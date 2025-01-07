Top 25 California high school boys basketball rankings (1/6/2024)
The boys basketball in California may have never been healthier heading into a new year.
Eight of the top 10 teams sport a single defeat while winning a combined 117 games. And ever yone of those teams have played a loaded schedule. How it will all unravel is anyone's guess, but it should definitely be a fight to the finish.
With HoopHall East and Martin Luther King events approaching, we figure to see plenty of movement among the top 10 to 20 teams.
Note: Only teams that play for a CIF State California title were considered for this rankings, thus eliminating Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, which can and will play for a mythical national title. Notes and rankings below from Southern Section teams supplied by SBLive's Tarek Fattal.
CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25
1. Eastvale Roosevelt (18-1)
Mustangs show no signs of hangover after winning Classic at Damien by going 3-0 at Tournament of Champions, beating Coronado, Sandra Day O'Connor and Layton Christian by an average of 18 points.
2. Harvard-Westlake (18-1)
The Wolverines or Harvard-Westlake win Hoophall West with wins over Perry (AZ), Gonzaga (DC), and De La Salle. Win over Gonzaga was big.
3. St. John Bosco (17-1)
Braves go 3-0 at Hoophall West. Elzie Harrington scored 29 points in 62-61 win over Coronado. Can St. John Bosco keep it up with Brandon McCoy sidelined?
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (15-2)
Knights go 2-1 at Hoophall West without Lino Mark and NaVorrow Bowman. Tyran Stokes scored 20, 17 and 34 in the three victories. Notre Dame's second loss came to Layton Christian.
5. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (13-1)
Only loss is 83-55 the Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) when Tounde Yessoufou (27.1 ppg) was held to 15. Knights play recent SJS rival Modesto Christian at De La Salle MLK Classic Jan. 20.
6. JSerra (15-3)
The Lions get a taste of Open Division-level hoops in a 65-50 loss to Harvard-Westlake. Lions win Torrey Pines event with wins over Top 25 teams No. 9, Montgomery (61-57), No. 16 Carlsbad (91-77) and No. 6 Riordan (52-47).
7. Riordan (9-1)
Crusaders' only loss 52-47 to JSerra Catholic in finals of Torrey Pines tournament. Open WCAL play this week with games against Sacred Heart Cathedral and surprising Bellarmine (9-1).
8. Salesian (12-1)
The Pride looking very similar to last year when it won the NorCal Open title. Not as balanced as 6-5 juniors Elias Obenay and Carlton Perrilliat are mostly leaeding scorers these days. Won three games in Hawaii by 25, 42 and 25. Intriguing league opener with longtime rival but resurgent St. Mary's-Berkeley (13-2).
9. De La Salle (14-1)
Great showing at HoopHall West with wins over out-of-state juggernauts Duncanville, Texas (65-62) and Chaminade, St. Louis (58-48) before loss in finals to Harvard-Westlake (58-44). The trio of 6-6 frontliners Alec Blair and David Balogun and 6-3 guard Ibrahim Monawar have proved formidable. The Spartans of De La Salle open East Bay Athletic League play Friday at Monte Vista.
10. Montgomery (16-1)
Only defeat to Torrey Pines champion JSerra Catholic (61-57) followed up with some tough tight wins over Georgetown Prep (63-60) and Windward-Los Angeles (75-74 in OT). JJ Sanchez (18.5 ppg), Xair Mendez (17.9) and Devin Hamilton (15.7) helping Aztecs average 67.5 points per game.
11. Redondo Union (16-2)
Sea Hawks go 3-0 at the Tournament of Champions in Phoenix and win the Saguaro Division with a 62-61 win over Basha (AZ).
12. La Mirada (15-2)
La Mirada went 2-1 at Tournament of Champions in Arizona. Gene Roebuck tallied 28 and 10 in final win over Volcano Vista.
13. Sierra Canyon (13-3)
Lions beat Servite in Trinity League opener. JSerra unbeaten since Brannon Martinsen became eligible.
14. Heritage Christian (15-2)
Warriors' only two losses are to St. John Bosco and Redondo Union.
15. Santa Margarita (14-3)
Eagles go 2-1 in Tournament of Champions, including a 75-51 win over Campbell Hall.
16. Mira Costa (17-0)
Mustangs will play their first game in 2025 against Palos Verdes on Jan. 7.
17. Carlsbad (12-2)
After 12 straight wins, no shame in tough losses to JSerra Catholic (91-77) and Father Judge of Pa. (80-70).
18. Crespi (15-4)
Celts have won eight straight ahead of Mission League showdown versus Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks at home on Jan. 8.
19. St. Pius (10-6)
Warriors' 73-42 loss to Santa Margarita is revealing.
20. Anaheim Canyon (13-4)
Canyon goes 2-1 at Tournament of Champions. Brandon Benjamin still averaging more than 30 points per game.
21. Windward (13-4)
Wildcats beat West Ranch on Saturday led by JJ Harris' 23 points.
22. Brentwood (18-2)
As freshman Shalen Sheppard's play rises, the Eagles become a bigger threat to compete for the Gold Coast League title.
23. Rancho Cucamonga (15-6)
Cougars have won four straight, including three straight in Arizona to win Tournament of Champions Jackrabbit Division. Aaron Glass had 30 points in the final.
24. St. Bernard (12-5)
Vikings continue league play at St. Paul Monday.
25. Monterey Trail (11-2)
The Mustangs beat Folsom 71-67 on Saturday a week after Folsom beat Mater Dei-Santa Ana 87-46. Monterey Trail features one of the state's and country's best freshmen in Devaughn Dorrough, a 6-7 forward who leads the team in scoring (19.0) and rebounding (9.7).