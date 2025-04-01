Top Ranked high school baseball teammates have chance to make MLB Draft history
Billy Carlson and Seth Hernandez are currently taking the high school baseball world by storm. Playing for the number 1 ranked team in the country, the Corona Panthers, the duo has a chance to make history in the MLB draft.
According to MLB.com, Carlsons current rank stands at twelfth and Hernandez sits at fifth. If the possibility presents itself then the two teammates may have a chance to become the first high school teammates to be taken in the first round of the MLB draft since Mike Moustakas and Matt Dominguez did it for Chatsworth High School.
Not to mention they also have the 25th ranked prosepct too, Brady Ebel.
Recently three players and the rest of their team secured an 8-3 victory in the Boras Classic Championship. During that game Carlson started the scoring with a three run home run in the first inning, and the team never looked back from there.
As the high school baseball season continues on in California, the Panthers will add on to their 11-0 record so far. In those 11 games they have outscored their opponents 68-4, proving dominance both behind the late and on the mound.
Carlson and Ebel are both listed as short stops according to MLB.com, and Hernandez is the senior pitcher. In his junior year he held a 9-0 record with an incredible .62 ERA and 73 strikeout. He was also named California Gatorade Player of the Year.
The head coach for the Panthers is Andy Wise, and he has done an amazing job at guiding the team, and is in place to witness history involving two of his most talented players ever.