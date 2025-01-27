9 California high school basketball players selected for 2025 McDonald's All-American game
You know what they say: "the West Coast is the best coast."
It could apply to the 2025 McDonald's All-American high school basketball game, which will include nine California high schoolers — six boys and three girls.
On the boys' side:
- Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth
- Niko Bundalo of Prolific Prep
- Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt
- Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake
- Darryn Peterson of Prolific Prep
- Tounde Yessoufou of Santa Maria St. Joseph
On girls' side:
- Addison Deal of Mater Dei
- Grace Knox of Etiwanda
- Aliyahna 'Puff' Morris of Etiwanda
Only 12 players are selected for each coast, so the six California boys make up for half of the McDonald's All-American West roster. The game will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
In fact, to concentrate the selections even more, six of the nine selections are from Southern California in Arenas, Burries and Khamenia. All three girls are in SoCal, and all play in the CIF Southern Section except one: Alijah Arenas, who plays in the Los Angeles City Section.
Arenas recently reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025.
Arenas' selection is impressive. The status of the City Section has severely dwindled in talent the past 20 years or so with the rise of private school programs. The last City Section player to be selected a McDonald's All-American was Renardo Sidney of Fairfax High in 2009.
There was also Amir Johnson of Westchester High in 2005 and Jordan Farmar of Taft in 2004 — all of which live in City Section basketball lore.
The 2008 class also had a bevy of Southern California natives selected to the prestigious game. Jrue Holiday (Campbell Hall), Malcolm Lee (JW North), DeMar DeRozan (Compton), Brandon Jennings (from Los Angeles, but played for Oak Hill Academy (VA), and Larry Drew II (Taft).
