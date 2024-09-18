Top California high school basketball teams confirmed for 2025 Spalding Hoophall Classic
California's best is headed east in January.
An impressive amount of Southern California high school boys and girls basketball teams are confirmed to compete in the 2025 Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. on Martin Luther King weekend.
Eastvale Roosevelt, St. John Bosco, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, Sierra Canyon, Santa Maria St. Joseph and Santa Barbara High will represent the Golden State for the boys. On the girls' side, Etiwanda, Ontario Christian and Northern California-power Archbishop Mitty are scheduled to play in the national showcase that's broadcast on ESPN's airwaves.
The event is heralded as one of the best prep basketball events in the country, and will begin Thursday, Jan. 16 and run through Monday, Jan. 20.
Notre Dame, St. John Bosco, Sierra Canyon and St. Joseph boys, along with the Archbishop Mitty girls, will all play on Saturday. Event Director Greg Procino might have to think about calling that Saturday, California Day.
The marquee matchups are box office.
Notre Dame, led by newcomer Tyran Stokes, and rising star Lino Mark, will take on Columbus (FL) headlined by Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
STORY: Tyran Stokes transfers to Notre Dame from Prolific Prep
Top junior Brandon McCoy and St. John Bosco, the defending CIF State Division I champions, are matched up with Paul VI (VA).
St. Joseph with 5-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou will face Holy Innocents (GA).
Sierra Canyon, with senior Bryce James and company, will play Grayson High (GA).
On Monday, Roosevelt's dynamic duo of Brayden Burries and Issac Williamson will take on Gonzaga Prep (WA).
Santa Barbara boys and Ontario Christian girls play on Friday. Santa Barbara is led by Luke Zuffelato, who averaged 27.7 points per game last year. Ontario Christian has the top player in the 2027 class in high-scoring phenom Kaleena Smith, who was pouring in 35 points per game as a freshman.
Mitty girls play Friday and Saturday. Etiwanda, the two-time CIF State Open Division defending champions, play Monday.
