior running back Brandon Lambert.
The rest of the rankings stayed largely in-tact, though Vacaville fell out following a 28-10 loss at North Coast Section power Cardinal Newman. The Bulldogs were replaced by the Vanden Vikings, which improved to 3-0 with a 45-14 win over Vista del Lago behind a big performance by senior quarterback Kalani McLeod (22 of 37, 312 yards, three touchdowns).
Ninth-ranked Placer defeated Del Oro 38-21 after four straight losses since 2004. Shaun Jones rushed 22 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Rian Miller completed just five passes, but for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Baylor Kelley had three catches for 83 yards and a touchdowns and rushed for a score.
Tenth-ranked Jesuit went to the Bay Area and handed San Jose Bellarmine a 46-7 defeat and now get Christian Brothers in the annual Holy Bowl game that annually draws North of 10,000 fans at Hughes Stadiums on the campus of Sacramento City College.
Top-ranked Folsom had the week off before hosting Turlock Friday and then a Sept. 20 contest with second-ranked Rocklin.
Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section football rankings
1. Folsom (1-1)
Last rank: 1
Last week: Idle
Next: Friday 13 vs. Turlock
2. Rocklin (3-0)
Last rank: 2
Last week: Beat Stockton Lincoln, 43-3
Next: Sept. 20 at Folsom
3. Grant (2-1)
Last rank: 3
Last week: Beat Inderkum, 35-21
Next: Friday at Clovis East
4. Manteca (2-0)
Last rank: 5
Last week: Beat Laguna Creek, 46-7
Next: Friday vs. Marin Catholic
5. Inderkum (2-1)
Last rank: 4
Last week: Lost to Grant, 35-21
Next: Friday vs. Cosumnes Oaks
6. Granite Bay (3-0)
Last rank: 6
Last week: Beat Overfelt, 65-6
Next: Sept. 20 at Jesuit
7. St. Mary’s (2-1)
Last rank: 8
Last week: Beat Marin Catholic, 35-22
Next: Sept. 20 vs. De La Sallec
8. Oak Ridge (0-3)
Last rank: 5
Last week: Lost to McCallie, 38-16
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Del Oro
9. Placer (3-0)
Last rank: 9
Last week: Beat Del Oro, 38-21
Next: Friday vs. Antelope
10. Jesuit (2-0)
Last rank: 10
Last week: Beat San Jose Bellarmine, 46-7
Next: Saturday vs. Christian Brothers (Holy Bowl) at Hughes Stadium, Sac City
11. West Park (3-0)
Last rank: 11
Last week: Beat Roseville, 35-28
Next: Friday vs. Woodcreek
12. Pleasant Grove (3-0)
Last rank: 14
Last week: Beat Tokay, 40-0
Next: Friday vs. Stockton Lincoln
13. Downey (3-0)
Last rank: 15
Last week: Beat Merced, 38-14
Next: Friday vs. Amador Valley
14. Vanden (3-0)
Last rank: NR
Last week: Beat Vista del Lago, 45-14
Next: Friday vs. Freedom
15. Monterey Trail (0-3)
Last rank: 12
Last week: Lost to El Cerrito, 28-19
Next: Friday at San Ramon California
HONORABLE MENTION: Casa Roble (1-2), Central Catholic (1-2), Roseville (2-1), Sacramento (2-0), Twelve Bridges (3-0)