Top 25 California Southern Section high school baseball rankings (4/28/2025)
Here are the latest high school baseball ranking in the CIF Southern Section as of April 28.
Just over one week remains in the high school baseball regular season. The final day of allowable contests is May 7. The first day of the postseason is scheduled for May 15.
The CIF Southern Section will take 32 teams into the Division 1 playoff field, according to assistant commissioner Thom Simmons, which is important news for the subsequent divisions below under the new competitive equity model that uses compute rankings to determine playoff placement and seeding.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, APRIL 28
1. Corona (23-2)
The Panthers are belting home runs. Anthony Murphy had three in one game last week.
2. Huntington Beach (19-5)
Two losses to Newport Harbor, but still a top team to consider for a deep Division 1 playoff run.
3. Crespi (18-1)
Big series against Harvard-Westlake this coming week that can determine a lot in the Mission League.
4. St. John Bosco (19-4)
The Braves have the inside track to a Trinity League title.
5. Orange Lutheran (19-5)
Lancers are sitting in second place in the Trinity League behind St. John Bosco with a series against Mater Dei this week.
6. Harvard-Westlake (16-7)
Big, big three-game series with Crespi coming.
7. La Mirada (19-6)
Matadores are 10-2 in the Gateway League and 6-0 in true road games.
8. Villa Park (18-5)
Spartans sitting in second place in the Crestview League with series against Foothill and El Dorado to go.
9. Aquinas (20-2)
Have the Falcons truly been tested? Sure Division 1 playoff time.
10. Norco (17-8)
Looking like the second-best team in the Big VIII League behind Corona.
11. Mira Costa (22-2)
Mustangs have won 20 straight and are playing their best ball at the right time. 10-0 in the Bay League.
12. Cypress (15-10)
Centurions sit atop the Crestview League with one series left against El Dorado.
13. El Dorado (16-5)
Hawks are 10-2 at home.
14. Vista Murrieta (10-5-1)
Mustangs have six players with double figures in hits through 16 games.
15. Los Alamitos (15-8-2)
Griffins ran into a buzzsaw, losing their last four to Huntington Beach and surging Mira Costa.
16. Foothill (16-9)
Crestview showdown with Cypress Wednesday and Friday.
17. Santa Margarita (13-11)
Sitting at third in the Trinity League.
18. Sierra Canyon (13-10)
Trailblazers have a big chance to rise in the Mission League with series against St. Francis and Alemany to finish the season.
19. Royal (19-4)
The Highlanders are 8-0 in the Coastal Canyon League with a monster pitching staff. Dustin Dunwoody and Dean Barkman are a combined 11-1 from the mound.
20. Arcadia (22-2)
Apaches are 12-0 in the Pacific League.
21. West Ranch (16-9)
Wildcats sitting in first place in the Foothill League at 8-2 and are 12-0 at home.
22. Servite (13-11)
Friars battling for auto berth in the Trinity League this week with Santa Margarita
23. Summit (21-3)
Eighteen wins in a row.
24. Arlington (18-6)
Lions are 11-1 in Ivy League.
25. Long Beach Wilson (16-7)
Bruins sitting at 9-0 in the Moore League.
