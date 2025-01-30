Top 25 unsigned high school basketball seniors in Southern California
Southern California is always filled with high school basketball talent, and 2025 is no different.
California will send nine players to the McDonald's All-American game this year, including boys and girls players. Six of those nine play in Southern California — three boys and three girls.
Most top seniors are committed by now, including Harvard-Westlake's Nik Khamenia (Duke), St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor), Long Beach Poly's Jovani Ruff (Cal) and Heritage Christian tandem Tae Simmons (San Diego St.) and Dillan Shaw (St. Mary's), to name a few.
Then there's Roosevelt's Brayden Burries and Chatsworth's Alijah Arenas, who were selected to the 2025 McDonald's All-American game, but are undecided on where to play in college.
Here is a list of SoCal's Top 25 unsigned seniors, plus a bevy of more players that are capable of playing at the next level, varying from NCAA Division I to junior college.
TOP 25 UNSIGNED SENIORS
1. Brayden Burries, Roosevelt, SG
Burries is one of the country's best guards averaging 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's a 5-star recruit headed to the McDonald's All-American game.
Burries has offers to Arizona, Tennessee, Oregon, Kansas, Duke, Texas, USC and UCLA.
2. Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, SG
Arenas is the first player from the City Section to be selected to the McDonald's All-American game since Renardo Sidney (Westchester) in 2009. Arenas' top five schools are Kentucky, Arizona, Louisville, USC and Kansas.
3. Chris Komin, St. John Bosco, G
Komin might be one of the biggest sleepers in America. The bouncy guard can shoot from range and is very good at picking his spots when to be aggressive on a team full of superstars.
Komin is a 6-2 guard averaging 12 points per game, shooting 50% from the field and 42% from 3.
4. Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon, W
The Swiss-army knife of Southern California. Cofield can morph into a post defender, a wing stopper or even a ball handler. Great athlete at 6-foot-5 with high competitive nature. If the perimeter jump shot becomes more consistent, there's a high ceiling for Cofield.
5. Isaiah Carroll, Harvard-Westlake, W
Carroll has a skillset that can help a college team right away. He's a 6-6 long, athletic, smart and strong wing that can shoot the 3. Carroll is likely to end up in a West Coast Division I conference like the Big West, Big Sky or WAC.
6. Josh Palmer, St. Bernard, G
Palmer is the son of UCLA assistant Rod Palmer. Josh (6-3) has a savvy, basketball mind that translates into 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He's shooting 54% from the field.
7. Jeremiah Hampton, Windward, PG/G
Lefty. Hampton just scored 25 points against Brentwood, including multiple 3-pointers and slashes to the basket. The senior guard has a strong body that is ready for the next level. Doesn't force — lets the game come to him.
8. Jaedyn Patterson, St. Monica, PG
Patterson has a great floor game, and his numbers show that, averaging 14 points, five rebounds and six assists at 6-2.
9. Jonas Thurman, Chaminade, G
The 6-foot-4 guard is doing it all for the Eagles, averaging 21 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.
10. Myles Walker, Roosevelt, PG
Walker is a gamer, and a true point guard that facilitates first. The crafty 5-9 guard is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 assists per game. As a floor general for a nationally-ranked team, Roosevelt is a combined 56-6 in the last two years with Walker as the starting PG of the Mustangs.
11. Douglas Langford, St. Pius, F
Previously committed to Harvard, Langford is now open to other college opportunities after de-committing. The 6-7 forward holds offers to Long Beach State and Cal State Northridge.
12. Prince Okonkwo, West Ranch, F
Okonkwo (6-7) has a chance to be the Foothill League Player of the Year while averaging 25 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
13. Austin Maziasz, Westlake, F
Maziasz is a 6-6 forward that can score in multiple ways. Coming into January, he was averaging 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 40% from 3.
14. EJ Vernon, Crossroads, F
Vernon is listed at 6-foot-8. The big fella is a physical force inside, but has also shown signs of being able to use finesse when needed. Vernon is averaging 21.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
15. Jackson Knowles, Rio Mesa, W
Knowles might be in the running for Ventura County Player of the Year, and it's not clear if local papers even know it yet. The 6-4 guard is averaging 22 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
16. EJ Spillman, Pacifica, G
Spillman is a strong guard that has great feel averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game under coach Jeff Berokoff.
17. McKel Shedrick, Rancho Cucamonga, G
Crafty shooter is capable of 30-point performances if he gets hot from downtown. Shedrick is a 6-foot-3 lefty averaging 15 points, five rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 38% from downtown.
18. Aman Haynes, St. Anthony, W
Haynes (6-6) is averaging 18.7 points per game and doing it at a very efficient rate (62% from the field). He pulling down 7.4 rebounds per game for the Saints, too.
19. JJ Sanchez, San Diego Montgomery, W
Sanchez might be the best unsigned prospect in San Diego. The 6-5 wing is averaging 18 points, six rebounds and five assists per game for the 21-2 Aztecs.
20. Mason Hodges, San Juan Hills, F
Double-double machine. Hodges is a 6-7 forward averaging 25 points and 12 rebounds per game.
21. Taj Unuakhalu, Chatsworth, F
In the Classic at Damien, scouts, pundits and coaches were inquiring about Unuakhalu because of his size, length and activity. He's a rim-to-rim runner and defensive force averagin 12 rebound and four blocks per game.
22. Mateo Trujillo, Rolling Hills Prep, PG
Harvey Kitani has coached Trujillo into a fundamental guard that can be relied on. The strong, efficient PG is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
23. JD Wyatt, Sun Valley Poly, G
Wyatt is a wiry 6-foot-3, averaging 25 points per game and will likely be an All-City selection.
24. Vaughn Zargarian, Crescenta Valley, SG
Zargarian (6-2) is averaging 36 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Falcons. He scored 45 against Westlake, 43 against Legacy Christian and 50 against Glendale.
25. Aeneas Grullon, Viewpoint, PG
Grullon is a strong, tough-nosed guard averaging 18 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.
OTHERS WORTH A LOOK
(Alphabetical by last name)
Mandell Anthony, Birmingham, PG
Ace Arnold, Royal, G
Michael Baba, Sierra Canyon, F
Jacob De Armas, Mira Costa, W
Jordan Embry, Calvary Chapel, F
Isayah Garcia, Oaks Christian, G
Max Guardado, Saugus, F
JJ Harris, Windward, W
Joe Hickey, St. Francis, F
Nick Katchikian, Mesrobian, G
Kaleb Kearse, St. Pius, G
Kamari King, Cleveland, PG
Ethan Klopp, Agoura, G
Luke Koren, Thousand Oaks, G
Eric Kuebel, Canyon, G
Delijah McAlpin, Village Christian, W
Cajun Mike-Price, Camarillo, G
Devin Moody, Manual Arts, G
Donovan Pitts, St. Anthony, G
Marcos Ramirez, Oxnard, G
MJ Smith, La Mirada, G
Elijah Stephens, Sage Creek, F
Wesley Waddles, Viewpoint, F
Staf Yilmazturk, Anaheim/Canyon, G
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: