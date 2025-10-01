Top high school girls basketball recruit McKenna Woliczko picks Iowa
The nation’s No. 6 girls basketball recruit from the Class of 2026 made one college program very happy on Wednesday morning.
McKenna Woliczko, a highly versatile 6-foot-2 senior for national power Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), coming off a season-ending knee injury in January, picked the University of Iowa over three other high-profile finalists: USC, South Carolina and Ohio State.
The multi-faceted and highly competitive standout said the much-anticipated decision extended far before her finalists reveal in the spring. She’s scheduled to give a national press conference at 3 p.m. (PDT) from her high school in San Jose.
“My recruiting process has been both exciting and stressful,” she said in a prepared statement. “From my first ever AAU game in the summer before eighth grade, I had Division I college coaches sitting and watching me play.”
She told Christian Babcock of the Bay Area News Group: "I feel so much better. The whole process was awesome, but especially getting towards the end, it was super stressful. There were days I didn't want to talk about basketball or talk about college at all, because it was part of my life since I've been in eighth grade, and its been super stressful. ...So now, finally making the decision, I feel there's been so much weight lifted off my shoulders, and I just feel so much better about it all."
She told Babcock it "was really between South Carolina and Iowa. Those two schools I honestly think are perfect, and I don't think there's any cons to either of them. And that's what made the decision so hard. ... A big part of that was Iowa City. I Just felt like it was such a fun college town. And seeing all the fans and how Iowa supports all the sports was so impressive."
The daughter of a college men’s basketball player (Aaron) and college softball player (Erica), who met at the University of Pacific in Stockton, Calif., Woliczko has been a model of consistency and success on the high school, AAU and Team USA circuits.
The High School On SI Freshman of the Year in 2022-23, and Sophomore of the Year in 2023-24, was a leading contender for overall Player of the Year in 2024-25 before going down with a torn ACL and meniscus of her left knee near just before halftime of a Jan. 4 game with Ontario Christian.
Her team was ranked No. 1 in the country at the time of the injury a week after she was named the MVP of Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix (Ariz.) for the second year in a row. In 10 games last season she averaged 22.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and shot 59% from the field.
As a sophomore those averages were 22.1, 7.8, 64% and as a freshman she averaged 20.4, 10.2 and 62%. Known most for her rebounding and constant motor, Woliczko has a terrific touch around the hoop and has extended her offensive game to the mid-range and three-point shooting.
She was a two-time gold medalist for Team USA in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championships. She averaged nearly a double-double each year — 12.4 ppg and 9.6 rpg in 2024 and 11.8 ppg and 9.7 rpg in 2023.
Her skills as either a wing, combo guard or power forward will translate easily to the college game.
Though the knee injury was heartbreaking and the first serious setback of her athletic career — she was also an All-League softball shortstop as a freshman and sophomore — her off time has not been wasted, having spent nine months in the weight room improving her strength and more recently, working on her three-point shooting.
In July, she signed a contract with Disrupt the Game sports agency, the first high school player to join the sports and entertainment organization that represents some of the WNBA’s elite, including Lisa Leslie, Chiney Ogwumike and Kelsey Mitchell, to name a few.
“It is a tremendous time in women’s sports and to partner with an agency such as Disrupt The Game that is ‘for women, by women’ with so many industry leaders as clients is truly amazing,” Woliczko told High School on SI in July.
In June, she told us what she loved most about each of her finalists, including Iowa, the place she ultimately chose.
"I love the new coaching staff. There's definitely a family feel with them. I really like the fan base and I feel I can fit in immediately on the offensive and defensive ends."
She also weighed in on the influence of Caitlin Clark's career in Iowa City.
“Obviously she helped put Iowa on the map in college basketball,” Woliczko said in June. “She just contributed to the big change in the women’s basketball world, so she’s a big influence to all women who want to play basketball in general.
“I wouldn’t say that my end all reason in Iowa is just because Caitlin went there, but she definitely is a big help to help recruit other top players in the country.”
It evidently helped contributed in Woliczko picking the Hawkeyes.
According to a release, her scheduled full contact return to basketball is Oct. 29, a couple weeks before the start of the regular season.
Mitty has lost three straight years in the CIF State Open Division finals. Coached by Sue Phillips, who was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in April of 204, the Monarchs are bent on getting over the hump in 2025-26.