Top 50 Bay Area high school 2025 football recruits: Commitments, predictions where non-committed will end up
Football recruiting website 247Sports annually offers their top 247 recruits for California and annually that includes about 25 to 30 players from the Bay Area's four CIF sections: North Coast, Central Coast, Oakland and San Francisco.
The 2025 Class however boasts a whopping 50.
That's a strong indicator that the 2024 season will be one to remember.
Further, five of California's top 19, 10 of the top 58, 15 of the top 73 and 20 of the top 101 are from the Bay Area, all big numbers compared to previous seasons.
The Class of 2024, for instance, was typical as Acalanes-Lafayette receiver Trevor Rogers was the region’s top recruit at No. 37 in the state. The 20th ranked local from that class was No. 178 and only 30 Bay Area recruits were among California’s top 247.
Of the top 20 locals from the Class of 2025, 10 have already committed to colleges and only one has picked a local college — Oakland offensive tackle Siosiuta Vete to Stanford. Of the Bay Area's top 50, 20 have committed.
The destination stops are extremely varied with the top pick being Washington (three) followed by Fresno State and Oregon State (two each) and the rest just one recruit: Alabama, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Cal, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Washington State and Wyoming.
More about the Top 50:
- Twenty-eight schools were represented among the 50, led by perennial state and national power De La Salle with six, followed by Pittsburg (5), Riordan, Monte Vista, Serra, Clayton Valley Charter and Saint Francis (3 each), Oakland, St. Vincent and Libery (2 each) and San Ramon Valley, Carmel, Valley Christian, St. Ignatius, Bishop O'Dowd, Windsor, Menlo-Atherton, Berkeley, Castlemont, Marin Catholic, Fortuna, Amador Valley, Cardinal Newman, James Logan, El Cerrito, Palo Alto, Salesian and Monterey (one each).
- By position, offensive linemen lead the way with 12 standouts, followed by athletes (eight), tight ends (five), quarterbacks, running backs, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs (four each), defensive ends (three) and wide receivers (two).
With the summer approaching and the high school season about two months away, here are those top 20 Bay Area recruits, where they rank and possible destinations. Rankings numbers supplied by 247Sports.
BAY AREA'S TOP 50 RECRUITS
1. LB Marco Jones
High school: San Ramon Valley
Size: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
California rank: 11
Commitment: none
Projected as an edge rusher in college, Jones racked up 149 tackles as a relentless, hard-hitting middle linebacker. He’s taken official visits to USC, Texas, Texas A&M and Michigan.
Predicted destination: Texas
2. OT Jackson Lloyd
High school: Carmel
Size: 6-7, 290
California rank: 13
Commitment: Alabama
A three-sport standout with remarkable feet for his size, Loyd was a first-team All-Monterey County basketball player who averaged 15 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Also a baseball standout he hit .262 with 38 hits, 28 RBI, 10 doubles and five homers in his career as a first baseman and went 4-1 with a 2.13 ERA in 14 career appearances. Lloyd visited Ohio State on June 7, Alabama on June 14 and USC on June 21, three days after committing to the Crimson Tide. He has 19 offers overall.
Predicted destination: Alabama
3. DL Matthew Johnson
High school: De La Salle
Size: 6-5, 260
California rank: 17
Commitment: Oregon
Not only fundamentally near perfect, Johnson is known to play with a mean streak. Oregon was his only official visit, but he reportedly has other offers to Texas A&M, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and USC.
Predicted destination: Oregon
4. OL Champ Taulealea
High school: Valley Christian
Size: 6-4, 325
California rank: 18
Commitment: Washington
Taulealea is a four-star prospect who has been described as a “true road grader.” He has 16 other offers including Auburn, Florida and Georgia.
Predicted destination: Washington
5. WR Chris Lawson
High school: Riordan
Size: 6-0, 180
California rank: 19
Commitment: None
A standout since his freshman season, Lawson is primarily recruited as a wideout, but has shown equal ability as a defensive back. Cal, Oregon and Washington appear his top of 23 offers.
Predicted destination: Oregon
6. S Jadyn Hudson
High school: Pittsburg
Size: 6-2, 175
California rank: 29
Commitment: UCLA
A three-year starter, the two-way standout also had 32 catches for 334 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver. His future is at safety, where he had six interceptions, two returned for TDs last season.
Predicted destination: UCLA
7. TE Kellan Ford
High school: Monte Vista
Size: 6-5, 230
California rank: 39
Commitment: Arizona
The bloodlines are undeniable. His father, mom and aunt played college sports and sister currently plays beach volleyball at UCLA.
Predicted destination: Arizona
8. OT John Mills
High school: St. Ignatius
Size: 6-6, 320
California rank: 40
Commitment: None
The All-Metro and WCAL standout already has 16 reported offers. He’s taken official visits to Texas, Florida, Washington, Cal and Nebraska.
Predicted destination: Texas
9. ATH Deji Ajose
High school: Bishop O'Dowd
Size: 6-2, 175
California rank: 47
Commitment: None
A linebacker with sprinter speed (10.9 seconds in the 100 meters), Ajose will likely move to safety. Reminds some of former O’Dowd two-way star Jevon Holland, now with the Miami Dolphins. Has taken official visits to Cal, Washington, Utah and Oregon State. A true riser. Expect more offers.
Predicted destinations: Washington
10. DE Jewelous Walls
High school: Pittsburg
Size: 6-3, 225
California rank: 58
Commitment: None
An impact player for the Pirates since his freshman season, Walls has 14 reported offers including Cal, Fresno State, Oregon, USC and Washington.
Predicted destination: Cal
11. S Robert Santiago
High school: De La Salle
Size: 6-2, 175
California rank: 63
Commitment: None
A sprinter on the DLS track team, Santiago’s speed was key on both sides of the ball for the Spartans. He has 12 reported offers, including Miami, Oklahoma, Cal, Arizona and Oregon.
Predicted destination: Cal
12. OL Peter Langi
High school: Riordan
Size: 6-5, 330
California rank: 64
Commitment: None
Perhaps the most imposing of an impressive Crusader line, Langi has made official visits to Washington, Arizona State and Arizona.
Predicted destination: Arizona
13. OT Siosiute Vete
High school: Oakland
Size: 6-6, 280
California rank: 66
Commitment: Stanford
The last Oakland Athletic League lineman to commit to Stanford was Fremont’s Naki Tuakoi, who ended up signing at BYU.
Predicted destination: Stanford
14. ATH Hayden Anderson
High school: Windsor
Size: 6-1, 180
California rank: 71
Commitment: UNLV
A three-year starter both ways, Anderson has been the most productive player on this list with 168 career receptions for 2,795 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 726 career yards and 13 scores and added 89 tackles and 11 interceptions. Anderson has been committed to UNLV since Feb. 4.
Predicted destination: UNLV
15. RB Julian McMahan
High school: Monte Vista
Size: 6-2, 195
California rank: 73
Commitment: Washington
The second Mustang on this list, McMahan is a versatile back who last season rushed for 1,113 yards and 16 touchdowns and had 25 catches for nearly 300 more.
Predicted destination: Washington
16. DE Devin Hyde
High school: Menlo-Atherton
Size: 6-5, 225
California rank: 75
Commitment: Washington
Made 94 tackles and had 10 sacks last season. Since committment to Huskies on June 11, made official trip to Cal three days later. Has 14 offers overall, including UCLA, Arizona, Washington State, San Jose State and Ive League schools.
Predicted destination: Washington
17. ATH Benjamin Thurman
High school: Berkeley
Size: 6-4, 240
California rank: 78
Commitment: None
Intriguing two-way athlete who is a big, physical receiver on offense and big, physical linebacker on defense. Many schools anticipate him playing defensive end in college. Nevada, Oregon State and San Jose State have made offers, but expect many more by the end of the 2024 season.
Predicted destination: San Jose State
18. LB Etene Pritchard
High school: Pittsburg
Size: 6-1, 180
California rank: 86
Commitment: None
One of five Pirates on the top 50 list, Pritchard comes from a long line of family Pittsburg standouts. Sideline-to-sideline tackler who likely will move to strong safety in college. Has seven offers, including former Pac-12 schools Arizona, Washington and Washington State.
Predicted destination: Washington
19. ATH Elijah Washington
High school: Castlemont
Size: 5-10, 175
California rank: 94
Commitment: Oregon State
Dynamic receiver who is a super effective punt and kick returner. Great ability to shed tacklers and run past them. Seven offers include Arizona, Cal and Washington State. Look for Cal to make a hard run at Washington but the Beavers are a perfect destination.
Predicted destination: Oregon State
20. TE Braiden Bachich-Dixon
High school: Marin Catholic
Size: 6-4, 215
California rank: 101
Commitment: None
Versatile athlete for defending state 3-A champions, Bachich-Dixon has eight offers including Washington State, Nevada, Fresno State and San Jose State. Had 42 catches for 853 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
Predicted destination: Nevada
BEST OF THE REST
21. DL Robert Rooks, St. Vincent de Paul (6-1, 269), uncommitted
22. OT Michael Klisiewicz, Liberty (6-6, 305), uncommitted
23. TE Jacob Houseworth, Fortuna (6-4, 230), Cal
24. DL Kelepi Vete, Oakland (6-5, 250), BYU
25. ATH Tye Nickens, St. Vincent (5-11, 175), uncommitted
26. OL Losipini Tupou, Riordan (6-2, 280), Arizona
27. OT Louis Akpa, Serra (6-6, 260), uncommitted
28. QB Tristan Ti'a, Amador Valley (6-3, 190), uncommitted
29. TE DJ Asiasi, De La Salle (6-3, 240), Nevada
30. ATH Tony Keck, Clayton Valley (6-3, 225), uncommitted
31. DE Jesse Myers, Cardinal Newman (6-3, 230), Oregon State
32. QB Brayden Turner, Monte Vista (6-3, 205), Fresno State
33. ATH Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (6-0, 190), Boise State
34. RB Dominic Kelley, De La Salle (5-11, 190), uncommitted
35. RB Kingston Keanaaina, Saint Francis (5-11, 185), uncommitted
36. QB Jonathan Craft, James Logan (6-2, 180), Fresno State
37. DE/LB Lamarion Jones, El Cerrito (6-4, 230), uncommitted
38. TE Logan Knapp, Clayton Valley (6-6, 230), Wyoming
39. OL Jeremiah Stallworth, Palo Alto (6-6, 315), uncommitted
40. ATH Jamar Searcy, Pittsburg (5-9, 180), Washington State
41. OL Sione Netane, Saint Francis (6-5, 330), uncommitted
42. OT Deion Craft, Salesian (6-6, 270), uncommitted
43. RB Derrick Blanche Jr., De La Salle (5-9, 175), uncommitted
44. QB Toa Faavae, De La Salle (6-1, 185), Idaho
45. CB Jermaine Barrett, Serra (6-0, 175), uncommitted
46. S Chris Joe, Liberty (6-3, 185), uncommitted
47. LB Jackson Cahoon, Saint Francis (6-1, 220), uncommitted
48. OT Chase Duarte, Clayton Valley (6-5, 300), San Diego State
49. OL Elias Shamieh, Serra (6-3, 300), uncommitted
50. WR Kavon Collins, Monterey (6-2, 180), uncommitted