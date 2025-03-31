Top 25 California Southern Section high school baseball rankings (3/31/2025)
This week's rankings are on the heels of the Boras Classic, which Corona High cruised through with an 8-3 victory over La Mirada in the championship game Friday.
The midpoint of the high school baseball season in the Southland is just about crossed and almost every program will dive into league play in the coming weeks.
The National High School Baseball Invitational in North Carolina is the next big event coming. That starts April 9. Corona, Huntington Beach and La Mirada will represent SoCal in that event. Last year's final was between Corona and Huntington Beach. Corona won.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, MARCH 31
1. Corona (11-0)
The No. 1 team in the country just won the Boras Classic. Headed to National High School Baseball Invitational in second week of April.
2. La Mirada (10-2)
La Mirada falls short to Corona in the Boras Classic final, but scored three runs on the Panthers.
3. Huntington Beach (9-1)
Loaded with talent. Only loss to La Mirada.
4. Crespi (12-0)
Celts are hot. Can they keep it up in a three-game series with Sierra Canyon this week.
5. Orange Lutheran (11-1)
Lancers start Trinity League play against St. John Bosco this week.
6. Villa Park (10-4)
The Spartans are a great hitting team. Seven players with 13 hits or more in 14 games.
7. Harvard-Westlake (9-5)
Wolverines are 6-1 in the Mission League. Lone loss came to Sierra Canyon.
8. Mater Dei (10-3)
Monarchs start Trinity League play against Santa Margarita this week
9. Aquinas (8-1)
Went 3-1 in the Boras Classic (won consolation championship) and is headed to the National Classic.
10. Vista Murrieta (8-4-1)
Broncos have four players with double-digits hits in 13 games. Vaughn Neckar has 10 RBIs.
11. Santa Margarita (8-4)
Eagles went 2-2 in the Boras Classic.
12. Foothill (12-4)
Sean Green is batting .440 with 22 hits and 14 RBIs - two HRs.
13. El Dorado (12-3)
Aiden McNaughton has 20 hits in 15 games with six doubles.
14. Sierra Canyon (8-6)
Trailblazers take on Crespi this week in the Mission League.
15. Royal (12-2)
Highlanders are 4-0 in the Coastal Canyon League. On any given day with the pitching, Royal is dangerous.
16. West Ranch (10-6)
Landon Hu has 18 hits and 16 RBIs, batting .346.
17. JSerra (5-5)
JSerra went 2-2 in the Boras Classic.
18. Servite (9-3)
Friars start Trinity League play against JSerra Tuesday.
19. Mira Costa (13-2)
Unbeaten in the Bay League at 4-0.
20. Millikan (9-4)
The Rams are knifing through the Moore League. Anthony Pack continues to play well - Texas commit.
21. Cypress (8-7)
Taking on a monster schedule.
22. Los Alamitos (11-2-2)
Devin Porch leads the team with 16 hits. Wyatt Joyce has a team-high 14 RBIs.
23. Corona Centennial (10-1)
Aiden Simpson leading the way from the plate with 18 hits and batting .500.
24. Arcadia (13-2)
Only two losses are to Orange Lutheran this season.
25. Westlake (9-3)
Warriors are sitting atop the Marmonte League at 3-0.
