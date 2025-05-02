Top 25 California high school baseball rankings (4/30/2025)
There's only a little more than a week left in the regular season in a handful of sections, including the Southern Section.
The following are start/end dates for the playoffs for the following sections:
- San Diego Section: May 21/May29-31
- Southern Section: May 15/May 30-31
- LA City Section: May 13/May 24
- Central Section: May 16/May 31
- Central Coast Section: May 24/May 29-31
- San Francisco Section: May 8/May 14 (Oracle Park)
- Oakland Section: May 7/May 14
- North Coast Section: May 20/May 30-31
- Sac-Joaquin Section: May 7/May 22-23
- Northern Section: May 13/May 24
TOP 25 CALIFORNIA RANKINGS, APRIL 30
1. Corona (25-2)
Run differential: 214-36
Last week (5-0): Wins — Centennial (23-3, 11-2, 10-5), St. Mary's-Stockton (13-3), Roosevelt (8-0)
This week: Thursday vs. Roosevelt
2. Huntington Beach (21-4)
Run differential: 117-54
Last week (1-2): Wins — Newport Harbor (4-2), Edison (18-1, 3-0, lost to Newport Harbor (5-2, 6-3)
This week: Friday at Edison
3. Granite Hills (15-0-2)
Run differential: 118-30
Last week (2-0): Beat Grossmont (8-2, 14-0)
This week: At Grossmont (Thursday), vs. Grossmont (Friday)
4. Crespi (18-1)
Run differential: 113-25
Last week (2-0): Beat Saugus (8-2), La Salle (10-1)
This week: Tuesday at Harvard-Westlake, Wednesday vs. Harvard Westlake, Friday at Harvard-Westlake
5. St. John Bosco (19-4)
Run differential: 104-46
Last week (3-0): Beat Mater Dei (3-2, 2-1, 8-1)
This week: Tuesday vs. JSerra Catholic, Wednesday at JSerra Catholic, Friday vs. JSerra Catholic
6. Orange Lutheran (21-5)
Run differential: 143-52
Last week: Beat Servite (11-1, 7-0), Mater Dei (16-0, 3-1), Lost to Servite (11-4)
This week: Friday at Mater Dei
7. Harvard-Westlake (16-7)
Run differential: 126-87
Last week (0-1): Lost to Westlake (1-0)
This week: Tuesday vs. Crespit, Wednesday at Crespi, Friday vs. Crespi
8. De La Salle (17-3)
Run differential: 141-45
Last week (3-0): Beat San Ramon Valley (2-0, 10-0), College Park (5-1), Livermore (18-4), Amador Valley (7-2)
This week: Saturday vs. Dougherty Valley.
9. La Mirada (19-6)
Run differential: 152-84
Last week (1-0): Beat Bellflower (2-1)
This week: No games
10. Granada (16-4)
Run differential: 102-42
Last week (1-1): Lost at Foothill (6-4), beat Foothill (1-0)
This week: Wednesday vs. Dublin, Friday at Dublin
11. Villa Park (20-5)
Run differential: 133-54
Last week: Beat Pacifica (6-2), Bishop Amat (6-3, Ocean View (5-2), Foothill (6-4)
This week: Friday at Foothill
12. Aquinas (21-2)
Run differential: 201-76
Last week (3-0): Beat Arrowhead Christian (11-6, 13-13), Ontario Christian (15-3)
This week: Wednesday vs. Jurupa Valley, Friday vs. Linfield Christian, Saturday vs. Ontario Christian
13. Valley Christian-San Jose (18-4-1)
Run differential: 125-42
Last week: Beat Washington (5-0), Folsom, (3-1), Riordan (11-0)
This week: Friday at St. Ignatius, Saturday vs. St. Ignatius
14. Buchanan (20-3)
Run differential: 193-64
Last week: Beat Clovis West (10-0, 13-0), Clovis North (3-2, 7-0)
This week: Friday vs. Clovis North
15. Serra-San Mateo (17-5)
Run differential: 127-68
Last week (0-1): Lost to Del Oro (4-3)
This week: Tuesday vs. Mitty, Friday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral, Saturday at SHC
16. Norco (19-8)
Run differential: 144-58
Last week: Beat Roosevelt (4-1, 12-0, 12-0), Santiago (6-0, 6-0)
This week: Thursday at Santiago
17. Mira Costa (23-2)
Run differential: 174-45
Last week: Beat West (5-1, 5-4), Los Alamitos (4-1), Redondo Union (5-3)
This week: Friday at Rednonso Union
18. Clovis North (20-3)
Run differential: 138-68
Last week (3-0): Beat Central (2-0, 9-7, 5-3)
This week: Tuesday at Buchanan, Wednesday vs. Buchanan, Friday at Buchanan
19. St. Mary's-Stockton (20-7)
Run differential: 186-71
Last week: Beat Lincoln (7-1, 8-3). Loss to Lincoln (5-4)
This week: Thursday at Lodi
20. Cypress (15-10)
Run differential: 111-71
Last week: Beat El Corado (13-2), Lost to El Dorado (4-0)
This week: Thursday vs. Ocean View
21. El Dorado (18-7)
Run differential: 115-79
Last week: Beat Cypress (4-0), Lost to Cypress (13-2), El Modena (2-0)
This week: Friday vs. El Mondena
22. Vista Murrieta (18-5-1)
Run differential: 172-95
Last week: Beat Murrieta Valley (10-0, 3-0, 15-2), Murrieta Mesa (9-4, 13-5)
This week: Friday vs. Murrieta Mesa
23. Foothill-Pleasanton (16-5)
Run differential: 159-50
Last week: Beat Granada (6-4), Livermore (22-1), Lost to Granada (1-0)
This week: Friday vs. Livermore
24. Los Alamitos (17-8-2)
Run differential: 158-83
Last week: Beat Fountain Valley (6-2, 7-4), Lost to Mira Costa (4-1)
This week: Friday at Fountain Valley
25. Summit (22-3)
Run differentiall: 159-50
Last week: Beat Grand Terrace (10-0, 5-3, 2-1), Bloomington (10-0)
This week: Saturday vs. Bloomington
