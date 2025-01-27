Top 25 California high school boys basketball rankings (1/27/2025)
The big showcase and one day events are done. It's fine tuning time before the CIF section playoffs begin in a couple of weeks.
One of the big questions will be where third-ranked St. Joseph Santa Maria out of the Central Section ends up.
First, of course, the battle tested and road weary Knights have to win their section before they get thrown into the Open Division, which is where they've been the last two seasons, once in the North, which it won in 2023, and once in the South, where it upset Sierra Canyon, but was eliminated in the semifinals by Eastvale Roosevelt.
The Knights, who have been to four Eastern Time Zone states along with the Philippines, had one heck of a week, knocking off Sac-Joaquin Section power Modesto Christian and North Coast Section and defending Northern California Open Division champion Salesian, the latter at the Crush in the Valley Showcase.
"Wherever the put us, we're fine, but eithe way a win like tonight definitely helps," St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said after Tounde Yessoufou had 23 points and eight rebounds, Julius Price added 16 and Gunner Morinini made three straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to beat Salesian. "If they put us up North and you got to figure we'll be one of the top seeds and get to host. If we go South and we could end up anywhere."
Note: Only teams that play for a CIF State California title were considered for this rankings, thus eliminating Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, which can and will play for a mythical national title. Notes and rankings below from Southern Section teams supplied by SBLive's Tarek Fattal.
CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25 (1-27-2025)
1. Harvard-Westlake (22-1)
Isaiah Carroll has a big game in HW's win over Notre Dame Friday night. Up next: at home against Sierra Canyon.
2. Eastvale Roosevelt (25-2)
Mustangs drop a game to Gonzaga (DC) at the Hoophall Classic earlier in the week but bounce back with nice win over Bishop Gorman (NV).
3. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (22-1)
Probably most traveled team in the state has played in Philippines, Florida, New York, Tennessee, Massachusetts and two trips last week to Northern California. Hasn't lost this calendar year, only defeat 83-55 to Clavary Christian Academy out of Florida. Has won 11 straight, including 76-67 Saturday to defending Northern California Open Division champion Salesian at Crush in the Valley Showcase. Tounde Yessoufou is closing in on career state scoring record.
4. St. John Bosco (21-3)
Braves stunned by Mater Dei on the road 62-59 in Trinity League play. SJB has been without star junior Brandon McCoy for weeks.
5. Riordan (15-1)
Won last four games 73-35, 75-37, 75-46 and 73-46 in WCAL, a league usualy far more competitive. Texas A&M bound Jasir Rencher drilled WCAL record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points in win over Mitty last week but more people were talking about the dunk he made in the same game (see above).
6. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (18-4)
The Knights fall to Harvard-Westlake, but the bigger concern is the status of Lino Mark, who returned in the team's win over Alemany, but played just the first four minutes against Harvard-Westlake.
7. La Mirada (21-4)
La Mirada looks to cruise through league play in the Gateway.
8. Redondo Union (22-2)
The duo of SJ Madison and Hudson Mayes continues to grow stonger as the postseason approaches.
9. Salesian (19-2)
Playing great basketball, but just ran into buzzsaw in St. Joseph to lose for the first time since Dec. 14 with 76-67 loss at the Crush in the Valley Showcase, the most points the Pride have given up the season, the previous most was in an 80-70 win over Modesto Christian Dec. 7.
10. Sierra Canyon (18-3)
The Trailblazers are on seven-game winning streak, and are appearing to play its healthiest basketball at this point in the season compared to the previous 2-3 seasons.
11. De La Salle (19-3)
Rebounded from back-to-back losses and loss of top-player, Oklahoma-signee Alec Blair with three straight wins this week, including 50-42 over Mira Costa at the Nike Extravaganza. Blair, back from a shoulder injury, had 20 points in that game
12. Santa Margarita (17-5)
The Eagles have dropped two straight to Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
13. JSerra (19-5)
The Lions need another quality win to leap frog into the Open Division playoff conversation. Jan. 31's game against Santa Margarita could be the decider.
14. Heritage Christian (22-3)
The Warriors go toe-to-toe with nationally ranked Hoover (AL) in Anchorage, Alaska, but fall 51-45 in OT. Heritage Christian is a lock for top spot in Division 1 playoffs.
15. Montgomery (19-2)
Rebounded from second loss of season, 53-47 to Olympian (Chula Vista) with 71-56 win over Francis Parker behind 24 points from JJ Sanchez and 14 by Alex Sanchez.
16. Mater Dei (19-5)
After falling from state rankings one week, the Monarchs climb to No. 19 after taking down St. John Bosco.
17. Crespi (17-6)
Celts drop a game at home to Sierra Canyon, but bounce back with big win over Chaminade.
18. Windward (17-4)
Wildcats have won five straight, including wins ove Campbell Hall and Crossroads.
19. Inglewood (22-6)
Twelve straight wins for Inglewood. Jason Crowe Jr. averaging 34 points per game.
20. Mira Costa (21-3)
The Mustangs are a lock for the Division 1 playoffs. Losses as of late are probably good for coach Neal Perlmutter's squad heading into the postseason.
21. Rancho Cucamonga (19-7)
The Cougars have their eyes on a Baseline League title after a convincing 5-47 win over Damien.
22. Brentwood (21-3)
Eagles are 4-0 in the Gold Coast League with a showdown against Windward coming on Monday night.
23. Lincoln-Stockton (19-2)
Have won four straight by margins of 22, 11, 18 and 36. Anthony Moore (17.7) leads four Trojans averaging in double-figure scoring.
24. Inderkum (18-1)
The Sac-Joaquin Section power has won 12 straight including a very impressive 85-59 win over defending state D2 champion Oakland Tech. Siincere Hudson, a 6-2 guard averaging 17.9 points and 5.2 assists per game, is one of the top sophomores in Northern California.
25. Folsom (18-2)
Since loss to Monterey Trail on Jan. 4, Bulldogs have rattled off seven straight and have a crazy 41-point win over Mater Dei on its resume. Case Rawlins, a 6-6 guard with unlimited shooting range, leads team in scoring (15.3 per game).