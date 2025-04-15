Top 25 California high school baseball rankings (4/15/2025)
A handful of California teams made the cross-country trip last week to North Carolina to play in the National High School Invitational, and though none won the prestigious tournament they recorded a combined 11-5 record.
Three of the Southern Section teams went 3-1, including national No. 1 Corona which lost its first game of the season. But the Panthers are still clearly the No. 1 team in the state. They came back Monday with a tough 4-3 win over Santiago thanks to a two-run homer from Brady Ebel and solid six-inning win by sophomore Mason Sims.
TOP 25 CALIFORNIA RANKINGS, APRIL 15
1. Corona (18-1)
TEAM PAGE
Run differential: 139-21
Top hitter: Seth Hernandez (.367, 4 HR, 21 RBI)
Top pitcher: Hernandez (6-0, 0.24 ERA), 58 strikeouts, 11 hits allowed, 29.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Casteel (8-7), Columbus (4-1), Poly Prep Country Day (3-1), Santiago 4-3; Loss — Venice (5-0)
Comment: The Panthers are mortal ... they lose their first game in North Carolina at the National High School Invitational.
2. Huntington Beach (15-2)
Run differential: 84-33
Top hitter: Jayton Green (.342), hits (13), RBIs (11)
Top pitcher: Otto Espinoza (4-0, 1.75 ERA, 30 Ks, 20 IP)
Last weeK: Wins — Poly Prep Country Day (5-4), Collerville (12-1); Loss — Trinity Christian Academy (3-2)
Comment: Huntington Beach has a strong showing in North Carolina. Big week against Los Alamitos this week.
3. Granite Hills (10-0-2)
Run differential: 74-25
Top hitter: Brenden Lewis (.382, 3 HRs, 11 RBI, 3 doubles)
Top pitcher: Luke Bailey (5-0, 1.21 ERA, 21 hits, 29 IP)
Last week: Wins — Helix (2-0, 8-1)
Comment: Only blemishes are back-to-back ties to Patrick Henry (5-5) and San Marcos (4-4) on March 26 and April 1.
4. La Mirada (16-4)
Run differential: 130-64
Top hitter: Kevin Jeon (.415, 22 hits, 14 RBI, five homers
Top pitcher: Jacob Oropeza (5-0, 1.52 ERA)
Last week: Wins — Poly Prep Country Day (6-2), Holly Springs (7-3); Losses — Venice (3-1), WCA (10-0).
Comment: Even with 2-2 showing at NHSI, still good showing.
5. Crespi (16-1)
Run differential: 95-22
Top prospects: C Landon Hodge (LSU commit), SS Diego Velazquez (USC), RHP Tyler Walton (UCSB).
Last week: Wins — Bishop Alemany (5-0 and 8-0)
Comment: The Celts are 11-1 in Mission League play, good enough for first place ... They allowed a combined nine hits in two shutout wins.
6. Serra-San Mateo (15-2)
Run differential: 113-49
Top hitter: Ian Josephson (.474, 17 SB, 3 HR, 27 hits)
Top pitcher: Riley Lim (4-0, 2.76 ERA, 24 hits, 33 IP)
Last week: Wins — St. Ignatius (1-0), Mitty (14-3)
Comment: In Northern California's toughest league — the West Catholic Athletic League — the Padres are 7-2. Big week off league to play in Boras Classic.
7. St. John Bosco (13-4)
Run differential: 75-40
Top hitter: James Clark (.448, 10 SB, 5 doubles, 12 runs)
Top pitcher: Gavin Cerbantes (2-0, 0.85 ERA)
Last week: Wins — Santa Margarita (5-3, 6-1); Losses — Santa Margarita (10-5).
Comment: Braves have won five of their last six Trinity Leaue games, including a sweep of Orange Lutheran.
8. Granada (13-3)
Run differential: 77-28
Top hitter: Tommy Brown (.317, two HRs, 13 hits, 13 RBI)
Top pitcher: Alex Piscotty (4-0, 0.00 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 14 hits, 25.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Holly Springs (1-0), Edwardsville (5-0), Regis Jesuit (11-2); Loss — Corona del Sol (10-3)
Comment: The defending Northern California Division 1 champions went 3-1 at the NHSI behind some great pitching from Tyler Kennedy and Piscotty.
9. Aquinas (15-1)
Run differential: 129-53
Top hitter: Mason Greenhouse (.365, 19 hits, 17 RBI, 8 extra-base hits)
Top pitcher: Gavin Egan (3-0, 0.83 ERA)
Last week: Wins — Arrowhead Christian (11-4, 7-2)
Comment: Falcons have won 10 straight.
10. Harvard-Westlake (13-6)
Run differential: 108-73
Top senior prospects: SS Cade Goldstein (UCSB commit), 1B Miguel Villegas
Last week: Wins — Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (5-4); Losses — Notre Dame (7-0)
Comment: Wolverines are just one game back of Crespi in the Mission League.
11. De La Salle (9-2)
Run differential: 76-26
Top hitter: Tyler Spangler (.400, 12 hits, 12 RBI)
Top pitcher: Graham Schlicht (4-0, 0.70 ERA, 44 Ks, 30 IP)
Last weeks: Win — Jesuit (6-0)
Comment: After arriving late from basketball with ankle injury, Oklahoma-bound CF Alec Blair is hitting .647 (11 of 17 with three doubles, triple, two homers and nine RBI)
12. Clovis North (14-2)
Run differential: 112-55
Top senior prospects: 2B Wyatt Prrieto (Cal State Northridge commit), C Jack West
Last week: Wins — Clovis (7-6, 17-12, 4-2), Elk Grove (3-1); Loss — Sierra Pacific (4-3)
Comment: Plays at the Fresno East Classic Tuesday versus Bradshaw Christian and Wednesday at Davis
13. Franklin-Elk Grove (14-3)
Run differential: 137-54
Top hitter: Dylan Minnatee (.472, 25 hits, 19 RBI, 9 2Bs)
Top pitcher: Dylan Woods (4-0, 1.26 ERA, 64 Ks, 33.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Elk Grove (6-1 and 4-3); Loss — Elk Grove (8-4)
Comment: Has big Boras Classic showdown game with De La Salle Tuesday
14. Villa Park (14-5)
Run differential: 98-50
Top hitter: Shawn Romero (.351, 20 hits, six doubles)
Top pitcher: Logan Hoppie (3-0, 2.37 ERA, 9 hits allowed, 20.2 IP)
Last week: Wins — Cypress (5-3); Loss — Cypress (3-0)
Comment: Jake Nobles is having a great year. 3-1 from the bump with 37 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
15. St. Mary's-Stockton (13-4)
Run differential: 124-39
Top hitter: Dax Hardcastle (.463, 20 hits, 22 RBI)
Top pitcher: Tanner Grove (4-1, 0.43 ERA, 54 Ks, 32.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Kimball (16-1, 12-5, 13-6)
Comment: The 2024 NorCal Division 1 finalist head into big Boras Clash with Cardinal Newman riding an 11-game win streak.
16. Orange Lutheran (14-4)
Run differential: 94-39
Top hitter: Hamilton Friedberg (.386, 22 hits, 22 RBI)
Top pitcher: Colt Peterson (5-0, 1.34 ERA, 37 Ks, 31.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — JSerra Catholic (10-3, 7-5, 6-0)
Comment: Lancers are sitting at 3-3 in Trinity League play ahead of a series with Santa Margarita.
17. Valley Christian-San Jose (13-4)
Run differential: 76-24
Top hitter: Quinten Marsh (.500, 27 hits, 18 RBI, 11 2Bs)
Top pitcher: Brock Ketelsen (3-0, 0.55 ERA)
Last week: Wins — Mitty (3-0< Riordan (7-1), Aquinas (5-2)
Comment: On five-game win streak after tough 5-4 loss to Serra.
18. Santa Margarita (11-7)
Run differential: 111-64
Top senior prospects: SS Gavin Spiridonoff (Cal Poly commit), Inf Trevor Banning (Santa Clara), RHP Hayden George (UCLA)
Last week: Win — St. John Bosco (10-5); Losses — St. John Bosco (5-3 and 6-1)
Comment: Eagles are scratching and clawing to get back into the mix.
19. Saint Francis-Mountain View (15-4)
Run differential: 88-37
Top hitter: Jack Leeper (.313, 17 SBs, 21 hits, 18 runs)
Top pitcher: Landon Kim (5-0, 0.55 ERA, 26 hits, 38.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Riordan (1-0, 9-2), Sacred Heart Cathedral (9-0), Carmel (11-2), Palma (14-5)
Comment: Busy, busy week with five wins capped off with lashing 15 hits in win over Palma. Bobby Hill led the way with two hits, four RBI including a home run.
20. Los Alamitos (15-4-2)
Run differential: 139-55
Top hitter: Wyatt Joyce (.426, 23 hits, 18 RBI)
Top pitcher: Tristin Dalzell (3-0, 1.08 ERA, 42 Ks, 26 IP)
Last week: Wins — Corona del Mar (7-1, 3-1); Loss — Corona del Mar (8-6)
Comment: Big series with Huntington Beach coming up for the Griffins that could jump them up the rankings.
21. Buchanan (14-2)
Run differential: 135-44
Top senior prospects: OF Brennan Johnson (Fresno Pacific), 3B Gianni Di Redo, SS Tyler O'Toole
Last week: Wins — Central (11-0, 7-2, 7-3), Hoover (15-0), Oakmont (8-2).
Comment: Tyler Gonzales pitched a no-hitter in the team's 11-0 win over Central, the second of the year for the Bears.
22. Foothill-Santa Ana (15-6)
Run differentiall: 111-42
Top hitter: Sean Green (.439, 29 hits, 15 RBI)
Top pitcher: Gavin Lauridsen (6-0, 0.77 ERA, 64 Ks, 45.1 IP)
Last week: Win — El Dorado (5-2); Loss — El Dorado (6-1)
Comment: Crestview showdown with Cypress Wednesday and Friday.
23. El Dorado (16-5)
Run differential: 106-64
Top hitter: Alden McNaughton (.433, 26 hits, 7 doubles)
Top pitcher: Jacob Alvarez (4-1, 2.84 ERA)
Last week: Win — Foothill (6-1); Loss — Foothill (5-2)
Comment: Hawks are 10-2 at home.
24. Sierra Canyon (11-9)
Run differential: 103-71
Top senior prospects: OF Ajani Wrighster (Cal), SS Ethan Montes
Last week: Wins — Chaminade (9-7), Camarillo (13-0); Loss — Chaminade (3-2)
Comment: Trailblazers need results to earn an automatic playoff spot.
25. Mater Dei (12-6)
Run differential: 82-52
Top senior prospects: SS Dylan Wetzel, RHP Brandon Thomas, RHP Landon Gordon (USC)
Last week: Win — Servita (4-2); Losses — Servite (2-1, 1-0)
Comments: Put up or shut up time for Mater Dei. Big series with JSerra this week and sitting at 2-4 in league play.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: