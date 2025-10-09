Top California QB, Michigan Commit Brady Smigiel Suffers Injury
An illustrious high school career in California for Brady Smigiel has come to an end early.
Smigiel, a senior at Newbury Park High School, suffered a torn ACL in a game last week vs. Santa Barbera. The Michigan commit was running for a touchdown when the injury occurred.
“Thank you to everyone who reached out, your messages and prayers mean a lot,” Smigiel posted on social media. “I am truly blessed to have spent the past four years at Newbury Park. None of this would have been possible without the support of the coaches, staff and my teammates. I’m grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together.”
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Smigiel is considered the No. 14 quarterback in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports and the No. 22 player overall in California. He held over 30 offers total before committing to the Wolverines, where he will battle Bryce Underwood when he arrives.
Among the schools to also offer Smigiel include Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State and South Carolina.
Brady Smigiel Threw for Over 12,000 Yards in his Prep Career
Smigiel was a four-year starter for Newbury Park and twice named player of the year in California. Last season, he completed 219 of 336 passes for 3,521 yards and 49 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
The Panthers went 14-1, as he became the first junior to win the Cal-Hi Sports Mr. Football Award since Najee Harris in 2015.
Smigiel also ran for 435 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior after putting up 4,222 yards and 52 touchdowns in the air as a sophomore. He threw for 3,479 yards with 46 touchdowns his freshman season.
Before the injury, Smigiel had thrown for 1,624 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushing for another 171 yards with five more scores. He concludes his high school career with 12,846 yards passing and 162 touchdowns.
Top QB Prospect Looking at Extended Recovery Time
The typical recovery time for a torn ACL is 8-to-9 months, meaning Smigiel is likely to take a redshirt his first season at Michigan.
Newbury Park is currently 4-2 after defeating Santa Barbera, 31-21. They head to Calabasas this Friday night with games against Westlake, Thousand Oaks and Rio Mesa remaining on the schedule.