Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball preseason rankings (11/4/2024)
Take a deep breath. That cool air you're breathing isn't just because it's November, it's basketball season.
High school basketball in the CIF Southern Section will begin on Monday, November 18, but until then, here are High School on SI's preseason Top 25 rankings.
For a quick recap from the 2023-24 season, here was last year's High School on SI's All-CIF Southern Section team and yearly award winners: CLICK HERE.
PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS
1. St. John Bosco
Brandon McCoy, Elzie Harrington and Christian Collins make up arguable the best trio in California. Very talented group with an elite coach in Matt Dunn.
Collins is expected to be eligible immediately after valid change of residence.
2. Harvard-Westlake
Nik Khamenia and new transfer Joe Sterling will be a savvy pair of experienced players bringing along a bevy of high-talented underclassmen under the guidance of David Rebibo.
3. Eastvale Roosevelt
Brayden Burries, Issac Williamson, Myles Walker and Dominic Copenhagen make up a cohesive unit that reached the Open Division finals and CIF State Open regional final.
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
Tyran Stokes is nursing a wrist injury that could sideline him for the first few weeks of the season, but Lino Mark, Zach White and Caleb Ogbu can handle the heavy lifting until Stokes returns. With Stokes, the Knights will see themselves nationally ranked by various outlets.
5. JSerra
The Lions will compete to win the Trinity League and are destined for the Open Division with returners Jarne Eyenga and Godschoice Eboigbodin, new transfers Brannon Martinsen (Mater Dei) and BJ Davis Ray (Duncanville), and rising sophomore Earl Bryson.
6. Santa Margarita
The Eagles have a trio that should win them 20-plus games alone in Dallas Washington, Brayden Kyman and Drew Anderson. Newcomer Kaiden Bailey, who scored 30 points per game last year for Calvary Chapel gives SM a dynamic, superstar element in the backcourt.
7. Sierra Canyon
Nothing new in Chatsworth. An influx of transfers (yet again) highlighted by Maximo Adams, Chris Nwuli and Gavin Hightower join returners Bryce Cofield, Bryce James and Jayden Alexander.
8. Mater Dei
The Monarchs return guards Owen Verna and Luke Barnett. Forward Blake Davidson and junior Malloy Smith will be expected to play bigger roles this upcoming season. Evan Willis is a 6-foot-7 freshman wing to keep an eye out for.
9. Redondo Union
Redondo has a big three in Hudson Mayes, SJ Madison and Chris Sanders. Coach Reggie Morris will also have newcomer Chace Holly, a junior transfer from Lynwood, at his disposal.
10. La Mirada
Julien 'Manu' Gomez will be the senior leader, but the star is sophomore Gene Roebuck, who's carrying offers to Kansas, UCLA and Cal. MJ Smith and King Riley will fill roles nicely. La Mirada has added some size, too, with Santiago Lopez (6-7) and Mayfair transfer Daquan Idemudia (6-5).
11. Damien
Nate Garcia is finally a senior. The 7-foot, All-CIF big man will be accompanied by Eli Gardner, Elijah Smith, Jacob Allen and sophomore Ziaire Rasshan. Spartans return nine of their top 10 players from last season. That's a recipe for success under Mike LeDuc, who's in his 45th season coaching.
12. Inglewood
Jason Crowe and his son Jason Crowe Jr. are now at Inglewood, along with three more impact transfers in Parker Jefferson (from Texas), David Conerly (Westchester) and Dwayne Boston Jr.
13. St. Pius
Forward Douglas Langford will be the leading force for St. Pius as he enters his senior season. Returner Omari Cuffe, Kayleb Kearse (Serra), Dayvion Gates and Jaden Erami (Bosco Tech) make for a good Donte Archie-led squad.
14. Heritage Christian
The Warriors return a dynamic duo that rivals anyone in SoCal when it comes to athleticism and length: Tae Simmons and Dillan Shaw. Sophomores Max Hackney and Dominc Loehle are primed for breakout seasons.
15. Los Alamitos
The Griffins are a savvy, veteran bunch led by returnrs Trent Minter, Wesley Trevino, Liam Gray, Tyler Lopez and Samori Guyness. All seniors and a junior (Lopez). Los Alamitos likes to play fast.
16. Pasadena
Coming off a 26-5 season, Pasadena possesses one of the biggest stock risers in SoCal in 6-foot-10 junior forward Josh Irving. Bulldogs return 11 players from last season.
17. Long Beach Poly
Jovani Ruff enters his senior season committed to Cal. Teammates Giovanni Ofoegbu and Austin Unegbu make for a tough trifecta in Long Beach.
18. Rolling Hills Prep
RHP had a great showing at Section 7 in Arizona this past summer. Senior point guard Mateo Trujillo, 6-foot-9 sophomore Nick Welch, and 6-foot-7 forward Kawaika Suter make up the big three for coach Harvey Kitani.
19. Crespi
Peyton White, a recent Neveda commit, will enter his fourth year of varsity basketball in coach Derek Fisher's second year. The Celts will see a big uptick in contributions from their three sophomores Isaiah Barnes, Carter Barnes, and Nickon Daei.
20. Rancho Cucamonga
Cougars returns a trio of seniors led by All-CIF selection Aaron Glass, a top point guard in SoCal, guard Chu Chu Osuji and wing Tyler Pitts. McKel Shedrick is a name that will belong on a list of impact SoCal transfers. He averaged 20 points per game at Riverside Hillcrest last season.
21. Anaheim Canyon
After a year at Mater Dei, Brandon Benjamin is back at Canyon for his senior season. Benjamin was Orange County's Player of the Year as a sophomore. Coach Nate Harrison has a savvy group with senior guards Staf Yilmazturk and Noah Kim, along with 6-6 junior Peirce Haugen.
22. Corona Centennial
Centennial will experience growing pains without a superstar now that Carter Bryant and Eric Freeny have moved on. It's time for a crop of juniors in Isaiah Rodgers, Tariq Iscandari, CJ Richardson and Jaidyn Smith to rise. Coach Josh Giles will also carry three freshmen on varsity: Josh Agbo, Karter Butler and Kai Patton.
23. Bishop Montgomery
Doug Mitchell enters year 36 at Bishop Montgomery. He returns all five starters highlighted by sophomore twins Tarron and Terron Williams, along with seniors Denis Woods, Cameron Brewer and Christian Hall. This team will be young and deep.
24. Etiwanda
Seniors AJ Orgi, Ayden Hamilton and Zion Booker return; and are listed at 6-6, 6-4, 6-6, respectively. Sophomore guard Sloan Harris is 6-foot-3. The Eagles also add the services of Jordan Davis, a sophomore transfer from Citrus Valley. This team is long, athletic - and of course - wreaks havoc on defense.
25. St. Anthony
The defending CIF 2-AA champions lost CIF Player of the Year Quincy Phillips, but the Saints return a ton of talent. Aman Haynes, Darius Williams, Mikey Cortez, Donovan Pitts and Justin Blair - all seniors. This team also adds a very dangerous guard from King/Drew in the City Section, Jayshawn Kibble.
BUBBLE TEAMS
St. Bernard: Two senior, savvy guards Caleb Versher and Joshua Palmer make up a good backcourt.
Windward: JJ Harris, Louis Bond and Jeremiah Hampton will lead the Wildcats in a new era without Gavin Hightower.
Campbell Hall: The Vikings are led by crafty point guard Isaiah Johnson (Colorado commit) and center James Bass (UT Martin).
Mira Costa: One of the hardest working programs in SoCal returns seniors Eneasi Piuleini, Jacob De Armas and Luke Hammerschmidt.
St. Monica Prep: Jaedyn Patterson, Rodney Mukendi and Micah Williams come back from All-League and All-CIF seasons last year.
