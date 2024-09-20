Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football rankings; Games of the Week (9/17/2024)
The much anticipated game between the top two high school football teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section got a little bigger after No. 1 Folsom knocked off Turlock 56-14 on Friday.
The Bulldogs got big games from 5-star QB Ryder Lyons (21 of 25, 284 yards, 3 TDs) and top receiver Jameson Powell (10 catches, 126 yards, two touchdowns), and rushing TDs from four different players to improve to 2-1.
Rocklin (3-0), had a bye in anticipation of the Sierra Foothill League tilt.
Other news and news from the Top 15 teams in the SJS.
In the annual Holy Bowl game before that drew more than 5,000 fans at Sacramento City College, neither team scored a touchdown in Jesuit's 7-0 win over Christian Brothers. A pick 6 from Alex Dewar accounted for the game's only TD in the second quarter. It was the fifth straight in the series for Jesuit and 12th in the last 13.
Fourth-ranked Interkum rebounded from a loss to Grant with a 42-6 victory over Cosumnes Oaks as Ricky Colege completed 18 of 24 for 206 yards and three touchdowns, two to Lon Chouteau (five catches, 100 yards).
Ninth-ranked Placer (4-) got three TD pass from Rian Miller and two TD runs from Baylor Kelley rushed for two scores in a 55-22 win over Antelope.
GAMES OF THE WEEK: No. 2 Rocklin at No. 1 Folsom; De La Salle-Concord at No. 7 St. Mary's-Stockton; No. 6 Granite Bay at No. 10
Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section football rankings
1. Folsom (2-1)
Last rank: 1
Last week: Beat Turlock, 56-14
Next: Friday vs. Rocklin
2. Rocklin (3-0)
Last rank: 2
Last week: Idle
Next: Friday at Folsom
3. Grant (2-2)
Last rank: 3
Last week: Lost to Clovis East, 59-45
Next: Friday at Destiny Christian
4. Inderkum (3-1)
Last rank: 5
Last week: Beat Cosumnes Oaks, 42-6
Next: Friday at Christian Brothers
5. Granite Bay (3-0)
Last rank: 6
Last week: Idle
Next: Friday at Jesuit
6. St. Mary’s (2-1)
Last rank: 7
Last week: Idle
Next: Friday vs. De La Salle
7. Manteca (2-1)
Last rank: 4
Last week: Lost to Marin Catholic, 29-28
Next: Friday at Lincoln
8. Oak Ridge (0-3)
Last rank: 8
Last week: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Del Oro
9. Placer (4-0)
Last rank: 9
Last week: Beat Antelope, 55-22
Next: Friday at Del Campo
10. Jesuit (3-0)
Last rank: 10
Last week: Beat Christian Brothers, 7-0
Next: Friday vs. Granite Bay
11. West Park (4-0)
Last rank: 11
Last week: Beat Woodcreek, 29-21
Next: Friday vs. Cordova
12. Downey (4-0)
Last rank: 13
Last week: Beat Amador Valley, 47-36
Next: Friday vs. Stockton Edison
13. Vanden (4-0)
Last rank: 14
Last week: Beat Freedom, 55-7
Next: Friday at Rodriguez
14. Pleasant Grove (3-1)
Last rank: 12
Last week: Lost to Stockton Lincoln 43-28
Next: Friday at Sheldon
15. Monterey Trail (0-4)
Last rank: 15
Last week: Lost to California, 35-21
Next: Friday vs. Laguna Creek
HONORABLE MENTION: Central Catholic (1-2), Destiny Christian Academy (4-0), Oakdale (3-1), Sacramento (3-0), Sonora (3-0), Twelve Bridges (4-0), Vacaville (2-2),