Top National High School Prospect Reclassifies To Class Of 2027

One of the top national high school baseball prospects has decided to make himself eligible for the 2027 Major League Baseball Draft .

Striker Pence reclassified to the Class of 2027, which will now allow him to be selected for the next Major League Baseball Draft . The 17-year-old is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country by Perfect Game and the top right-handed pitcher.

Top California High School Baseball Prospect Is The Nephew Of Ex-MLB Star Hunter Pence

Currently a student at Santiago High School in Corona, California, Pence is the nephew of former Major League Baseball all-star and World Series champion Hunter Pence. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder also is a left-handed first baseman.

“Striker is one of the more unique young players we’ve evaluated in recent years because the physical traits immediately stand out,” Perfect Game Vice President of Scouting, Jered Goodwin, said. “But what separates him is how those tools translate in competition. At this height with elite arm strength, he already possesses velocity that very few players his age can produce, but there’s still projection remaining.

“He has the athleticism, competitiveness and overall upside that organizations covert and his development trajectory has been exceptional. Reclassifying reflects the progress he’s made and the level he’s capable of competing at moving forward.”

This past spring, Santiago finished 19-12 overall and 10-5 in the Big VIII Conference, placing third. The Sharks were eliminated by Corona in the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs.

Striker Pence Reaching Over 100 Miles Per Hour On The Mound

During the Perfect Game WWBA World Championship event in Jupiter, Florida last year, Pence reached 101 miles per hour while pitching on the mound. He also made headlines while throwing seven consecutive pitches of 100 miles per hour during the Area Code Games in 2025 after warming up at 97 miles per hour in front of big league couts.

“Reclassifying is a significant decision for any young athlete and speaks to Striker’s development, maturity and readiness to compete at the next level,” Perfect Game Chairman Rick Thurman said. “We look forward to continuing to follow his progression as he takes this next step in his baseball journey.”

Pence will be in the discussion with the likes of fellow California high school baseball prospect Dylan Seward, Connor Salerno, Chubb Jones and Samir Mohammed to be the top high school player selected in 2027.

He has competed at the Perfect Game 13U Select Fest, 14U Select Fest and earned a spot in 2024 at the Perfect Game All-Star Game, which was held at Petco Park in San Diego, California in 2025.