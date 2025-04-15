High School

Top 25 California high school baseball rankings (4/15/2025)

The latest high school baseball rankings in the Golden State

Mitch Stephens

Corona senior shortstop Billy Carlson, then a junior, completes a double play in last seasons's 2024 Southern Section Division 1 title game against Harvard-Westlake. The Panthers won three of four games last week at the National High School Invitational tournament in North Carolina. | Photo by Heston Quan
A handful of California teams made the cross-country trip last week to North Carolina to play in the National High School Invitational, and though none won the prestigious tournament they recorded a combined 11-5 record.

Three of the Southern Section teams went 3-1, including national No. 1 Corona which lost its first game of the season. But the Panthers are still clearly the No. 1 team in the state. They came back Monday with a tough 4-3 win over Santiago thanks to a two-run homer from Brady Ebel and solid six-inning win by sophomore Mason Sims.

TOP 25 CALIFORNIA RANKINGS, APRIL 15

1. Corona (18-1)

California high school baseball: Corona High wins Boras Classic
Corona High poses for a championship photo after winning the 2025 Boras Classic. / Greg Stein

TEAM PAGE
Run differential: 139-21
Top hitter: Seth Hernandez (.367, 4 HR, 21 RBI)
Top pitcher: Hernandez (6-0, 0.24 ERA), 58 strikeouts, 11 hits allowed, 29.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Casteel (8-7), Columbus (4-1), Poly Prep Country Day (3-1), Santiago 4-3; Loss — Venice (5-0)
Comment: The Panthers are mortal ... they lose their first game in North Carolina at the National High School Invitational.

2. Huntington Beach (15-2)

Run differential: 84-33
Top hitter: Jayton Green (.342), hits (13), RBIs (11)
Top pitcher: Otto Espinoza (4-0, 1.75 ERA, 30 Ks, 20 IP)
Last weeK: Wins — Poly Prep Country Day (5-4), Collerville (12-1); Loss — Trinity Christian Academy (3-2)
Comment: Huntington Beach has a strong showing in North Carolina. Big week against Los Alamitos this week.

3. Granite Hills (10-0-2)

Run differential: 74-25
Top hitter: Brenden Lewis (.382, 3 HRs, 11 RBI, 3 doubles)
Top pitcher: Luke Bailey (5-0, 1.21 ERA, 21 hits, 29 IP)
Last week: Wins — Helix (2-0, 8-1)
Comment: Only blemishes are back-to-back ties to Patrick Henry (5-5) and San Marcos (4-4) on March 26 and April 1.

4. La Mirada (16-4)

Run differential: 130-64
Top hitter: Kevin Jeon (.415, 22 hits, 14 RBI, five homers
Top pitcher: Jacob Oropeza (5-0, 1.52 ERA)
Last week: Wins — Poly Prep Country Day (6-2), Holly Springs (7-3); Losses — Venice (3-1), WCA (10-0).
Comment: Even with 2-2 showing at NHSI, still good showing.

5. Crespi (16-1)

high school baseball
Crespi baseball huddles up before a game at home in Encino. / Crespi baseball

Run differential: 95-22
Top prospects: C Landon Hodge (LSU commit), SS Diego Velazquez (USC), RHP Tyler Walton (UCSB).
Last week: Wins — Bishop Alemany (5-0 and 8-0)
Comment: The Celts are 11-1 in Mission League play, good enough for first place ... They allowed a combined nine hits in two shutout wins.

6. Serra-San Mateo (15-2)

Run differential: 113-49
Top hitter: Ian Josephson (.474, 17 SB, 3 HR, 27 hits)
Top pitcher: Riley Lim (4-0, 2.76 ERA, 24 hits, 33 IP)
Last week: Wins — St. Ignatius (1-0), Mitty (14-3)
Comment: In Northern California's toughest league — the West Catholic Athletic League — the Padres are 7-2. Big week off league to play in Boras Classic.

7. St. John Bosco (13-4)

Run differential: 75-40
Top hitter: James Clark (.448, 10 SB, 5 doubles, 12 runs)
Top pitcher: Gavin Cerbantes (2-0, 0.85 ERA)
Last week: Wins — Santa Margarita (5-3, 6-1); Losses — Santa Margarita (10-5).
Comment: Braves have won five of their last six Trinity Leaue games, including a sweep of Orange Lutheran.

8. Granada (13-3)

High school baseball california
Granada pitcher Jake Sekany is off to a 2-0 start as a senior after going 10-1 with a 1.85 ERA as a junior on the Matadors' EBAL, NCS and NorCal championship team / Photo: Sam Stringer

Run differential: 77-28
Top hitter: Tommy Brown (.317, two HRs, 13 hits, 13 RBI)
Top pitcher: Alex Piscotty (4-0, 0.00 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 14 hits, 25.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Holly Springs (1-0), Edwardsville (5-0), Regis Jesuit (11-2); Loss — Corona del Sol (10-3)
Comment: The defending Northern California Division 1 champions went 3-1 at the NHSI behind some great pitching from Tyler Kennedy and Piscotty.

9. Aquinas (15-1)

Run differential: 129-53
Top hitter: Mason Greenhouse (.365, 19 hits, 17 RBI, 8 extra-base hits)
Top pitcher: Gavin Egan (3-0, 0.83 ERA)
Last week: Wins — Arrowhead Christian (11-4, 7-2)
Comment: Falcons have won 10 straight.

10. Harvard-Westlake (13-6)

Run differential: 108-73
Top senior prospects: SS Cade Goldstein (UCSB commit), 1B Miguel Villegas
Last week: Wins — Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (5-4); Losses — Notre Dame (7-0)
Comment: Wolverines are just one game back of Crespi in the Mission League.

11. De La Salle (9-2)

Run differential: 76-26
Top hitter: Tyler Spangler (.400, 12 hits, 12 RBI)
Top pitcher: Graham Schlicht (4-0, 0.70 ERA, 44 Ks, 30 IP)
Last weeks: Win — Jesuit (6-0)
Comment: After arriving late from basketball with ankle injury, Oklahoma-bound CF Alec Blair is hitting .647 (11 of 17 with three doubles, triple, two homers and nine RBI)

12. Clovis North (14-2)

High school baseball
Clovis North's Carson Schmidt takes a nice cut late in his team's 7-6 home win over Clovis. / Photo by Bobby Medellin

Run differential: 112-55
Top senior prospects: 2B Wyatt Prrieto (Cal State Northridge commit), C Jack West
Last week: Wins — Clovis (7-6, 17-12, 4-2), Elk Grove (3-1); Loss — Sierra Pacific (4-3)
Comment: Plays at the Fresno East Classic Tuesday versus Bradshaw Christian and Wednesday at Davis

13. Franklin-Elk Grove (14-3)

Run differential: 137-54
Top hitter: Dylan Minnatee (.472, 25 hits, 19 RBI, 9 2Bs)
Top pitcher: Dylan Woods (4-0, 1.26 ERA, 64 Ks, 33.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Elk Grove (6-1 and 4-3); Loss — Elk Grove (8-4)
Comment: Has big Boras Classic showdown game with De La Salle Tuesday

14. Villa Park (14-5)

Run differential: 98-50
Top hitter: Shawn Romero (.351, 20 hits, six doubles)
Top pitcher: Logan Hoppie (3-0, 2.37 ERA, 9 hits allowed, 20.2 IP)
Last week: Wins — Cypress (5-3); Loss — Cypress (3-0)
Comment: Jake Nobles is having a great year. 3-1 from the bump with 37 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.

15. St. Mary's-Stockton (13-4)

Run differential: 124-39
Top hitter: Dax Hardcastle (.463, 20 hits, 22 RBI)
Top pitcher: Tanner Grove (4-1, 0.43 ERA, 54 Ks, 32.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Kimball (16-1, 12-5, 13-6)
Comment: The 2024 NorCal Division 1 finalist head into big Boras Clash with Cardinal Newman riding an 11-game win streak.

16. Orange Lutheran (14-4)

Run differential: 94-39
Top hitter: Hamilton Friedberg (.386, 22 hits, 22 RBI)
Top pitcher: Colt Peterson (5-0, 1.34 ERA, 37 Ks, 31.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — JSerra Catholic (10-3, 7-5, 6-0)
Comment: Lancers are sitting at 3-3 in Trinity League play ahead of a series with Santa Margarita.

17. Valley Christian-San Jose (13-4)

Run differential: 76-24
Top hitter: Quinten Marsh (.500, 27 hits, 18 RBI, 11 2Bs)
Top pitcher: Brock Ketelsen (3-0, 0.55 ERA)
Last week: Wins — Mitty (3-0< Riordan (7-1), Aquinas (5-2)
Comment: On five-game win streak after tough 5-4 loss to Serra.

18. Santa Margarita (11-7)

Run differential: 111-64
Top senior prospects: SS Gavin Spiridonoff (Cal Poly commit), Inf Trevor Banning (Santa Clara), RHP Hayden George (UCLA)
Last week: Win — St. John Bosco (10-5); Losses — St. John Bosco (5-3 and 6-1)
Comment: Eagles are scratching and clawing to get back into the mix.

19. Saint Francis-Mountain View (15-4)

Run differential: 88-37
Top hitter: Jack Leeper (.313, 17 SBs, 21 hits, 18 runs)
Top pitcher: Landon Kim (5-0, 0.55 ERA, 26 hits, 38.1 IP)
Last week: Wins — Riordan (1-0, 9-2), Sacred Heart Cathedral (9-0), Carmel (11-2), Palma (14-5)
Comment: Busy, busy week with five wins capped off with lashing 15 hits in win over Palma. Bobby Hill led the way with two hits, four RBI including a home run.

20. Los Alamitos (15-4-2)

Run differential: 139-55
Top hitter: Wyatt Joyce (.426, 23 hits, 18 RBI)
Top pitcher: Tristin Dalzell (3-0, 1.08 ERA, 42 Ks, 26 IP)
Last week: Wins — Corona del Mar (7-1, 3-1); Loss — Corona del Mar (8-6)
Comment: Big series with Huntington Beach coming up for the Griffins that could jump them up the rankings.

21. Buchanan (14-2)

Run differential: 135-44
Top senior prospects: OF Brennan Johnson (Fresno Pacific), 3B Gianni Di Redo, SS Tyler O'Toole
Last week: Wins — Central (11-0, 7-2, 7-3), Hoover (15-0), Oakmont (8-2).
Comment: Tyler Gonzales pitched a no-hitter in the team's 11-0 win over Central, the second of the year for the Bears.

22. Foothill-Santa Ana (15-6)

Run differentiall: 111-42
Top hitter: Sean Green (.439, 29 hits, 15 RBI)
Top pitcher: Gavin Lauridsen (6-0, 0.77 ERA, 64 Ks, 45.1 IP)
Last week: Win — El Dorado (5-2); Loss — El Dorado (6-1)
Comment: Crestview showdown with Cypress Wednesday and Friday.

23. El Dorado (16-5)

Run differential: 106-64
Top hitter: Alden McNaughton (.433, 26 hits, 7 doubles)
Top pitcher: Jacob Alvarez (4-1, 2.84 ERA)
Last week: Win — Foothill (6-1); Loss — Foothill (5-2)
Comment: Hawks are 10-2 at home.

24. Sierra Canyon (11-9)

Run differential: 103-71
Top senior prospects: OF Ajani Wrighster (Cal), SS Ethan Montes
Last week: Wins — Chaminade (9-7), Camarillo (13-0); Loss — Chaminade (3-2)
Comment: Trailblazers need results to earn an automatic playoff spot.

25. Mater Dei (12-6)

Run differential: 82-52
Top senior prospects: SS Dylan Wetzel, RHP Brandon Thomas, RHP Landon Gordon (USC)
Last week: Win — Servita (4-2); Losses — Servite (2-1, 1-0)
Comments: Put up or shut up time for Mater Dei. Big series with JSerra this week and sitting at 2-4 in league play.

Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

