Top 20 California high school baseball prospects from the Class of 2026
It's no secret that California is a hotbed for high level baseball talent. Combine the ideal weather with the massive population and the Golden State has proven golden for scouts to find talent in bunches.
Following the list of Prep Baseball Report, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com, here are the top 20 California prospects from the Class of 2026.
Interesting that eight of the 20 list shortstop as one of their positions, if not primary spot.
1. OF/SS James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake
The versatility is very evident with Tronstein, who not only plays center field for Harvard-Westlake, but is also more than capable of manning the middle infield. Possessing a lot of athleticism and power, with his 60-time clocking in at 6.64 and his exit velocity at over 100mph, Tronstein could be key for the Wolverines in 2025. The 5-foot-9 prospect is currently committed to Stanford.
2. SS Tyler Spangler, De La Salle
While guys like Alec Blair could be seen as the headline players for the Spartans this season, Spangler's strong sophomore campaign where he hit .375 with five home runs and 22 RBIs provides even more confidence that his senior season could be even better. Committed to Stanford, Spangler's junior season could be pivotal for his career.
3. 1B/OF AJ Curry, University City
Entering his first season at University City, Curry joins a strong core of Golden State ballplayers hungry to put their name more on the map. With immense power off the bat, with his exit velocity clocking in at 101mph, Curry can be tough to get out, while his speed in the outfield helps make him a very strong defender. He is committed to play college ball at Tennessee.
4. 2B/SS CJ Weinstein, Huntington Beach
As a sophomore last season, the 6'1, 190 LSU commit hit .322 with three home runs and 29 RBIs, also hitting seven doubles and three triples in 90 at-bats. His arm strength, with his infield throw speed clocked at a max of 87mph, is something that is hard to ignore whenever a ball is hit to him. Now an upperclassmen, Weinstein could look to break out even more this spring.
5. OF Anthony Murphy, Corona
The 6'0, 185 prospect hit .390 with six home runs and 24 RBIs as a sophomore last spring, also contributing seven doubles and three triples in 123 at-bats. He does not strike out very much, only striking out 16 times last season, and is very good at making contact. On the base paths and in the outfield, Murphy runs very well, with his 60-time recorded at 6.79. Committed to LSU, it could be interesting to see Murphy's career trajectory these next couple of years.
6. SS/RHP Alex Harrington, Cathedral Catholic
The Stanford commit hit .255 with six home runs and 21 RBIs last spring, also contributing three doubles and two triples. His bat exit velocity comes in at around 100mph, with his ability to make strong contact evident whenever he gets a chance at-bat. Cathedral Catholic finished 23-10 last season, and this spring, Harrington could be key to the team's success.
7. 3B/RHP Archer Horn, St. Ignatius
As a sophomore last spring, the 6'1 Stanford commit hit .333 with a home run and 20 RBIs, also hitting two doubles and two triples. On the mound, Horn was almost untouchable, recording a 1.20 ERA in nine appearances across 11.2 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts. He also picked up four saves. SI took down Granada in its first game this season, beating the team that won the NorCal title last spring, which could signal big things to come in San Francisco.
8. OF Blake Bowen, JSerra Catholic
Committed to Oregon State, Bowen has shown his ability to excel both as a hitter and a fielder, with the 6'3, 200 prospect reaching a 105mph bat exit velocity while having a 94mph throwing arm from the outfield. He also runs exceptional well, with a 60-yard time of 6.60 seconds. In what could be a big season for him, Bowen could look to raise his draft stock ahead of his senior season in 2026.
9. RHP Gary Morse, Orange Lutheran
As a sophomore last spring, the 6'8 hard throwing righty recorded a 6-2 win-loss record with a 1.18 ERA in 12 appearances, striking out 45 batters in 59.1 innings pitched. Morse reportoire includes a 92mph fastball with a 2405 spin rate, a 78-79mph curve, a 69-74mph slider and an 80-85mph changeup. He is committed to play college baseball at Tennessee.
10. 1B/OF Dylan Minnatee, Franklin
Last season as sophomore, the 6'0 LSU commit hit .380 with a home run and 28 RBIs, also hitting five doubles and four triples in 92 at-bats. Known for being a contact hitter, Minnatee only struck out 10 times in 2024. Could he be in for even more of a breakout campaign this spring?
11. RHP/1B Dax Hardcastle, St. Mary's-Stockton
Last season, the 6'1 Mississippi State commit batted .343 with three home runs and 31 RBIs, also adding nine doubles and a triple. On the mound, he had a 1-0 win-loss record with a 0.81 ERA in eight appearances, striking out 15 batters in 8.2 innings pitched. He also saved three games. St. Mary's was one of the better teams in NorCal and if Hardcastle is able to build off of last season, success could continue for the Rams this spring.
12. RHP/1B Landon Schutte, Oakdale
The 6'3, 215 Georgia commit had the ultimate two-way campaign in 2024, hitting .312 with three home runs and 30 RBIs in 93 at-bats while having a 7-0 win-loss record with a 0.87 ERA in nine appearances on the mound, where he struck out 90 batters in 48.1 innings pitched. His pitching arsenal includes a 93mph fastball, a 78-82mph curveball, a 75-77mph slider and a 72-75mph changeup.
13. SS/OF Brody Schumaker, Santa Margarita Catholic
The 5'9, 145 TCU commit could see his stock rise this spring with a good season for Santa Margarita, who are coming off of a 22-10-1 campaign in 2024 and have started the 2025 season at 3-0. Capable of playing both in the infield and the outfield, and doing well at both, Schumaker could be a big piece to Santa Margarita's lineup this season.
14. SS Trey Ebel, Corona
In his debut varsity season as a sophomore in 2024, the 5'9, 160 Texas A&M commit hit .262 with a home run and 10 RBIs, while only striking out twice in 61 at-bats. Ranked No. 19 in the nation at his position, No. 79 overall, Ebel having a big season could see his stock rise considerably.
15. RHP/1B Cooper Sides, Red Bluff
On the mound last spring, the 6'5, 180 LSU commit had a 9-2 win-loss record with a 0.71 ERA in 14 appearances (four starts), striking out 137 batters in 78.1 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .221 with nine RBIs. While Sides does not throw the hardest, with his fastball reaching a max of 86mph, his command and placement are what make him so hard to face. His arsenal also includes a 64-67mph curveball, a 72-74mph slider and a 74-75mph changeup.
16. 3B/SS Ayden Deome, West Park
Last spring, the 6'1, 195 Arizona commit hit .407 with a home run and 25 RBIs, also adding 11 doubles and a triple. However, he brings immense pop off the bat, with around a 74mph bat speed and a 92.7mph exit velocity. Already hitting .500 to start off his junior campaign, this could be a good season for Deome to keep raising his stock.
17. RHP/1B McCoy Silicz, Bakersfield Christian
Last spring, the 6'5, 210 Ole Miss commit recorded a 13-2 win-loss record with a 1.49 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts), striking out 90 batters in 79.2 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .389 with 24 RBIs, hitting five doubles and a triple as well. The Eagles went 28-6 last season and could look to build off of that, with Silicz being the face of it all.
18. C/1B Carson Sheffer, Oaks Christian
Mostly playing behind the dish for Oaks Christian, the 6'1, 162 Oklahoma State commit has evolved into a bonafide star with the gear on. With a pop time ranging from 1.85-1.90 seconds, Sheffer is very capable of throwing runners out and with an 86mph throwing velocity from behind the plate, his arm could make runners think twice about stealing. As a hitter, he has an 85.6mph bat speed with a 97.5mph exit velocity.
19. SS/C Josiah Morris, Clayton Valley Charter
The 6'0, 165 uncommitted utility player out of the East Bay school could look to raise his stock with a strong spring for the Ugly Eagles. He is currently ranked as the No. 24 player in the nation at his position and the No. 104 overall.
20. SS/3B Matthew Kelley, Carlsbad
Last spring, the 6'2, 173 Miami commit hit .329 with a pair of home runs and 18 RBIs, also hitting three doubles and two triples in 82 at-bats. His strong contact skills make him a reliable hitter for Carlsbad, with his exit velocity reaching 94mph. In the field, he is capable of making any throw, with his throw speed topping at 94mph.