Top 20 high school boys basketball duos, trios in Southern California
California's best high school basketball talent resides in Southern California, primarily in the CIF Southern Section, which spans five counties around Los Angeles including Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.
Harvard-Westlake is the defending CIF State Open Division champion two years running. Before the Wolverines, it was Corona Centennial, and before the Huskies it was Sierra Canyon ('19, '18), Bishop Montgomery ('17) and Chino Hills ('16). All Southern Section programs that've finished atop the mountain of California's highest division.
There's a few talented players in the LA City Section, too, but it's not what it used to be.
Here is a list of the Top 20 basketball duos in California, a majority of them coming from the Southern Section.
TOP 20 DUOS, TRIOS
1. Brayden Burries + Issac Williamson, Roosevelt
Who makes it a trio? Speedy PG Myles Walker.
Brayden Burries, a 5-star recruit, is averaging 32 points per game while New Mexico commit Issac Williamson is pouring in 16 points per game.
2. Nik Khamenia + Joe Sterling, Harvard-Westlake
Nik Khamenia, who's committed to Duke, hovers around a triple-double every night. His new teammate Joe Sterling, a sharpshooting junior is averaging
3. Brandon McCoy + Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco
Who makes it a trio? Christian Collins.
There's a big three at St. John Bosco with Christian Collins, but given that McCoy and Harrington have been together for three seasons and won a CIF State Division I title last season. McCoy + Harrington seemed like the duo to go with here.
4. Tyran Stokes + Lino Mark, Notre Dame/SO
Who makes it a trio? Junior wing Zach White.
Top junior Tyran Stokes has been very good since making his season debut in December. Rutgers commit Lino Mark is a very dynamic guard that makes this duo an electric one-two punch.
5. Dillan Shaw + Tae Simmons, Heritage Christian
Dillan Shaw is committed to Saint Mary's. Tae Simmons is headed to San Diego State. Shaw is a long, dynamic wing at 6-foot-7. Simmons is a broad-shouldered juggernaut with a power around the rim. The both combined for 60 points in a win over Corona Centennial at the Classic at Damien.
6. Tounde Yessoufou + Julius Price, Santa Maria St. Joseph
Yessoufou is physically gifted - quick, strong and skilled. Price is the crafty playmaker the compliments Yessoufou, a Baylor commit, who could end up being California's all-time scoring leader if he keeps it up.
7. Jason Crowe Jr.+ Parker Jefferson, Inglewood
Crowe Jr. is averaging close to 40 points per game after scoring 55 points in a showdown against Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth. Minnesota commit Parker Jefferson is a skilled big man that can post up or pick and pop.
8. Gene Roebuck + Julien Gomez, La Mirada
Roebuck is arguably the best sophomore in California. Strong, skilled and mild-mannered means he's unflappable in big games. His senior teammates is the high school version of Manu Ginobli, a wildly crafty shooting guard that is also left-handed. Gomez is head to Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
9. Alijah Arenas + Taj Unuakhalu, Chatsworth
Who makes it a trio? Sophomore guard Tekeio Phillips.
Arenas is one of the best 2025 prospects in the country. His teammate Taj Unuakhalu is a big, active forward that can catch and finish on offense but more importantly impact the defensive side of the ball.
10. Gavin Hightower + Maximo Adams, Sierra Canyon
Who makes it a trio? Either Chris Nwuli or Bryce Cofield.
Two newcomers at Sierra Canyon. Gavin Hightower is a PG that can morph into whatever his team needs ... a floor general or scorer. Adams is a dynamic forward that show nice touch from midrange, but can also sky for a big dunk.
Hightower is committed to Iona.
11. Luke Barnett + DeMarcus Henry, Mater Dei
"Shooooterrrrr!" That's what Luke Barnett hears in every gym. DeMarcus Henry is Mater Dei's second leading scorer as a sophomore. Athletic wing player.
Barnett shoots it. Henry slashes it.
12. Kaiden Bailey + Dallas Washington, Santa Margarita
Who makes it a trio? Brayden Kyman or Drew Anderson.
Bailey is a prolific scorer that is showing he can manage a team very well, too. Dallas Washington is a long, athletic forward that can impact both sides of the floor.
13. BJ Davis-Ray + Jarne Eyenga, JSerra
JSerra coach Keith Wilkinson compared BJ Davis-Ray to Paul George ... and to scale, its possible to see where that comparison came from. Davis-Ray is long, athletic and possesses guard skills around the perimeter. Eyenga is a face up forward that is very active around the rim.
Davis-Ray is committed to SMU. Eyenga is headed to Charlotte.
14. Hudson Mayes + SJ Madison, Redondo Union
Who makes it a trio? Sophomore Chris Sanders.
Mayes and Madison are as versatile as it comes when it comes to long, big, athletic perimeter wings. They both defend very well and attack the basket with force, too. This tandem could anchor the Sea Hawks to a 2025 Open Division playoff berth.
15. Brandon Benjamin + Staf Yilmazturk, Anaheim/Canyon
Benjamin is one of California's best high school scorers, averaging more than 30 points per game. Yilmazturk seems to always compliment Benjamin's stat line. Canyon is 9-2.
16. Joshua Palmer + Caleb Versher, St. Bernard
This tandem is a great guard duo that possesses tremendous talent. Palmer and Versher are rangy guards that can each go for 30 points or more on any given night.
17. Peyton White + Isaiah Barnes, Crespi
Who makes it a trio? Carter Barnes, twin brother of Isaiah - sons of former NBA wing Matt Barnes.
Peyton White, a Nevada commit, is the top player for the Celts - a double-double machine with twin Barnes brothers that have complimentary skillsets.
18. Tajh Ariza + Khaeden Asher-Grady, Westchester
Ariza is the son of former NBA wing Trevor Ariza. Tajh is a 5-star prospect in the 2026 class, who usually leans on Asher-Grady to carry the offensive load each night.
19. Isaiah Johnson + James Bass, Campbell Hall
Johnson, a Colorado commit, averaged 34 points per game in the Classic at Damien. Bass is a long, athletic forward headed to the University of Tennessee at Martin.
20. JJ Sanchez + Xair Mendez, San Diego Montgomery
Who makes it a trio? Devin Hamilton.
Sanchez, Mendez and Hamilton averaging 18.5, 17.9 and 15.7 points per game, respectively. Montgomery is the top team in San Diego.
WORTH MENTIONING
Kayleb Kearse + Douglas Langford, St. Pius
Jeremiah Hampton + JJ Harris, Windward
Jacob De Armas + Eneasi Piuleini, Mira Costa
EJ Spillman + Logan Stewart, Pacifica Christian/OC
Trent Minter + Wesley Trevino, Los Alamitos
Aman Haynes + Jayshawn Kibble, St. Anthony
Mateo Trujillo + Nick Welch, Rolling Hills Prep
Aaron Glass + Mckel Shedrick, Rancho Cucamonga
Hunter Caplan + Jacob Majok, Crean Lutheran
