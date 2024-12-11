Top 25 California high school boys basketball rankings (12/9/2024)
The top five teams stayed in tact, but three Northern California teams Salesian, Riordan and De La Salle all moved up a spot by going a combined 7-0 in this California boys basketball Top 25 rankings.
Heritage Christian, Inglewood along with San Diego Section powers Montgomery and Carlsbad also rose in the rankings.
Note: Only teams that play for a CIF State California title were considered for this rankings, thus eliminating Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, which can and will play for a mythical national title. Also notes and rankings below from Southern Section teams supplied by SBLive's Tarek Fattal.
CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25
1. St. John Bosco (6-0)
Elzie Harrington dropped 41 points in a win over St. Pius.
2. Harvard-Westlake (7-0)
Nik Khamenia and Joe Sterling among the best duos in California. Went 3-0 last week.
3. Eastvale Roosevelt (5-1)
Roosevelt's only loss is to San Antonio Brennan, a top-ranked team nationally.
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (6-0)
Zach White's stock continues to rise ... picked up an offer from Cal this past week.
5. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (5-0)
The Knights returned from the Phillippines over Thanksgiving and with the return of Baylor-bound Tounde Yessoufou won two straight, including a 91-43 over Corcoran thanks to 33 points, eight rebounds and five steals from the 4th year starter. St. Joseph struggled in a 57-44 win over Dallas (Texas). Yessoufou was the only SJ player in double figures with 32 points to go with 11 rebounds and three steals. St. Joseph hosts defending state D2 champion Oakland Tech on Friday.
6. Salesian (3-0)
The Pride beat defending Sac-Joaquin Section champion Modesto Christian 80-70 at San Leandro’s NorCal Challenge as Carlton Perrilliat, just coming off the football field, poured in 30 points and Elias Obenyah 19. Long Beach State commit Gavin Sykes had 26 for Modesto Christian (2-1). Asked the last time a player had 30 points for the normally balanced Salesian attack and coach Bill Mellis couldn’t remember but believes either Jabari Brown or Jabari Bird, who each had stints in the NBA.
7. Riordan (3-0)
Started its season by winning their own Crusader Classic with a 74-50 win over previously ranked San Ramon Valley in the finals. The other wins were over Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton (75-25) and Miramonte-Orinda (73-31). Andrew Hilman had 15 points, Ryder Bush and Nes Emeneke 14 points and tournament MVP Jasir Rencher 12 in the win over San Ramon Valley. Next up, the Gridley Classic.
8. De La Salle (4-0)
The Spartans have been very impressive, particularly in wins over Crespi-Encino (71-53), Clovis West (80-50) and Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (64-38). Oklahoma-bound Alec Blair leads the team with an 18.5 scoring average and leads the team in rebounds (25) and assists (21).
9. JSerra (6-2)
BJ Davis-Ray is the newcomer of the year so far. Lions picked up a quality win over Millenium (AZ).
10. Santa Margarita (5-0)
Eagles showing they'll compete for a Trinity League title.
11. La Mirada (7-1)
Gene Roebuck and Julian 'Manu' Gomez have the Matadores looking more and more like an Open Division team.
12. Sierra Canyon (6-1)
Maximo Adams had a good week, complimenting PG Gavin Hightower. Nice win over Millenium (AZ) on Saturday.
13. Heritage Christian (7-0)
Wins over Bishop Montgomery and Crean Lutheran show the Warriors might be Open Division contenders.
14. Redondo Union (6-0)
Sea Hawks are rolling with Hudson Mayes, SJ Madison and Chris Sanders.
15. Montgomery (6-0)
The Aztecs were off for the week and now get Roosevelt of Portland (Ore.) at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
16. Carlsbad (6-0)
Won two more lopsided games over Rancho Bernado (89-56) and Ramona (108-66) and brace for St. Augustine Friday.
17. St. Pius (5-2)
Pius comes up short against St. John Bosco, but loves to test itself. A coup to coach Donte Archie.
18. Inglewood (5-2)
Jasone Crowe Jr. scored 50 in a win over Bakersfield.
19. Damien (8-2)
Damien drops after a loss to Riverside Poly.
20. Mater Dei (3-2)
Luke Barnett doing his best to keep the Monarchs afloat.
21. Los Alamitos (4-2)
Griffins' litmus test against Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks failed, but will prepare them for bigger games down the road.
22. St. Bernard (6-2)
Big win over Rolling Hills Prep, previously unbeaten and ranked 25th.
23. Lincoln-Stockton (3-1)
Had wins over Redwood-Larkspur (58-44) and Edison-Stockton (80-48) before a 67-60 home setback versus Folsom.
24. Oakland Tech (4-1)
Split two games in Minnesota, including a 101-93 win over North Community behind 28 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and three assists from 2023-24 Player of the Year Ardarius Grayson and 22 from Saddiq Alarbesh. Now they get St. Joseph and Tounde Yessoufou.
25. Anaheim Canyon (7-1)
Brandon Benjamin is averaging 33.4 points per game.