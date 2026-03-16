Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16

A little two-game mini series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets kicks off on Monday night, as Luka Doncic and company will remain on the road for another meeting between these teams on Wednesday.

Houston is favored by 2.5 points in Monday’s meeting after it blew out the Lakers earlier this season on Christmas Day.

However, the Lakers are rolling at the moment, winning five games in a row while posting the No. 1 offensive rating in the league over their last 10 games. Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James are all expected to play in this game, which is a big boost for L.A..

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun (back) is listed as questionable for the Rockets after he missed Friday’s two-point win over New Orleans.

The Rockets are right behind the Lakers in the Western Conference standings, but a sweep from either team would greatly improve their chances of finishing in the top four in the loaded Western Conference.

I’m eyeing a few bets for tonight’s matchup, including an upset pick with the Lakers looking to extend their streak.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +2.5 (-110)

Rockets -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: +120

Rockets: -142

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Lakers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Lakers record: 42-25

Rockets record: 41-25

Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Maxi Kleber – out

Rockets Injury Report

JD Davison – out

Steven Adams – out

Jae’Sean Tate – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Alperen Sengun – questionable

Lakers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Reed Sheppard OVER 14.5 Points (-123)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why Sheppard is worth a look as a scorer against L.A.:

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard has been on a tear recently, and he could have a bigger role on Monday night if Alperen Sengun (questionable) sits.

Sheppard has 15 or more points in eight games since the All-Star break, and he’s averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 39.8 percent from 3 during that stretch.

The Lakers’ defense has been much improved in recent weeks, but they’re still allowing over 24 points per game to opposing point guards. Sheppard had 13 in just 19 minutes against L.A. on Christmas Day, and he should have a much bigger role in this matchup.

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lakers are a great upset pick:

Luka Doncic and the Lakers have won five games in a row, and they’ve gotten hot at the right ime to jump into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference standings.

Over their last 10 games, the Lakers are fourth in the NBA in net rating, first in offensive rating and ninth in defensive rating – a major step forward from where they’ve been for most of the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Houston may be short-handed on Monday with Alperen Sengun (back) listed as questionable after he missed Friday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Losing Sengun would be a major blow to a Houston offense that is just 15th in the league over its last 10 games and is now 10th for the 2025-26 season.

While the Rockets have been elite at home (23-8) this season, they’re just 12-18 against the spread as home favorites – the third-worst mark in the NBA.

I think this is a prime spot for the Lakers to win outright, as their offense is finally reaching its full potential with Doncic and Austin Reaves both healthy for an extended period of time.

Pick: Lakers Moneyline (+120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.