Top 20 California high school baseball prospects from the Class of 2027
It's no secret that California is a major market for top baseball talent. Combine the ideal weather with the massive population and the Golden State has proven golden for scouts to find talent in bunches.
The high school class of 2027 appears to be another hot spot for both pro and college scouts to unearth the future standouts of the game.
Following the list of Prep Baseball Report, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com, here are the top 20 California prospects from the Class of 2027.
Top 20 2027 California high school baseball prospects
1. OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger, Huntington Beach
As a freshman last season, the 6-foot, 160 pound prospect .250 at the plate while compiling a 4.30 ERA in 10 appearances now on the mound. Now in the mix to be a staple and every game presence in the lineup for Huntington Beach, Grindlinger could see his stock rise more this spring.
2. LHP/1B Logan Schmidt, Ganesha
Currently No. 2 ranked in the nation for his position and the No. 5 player overall in his class, Schmidt could be an even bigger force this spring for Ganesha. His pitching arsenal includes an 83mph fastball with a 2132 spin rate, a 63-66mph slider and a 73-75mph changeup.
3. SS/2B Dylan Seward, Norco High
As a freshman last season, the 5'11, 170 prospect hit .381 with three home runs and 23 RBIs, also hitting eight doubles and three triples in 84 at-bats. Fast on the basepaths as well, with a 60-time of 6.57, anytime Seward gets on base could create a nightmare scenario for opponents. His bat exit velocity has reached 100mph while his throw speed from shortstop has reached speeds of up to 90mph.
4. RHP/OF Sean Parrow, Sierra Canyon
The 6'5, 205 prospect brings immense versatility, being able to excel in the outfield as well, but he has mainly been deployed as a pitcher for Sierra Canyon. Having a fastball that can top 94mph, he also has a slider that can reach speeds between 81 and 83mph.
5. OF/RHP Lukas Waite, Patrick Henry
In his debut high school season last spring, the 6'2, 190 prospect hit .211 with four RBIs, also hitting a double and a triple. Despite struggling on the mound, where he had a 10.50 ERA in three appearances, this season could be one where Waite is really able to find his footing. His pitching arsenal includes a 92mph fastball with a 2636 spin rate, a 78-80mph slider and a 72-74mph changeup.
6. LHP/1B Jose Partida, Cathedral Catholic
Playing at La Jolla Country Day last season, Partida hit .271 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 85 at-bats last spring, striking out only 17 times. On the mound, he recorded a 5-2 win-loss record with a 1.43 ERA in 11 appearances. Ranked as the No. 40 overall player from his class and the No. 7 at his position, Partida could look to breakout this season.
7. OF Ira Rootman, Harvard Westlake
The 6'1, 177 prospect has quickly evolved into an effective player for the Wolverines, with a bat exit velo of 98mph and possessing 86mph bat speed. As a runner, he is capable of running a sub-7 second 60 while in the field, his throw speed from the outfield has reached 89mph.
8. SS/RHP Bear Calvo, La Mirada
Last spring, the 6'1, 192 prospect hit .241 with three home runs and 21 RBIs, also hitting five doubles in 87 at-bats. He also struck out 17 times while walking 13. While not pitching much last year, Calvo can be used if needed, and has a pitch arsenal that includes an 86mph fastball with a 2238 spin rate, a 68-71mph curveball and a 68-69mph changeup.
9. LHP/OF Mariano Gonzalez, Vanden
In his debut season last spring, the 6'0, 185 prospect hit .167 with one home run and five RBIs in 30 at-bats. He also struck out seven times while walking eight. On the mound, he finished with a 1-3 win-loss record and a 2.10 ERA in six appearances. His pitching reportoire includes a 90mph fastball with a 2444 spin rate, a 72-75mph curveball and a 72-75mph changeup.
10. SS/OF Carter Hadnot, Aquinas
As a freshman last season, the Miami commit hit .309 with two home runs and 22 RBIs, also contributing six doubles in 81 at-bats. He also struck out 18 times while walking 17. Now with a year of experience under his belt, Hadnot could be a key piece to Aquinas' success this spring.
11. C/3B Dyson Grant, BPA
Ranked as the No. 66 overall player in his class nationally while being the No. 8 ranked at his position, Grant could look to raise his stock even more this season and after what he showed at at WWBA Perfect Game tournament last summer, he has proven that he can play against anyone. BPA is not a high school but a travel baseball organization out of Laguna Nigue, Calif.
12. RHP/SS Davis Wilson, Clovis North
The 6'1, 178 prospect is currently ranked as the No. 67 overall player in the nation from his class while being No. 15 at his position. The Broncos went 20-12 last season and with Wilson having a year under his belt, he could be a major difference maker for this year's team.
13. SS/2B Parker Leoff, Redondo Union
So far this season, the 5'10, 165 prospect is hitting .615 with three RBIs in 13 at-bats, also hitting three doubles. A member of the 15U national team last summer and fall, starting in five games and hit .250 while maintaining a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
14. RHP/3B Ethan Gustus, Roseville
Last season, the 6'5, 175 prospect hit .232 with a home run and 10 RBIs in 56 at-bats, also hitting two doubles as well. On the mound, he finished with a 1-1 win-loss record with a 2.66 ERA in six appearances, striking out 29 batters in 23.2 innings pitched. His pitch arsenal includes a 92mph fastball with a 2126 spin rate, a 59-61mph curveball, a 75-77mph slider and a 79-80mph changeup.
15. SS/2B Andrew Jimenez, Elsinore High
The 5'10, 165 prospect hit .263 last season with 13 RBIs, three doubles and a triple in 76 at-bats, only striking out nine times. On the mound, he compiled a 1.45 ERA in four appearances, striking out 14 batters in just over nine innings pitched.
16. 1B/LHP Jacob Melendez, Paloma Valley
The 6'2, 220 prospect hit .257 with 14 RBIs and six doubles in 74 at-bats last season, striking out only four times. On the mound, he compiled a 6-0 win-loss record and a 1.51 ERA in seven appearances, striking out 32 batters in 37 innings pitched. Melendez has power from both sides, capable of recording a 97mph bat exit velo while reaching 87mph with his fastball. His pitching arsenal also includes a 75-78mph curve, a 77-79mph slider and a 77-80mph changeup.
17. OF/SS Ricardo Hurtado, Orange Lutheran
The 6'0, 180 prospect is the 137th ranked player in the nation from his class while being ranked as the No. 32 player at his position. As a runner, he has recorded a 60-yard time as fast as 6.84 while being able to reach a throwing speed of 87 from the infield and 85 from the outfield.
18. OF/LHP Tanner Brown, Huntington Beach
In 14 appearances on the mound last season, the 5'11, 163 TCU commit compiled a 1.77 ERA (0-0 record) with 26 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. Despite being listed as an outfielder as well, he was pretty much used exclusively as a pitcher last spring.
19. SS/RHP Antonio Cuevas, Elk Grove
Last spring, the 6'1, 170 prospect hit .228 with a home run and 18 RBIs in 101 at-bats, while striking out 26 times. Ranked as the 146th overall prospect from his class nationally while coming in ranked at No. 42 for his position, Cuevas could look to raise his stock even more this spring.
20. RHP Aidan Kent, JSerra Catholic
The 143rd ranked player in the nation for his class and the No. 35 ranked player at his position, Kent could take advantage of his varsity experience to put together a strong spring that could turn even more heads onto him.