Top 25 California Southern Section high school baseball rankings (3/3/2025)
The baseball season is entering Week 3, and finally, there's some movement in the Top 25 rankings.
Gahr, Cypress and Maranatha have dropped out while Newbury Park, El Dorado and Norco have joined the fold. Santa Margarita, La Mirada and Crespi moved up. Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon drop.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, MARCH 3
1. Corona (3-0)
No Panther has more than four hits in three games, but the pitching has been stellar. Seth Hernandez has 15 strikeouts in two outings.
2. Huntington Beach (0-0)
Opener against Harvard-Westlake Tuesday at Long Beach State's Blair Field.
3. Santa Margarita (4-0)
The Eagles are unbeaten through four games, including a big win over Harvard-Westlake.
4. Harvard-Westlake (3-1)
Wolverines drop after a 9-0 loss to Santa Margarita.
5. La Mirada (3-0)
Big game with Corona on Tuesday.
6. Crespi (5-0)
Coach Mike Glendenning was in a good mood this past weekend. The Celts are 5-0 after winning the Easton baseball tournament.
7. JSerra (3-1)
Only loss is to Harvard-Westlake, 5-2.
8. Vista Murrieta (4-0-1)
Gavin Kramer has nine hits in five games. Vaughn Neckar has seven RBIs
9. Orange Lutheran (3-1)
Lancers won two straight after hiccup against Norco.
10. Villa Park (5-0)
Jake Nobles has 19 strikeouts in three appearances.
11. St. John Bosco (1-0)
Braves take down La Habra in its opener 8-4.
12. Royal (4-1)
Brady Hewitt's bat is on, tallying seven hits and five RBIs already. The pitching staff already has 63 strikeouts in five games led by Dustin Dunnwoody and Caden Sramek.
13. Sierra Canyon (2-2)
Trailblazers have taken on four big-time programs and came out of it 2-2. That's pretty good.
14. West Ranch (4-1)
Big test for the Wildcats against Harvard-Westlake coming March 5.
15. Chaminade (4-1)
Jackson Tyler has six hits and batting .429.
16. Mater Dei (5-0)
Monarchs have yet to play a Southern Section team.
17. Aquinas (2-0)
Big wins over Beaumont and El Rancho. Falcons will see Oaks Christian and Huntington Beach late in March.
18. Foothill (4-1)
Sean Green is batting .467 with seven hits, five RBIs and a homer. Gavin Lauridsen looks good from the bump — 17 strikeouts in two appearances.
19. Millikan (3-2)
Anthony Pack is batting .667 with eight hits and eight RBIs. Has a double and a triple. Five stolen bases.
20. Notre Dame/SO (1-3)
Knights are playing juggernauts early in JSerra and Santa Margarita.
21. St. Francis (4-2)
Jordan Lewallen continues to hit well for the Golden Knights. Two triples and a homer for the standout senior.
22. Newbury Park (4-1)
Panthers have won four straight. Luke Medhurst is batting .467 with seven hits and five RBIs. He's also pitching well — 10 strikeouts in his solo appearance so far.
23. El Dorado (5-1)
Only loss is to Villa Park. Aiden McNaughton is up to 10 hits already this season.
24. Norco (2-2)
Win over Orange Lutheran says something, also a 1-0 loss to La Mirada. Freshman Jordan Ayala has 17 strike outs in 9 1/3 innings.
25. Torrance (1-1)
Top player Mateo Rickman is batting .600.
DROPPED OUT: Gahr, Cypress, Maranatha
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
