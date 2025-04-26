High School

California 4-star quarterback Brady Smigiel commits to Michigan

Newbury Park junior picks the Wolverines over 32 other offers after throwing for more than 11,000 yards and 147 touchdowns in three seasons

Mitch Stephens

Newbury Park prolific junior quarterback Brady Smigiel, in the pocket during his team's 48-20 win over Calabasas on Oct. 10. Smigel completed 11 of 19 for 239 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught a 36-yard TD. His favorite target Shane Rosenthal had six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Smigiel committed to Michigan on April 26, 2025. / Photo: Rene Morales

One of California's most coveted high school football players Brady Smigiel has made his pick: the University of Michigan.

The prolific 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback from Newbury Park announced on social medial Saturday morning he picked the Wolverines.

In three years for the Panthers, he has completed 729 of 1,161 passes for 11,222 yards and 147 touchdowns. Last season, he added his legs into his arsenal with 435 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

He is considered the seventh best quarterback from the Class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite.

Smigiel originally committed to Florida State but dropped that decision following a coaching change.

He's the fourth commitment from the 2026 class to Michigan, joining 3-stars Brody Jennings, a cornerback from Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.), offensive lineman Bear McWhorter, of Cass (Carterville, Ga.) and wide receiver Jaylen Pile, from Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas.

Other programs that were reportedly high on Smigiel's list were South Carolina, UCLA and Washington.

He was the High School on SI's Southern Section Player of the Year in 2024 after throwing for nearly 3,600 yards and 49 touchdowns.

