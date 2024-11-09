Top 25 CIF Southern Section high school football scoreboard, playoffs first round (11/8/24)
It's win or go home. The high school football playoffs are underway in the CIF Southern Section.
Here's a look at how the Top 25 teams fared in the opening round Friday night. Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Mission Viejo, Corona Centennial, Orange Lutheran and JSerra did not play because they received first-round byes in the Division 1 playoffs.
However, four teams in the Division 1 field did play. Servite played Sierra Canyon and Inglewood faced Santa Margarita.
Want to see scores from each division? CLICK HERE
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD - 1ST ROUND PLAYOFFS
DIVISION 1
Sierra Canyon 38, Servite 14: Trailblazers move on to the Division 1 quarterfinals to play Mater Dei.
Santa Margarita 59, Inglewood 26: Eagles will play St. John Bosco in the quarters.
DIVISION 2
Gardena Serra 28, Downey 7: The Serra secondary handled Downey's pass attack.
Oaks Christian 30, Oak Hills 26: Lions will play San Juan Hills in the quarters.
Murrieta Valley 49, Rancho Cucamonga 42: Nighthawks will play Los Alamitos in round two.
San Clemente 42, Damien 7: Tritons roll. A dangerous in Division 2.
Newbury Park 27, San Jacinto 0: Panthers flex their defense and will take on San Clemente next week.
San Juan Hills 34, Beaumont 0: This San Juan Hills looks dangerous.
Los Alamitos 36, Leuzinger 22: Los Al taking advantage of its second chance at life in the postseason after getting an at-large berth.
Yorba Linda 42, Chaparral 32: No. 11 takes down No. 6.
DIVISION 3
Crean Lutheran 20, Millikan 17: Crean stuns Millikan.
Bonita 35, Cathedral 20: Noah Mikhail leads the way, and now Bonita will play Edison next round.
Loyola 30, Tustin 13: Loyola will take on Crean Lutheran.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: