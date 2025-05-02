High School

Top 25 California high school baseball rankings (4/30/2025)

The latest high school baseball rankings in the Golden State

Mitch Stephens

Junior shortstop Tyler Spangler, of eighth-ranked De La Salle, is already committed to Stanford | Photo by Sam Stringer
Junior shortstop Tyler Spangler, of eighth-ranked De La Salle, is already committed to Stanford | Photo by Sam Stringer /

There's only a little more than a week left in the regular season in a handful of sections, including the Southern Section.

The following are start/end dates for the playoffs for the following sections:

  • San Diego Section: May 21/May29-31
  • Southern Section: May 15/May 30-31
  • LA City Section: May 13/May 24
  • Central Section: May 16/May 31
  • Central Coast Section: May 24/May 29-31
  • San Francisco Section: May 8/May 14 (Oracle Park)
  • Oakland Section: May 7/May 14
  • North Coast Section: May 20/May 30-31
  • Sac-Joaquin Section: May 7/May 22-23
  • Northern Section: May 13/May 24

TOP 25 CALIFORNIA RANKINGS, APRIL 30

1. Corona (25-2)

California high school baseball: Billy Carlson celebrates homerun.
Corona High's Billy Carlson (3) celebrates after rounding the bases from a home run against La Mirada in the Boras Classic final / Greg Stein

Run differential: 214-36
Last week (5-0): Wins — Centennial (23-3, 11-2, 10-5), St. Mary's-Stockton (13-3), Roosevelt (8-0)
This week: Thursday vs. Roosevelt

2. Huntington Beach (21-4)

Run differential: 117-54
Last week (1-2): Wins — Newport Harbor (4-2), Edison (18-1, 3-0, lost to Newport Harbor (5-2, 6-3)
This week: Friday at Edison

3. Granite Hills (15-0-2)

Run differential: 118-30
Last week (2-0): Beat Grossmont (8-2, 14-0)
This week: At Grossmont (Thursday), vs. Grossmont (Friday)

4. Crespi (18-1)

Run differential: 113-25
Last week (2-0): Beat Saugus (8-2), La Salle (10-1)
This week: Tuesday at Harvard-Westlake, Wednesday vs. Harvard Westlake, Friday at Harvard-Westlake

5. St. John Bosco (19-4)

Run differential: 104-46
Last week (3-0): Beat Mater Dei (3-2, 2-1, 8-1)
This week: Tuesday vs. JSerra Catholic, Wednesday at JSerra Catholic, Friday vs. JSerra Catholic

6. Orange Lutheran (21-5)

Run differential: 143-52
Last week: Beat Servite (11-1, 7-0), Mater Dei (16-0, 3-1), Lost to Servite (11-4)
This week: Friday at Mater Dei

7. Harvard-Westlake (16-7)

Run differential: 126-87
Last week (0-1): Lost to Westlake (1-0)
This week: Tuesday vs. Crespit, Wednesday at Crespi, Friday vs. Crespi

8. De La Salle (17-3)

Run differential: 141-45
Last week (3-0): Beat San Ramon Valley (2-0, 10-0), College Park (5-1), Livermore (18-4), Amador Valley (7-2)
This week: Saturday vs. Dougherty Valley.

9. La Mirada (19-6)

Run differential: 152-84
Last week (1-0): Beat Bellflower (2-1)
This week: No games

10. Granada (16-4)

Run differential: 102-42
Last week (1-1): Lost at Foothill (6-4), beat Foothill (1-0)
This week: Wednesday vs. Dublin, Friday at Dublin

11. Villa Park (20-5)

Run differential: 133-54
Last week: Beat Pacifica (6-2), Bishop Amat (6-3, Ocean View (5-2), Foothill (6-4)
This week: Friday at Foothill

12. Aquinas (21-2)

Run differential: 201-76
Last week (3-0): Beat Arrowhead Christian (11-6, 13-13), Ontario Christian (15-3)
This week: Wednesday vs. Jurupa Valley, Friday vs. Linfield Christian, Saturday vs. Ontario Christian

13. Valley Christian-San Jose (18-4-1)

Run differential: 125-42
Last week: Beat Washington (5-0), Folsom, (3-1), Riordan (11-0)
This week: Friday at St. Ignatius, Saturday vs. St. Ignatius

14. Buchanan (20-3)

Run differential: 193-64
Last week: Beat Clovis West (10-0, 13-0), Clovis North (3-2, 7-0)
This week: Friday vs. Clovis North

15. Serra-San Mateo (17-5)

Run differential: 127-68
Last week (0-1): Lost to Del Oro (4-3)
This week: Tuesday vs. Mitty, Friday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral, Saturday at SHC

16. Norco (19-8)

Run differential: 144-58
Last week: Beat Roosevelt (4-1, 12-0, 12-0), Santiago (6-0, 6-0)
This week: Thursday at Santiago

17. Mira Costa (23-2)

Run differential: 174-45
Last week: Beat West (5-1, 5-4), Los Alamitos (4-1), Redondo Union (5-3)
This week: Friday at Rednonso Union

18. Clovis North (20-3)

Run differential: 138-68
Last week (3-0): Beat Central (2-0, 9-7, 5-3)
This week: Tuesday at Buchanan, Wednesday vs. Buchanan, Friday at Buchanan

19. St. Mary's-Stockton (20-7)

Run differential: 186-71
Last week: Beat Lincoln (7-1, 8-3). Loss to Lincoln (5-4)
This week: Thursday at Lodi

20. Cypress (15-10)

Run differential: 111-71
Last week: Beat El Corado (13-2), Lost to El Dorado (4-0)
This week: Thursday vs. Ocean View

21. El Dorado (18-7)

Run differential: 115-79
Last week: Beat Cypress (4-0), Lost to Cypress (13-2), El Modena (2-0)
This week: Friday vs. El Mondena

22. Vista Murrieta (18-5-1)

Run differential: 172-95
Last week: Beat Murrieta Valley (10-0, 3-0, 15-2), Murrieta Mesa (9-4, 13-5)
This week: Friday vs. Murrieta Mesa

23. Foothill-Pleasanton (16-5)

Run differential: 159-50
Last week: Beat Granada (6-4), Livermore (22-1), Lost to Granada (1-0)
This week: Friday vs. Livermore

24. Los Alamitos (17-8-2)

Run differential: 158-83
Last week: Beat Fountain Valley (6-2, 7-4), Lost to Mira Costa (4-1)
This week: Friday at Fountain Valley

25. Summit (22-3)

Run differentiall: 159-50
Last week: Beat Grand Terrace (10-0, 5-3, 2-1), Bloomington (10-0)
This week: Saturday vs. Bloomington

manual

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California