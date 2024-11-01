Top 20 CIF North Coast Section high school football rankings; Games of the Week (10/31/2024)
Two more weeks remaining in the North Coast Section regular season.
Four teams remaining perfect: No. 1 De La Salle, No. 4 Cardinal Newman, No. 16 American Canyon and No. 17 Sonoma Valley.
Newman will get its severest test of the season when it travels to No. 6 Marin Catholic, the defending state 3-A champions and winners of six straight games.
Newman would appear to have the upper hand with one of its best teams in recent history. But history favors the host Wildcats who have won seven of the last eight meetings since 2012, including 24-3 in the NCS playoffs last season.
This will essentially be for the Redwood Empire Adobe Division crown.
There's plenty more intriguing matchups heading into Week 9. The NCS playoffs begin on Nov. 15.
There will be seven eight-team divisions to fill 56 slots, seeded by MaxPreps’ computer rankings. As it stands today, both Marin Catholic and Cardinal Newman would be placed in the top Open/Division 1 bracket. The computer has Newman at No. 3 and Marin Catholic at No. 6.
Game of the week: No. 1 De La Salle at No. 5 California; No. 4 Cardinal Newman at No. 6 Marin Catholic; No. 13 Amador Valley at No. 8 Monte Vista; No. 10 Acalanes at No. 20 Campolindo
TOP 20 NORTH COAST SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (10/31/2024)
1. De La Salle (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat Monte Vista, 42-7
Next: Friday at California
2. Pittsburg (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Beat Liberty, 47-15
Next: Friday at Deer Valley
3. San Ramon Valley (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week's results: Beat Amador Valley, 29-28
Next: Nov. 8 at Monte Vista
4. Cardinal Newman (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week's results: Beat San Marin, 31-3
Next: Saturday at Marin Catholic
5. California (7-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week's results: Beat Monte Vista, 50-36
Next: Friday vs. De La Salle
6. Marin Catholic (6-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week's results: Beat Rancho Cotate, 30-0
Next: Saturday vs. Cardinal Newman
7. El Cerrito (2-6)
Previous rank: 5
Last week's results: Beat Vallejo, 41-0
Next: Friday vs. Pinole Valley
* — Includes five wins on field forfeited for using ineligilbe players
8. Monte Vista (5-3)
Previous rank: 7
Last week's results: Lost to California, 50-36
Next: Friday vs. Amador Valley
9. Windsor (6-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last week's results: Beat Vintage, 14-7
Next: Friday at Rancho Cotate
10. Acalanes (6-2)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: idle
Next: Friday at Campolindo
11. Clayton Valley Charter (5-3)
Previous rank: 10
Last week's results: Beat Campolindo, 20-12
Next: Friday at Miramonte
12. San Marin (6-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week's results: Lost to Cardinal Newman, 31-3
Next: Friday vs. Vintage
13. Amador Valley (5-3)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Lost to San Ramon Valley, 29-28
Next: Friday at Monte Vista
14. Liberty (5-3)
Previous rank: 12
Last week's results: Lost to Pittsburg, 47-15
Next: Friday vs. Freedom
15. Bishop O'Dowd (6-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week's results: Beat Moreau Catholic, 35-9
Next: Friday vs. James Logan
16. American Canyon (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week's results: Beat Napa, 42-14
Next: Friday vs. Casa Grande
17. Sonoma Valley (8-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week's results: Beat Archie Williams, 35-0
Next: Saturday at Terra Linda
18. Salesian (7-1)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Beat De Anza, 62-14
Next: Saturday vs. St. Mary's
19. St. Vincent de Paul (8-1)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Beat Ukiah, 35-24
Next: Saturday vs. Montgomery
20. Campolindo (4-4)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Lost to Clayton Valley, 20-12
Next: Friday vs. Acalanes
HONORABLE MENTION: Arcata (8-0, Casa Grande (6-2), Ferndale (7-1), Heritage (6-2), Maria Carrillo (7-1), Northgate (5-3), Piedmont (7-1), Ukiah (5-3)