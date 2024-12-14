Tyran Stokes impresses in junior season debut for Notre Dame/Shermans Oaks (highlights + interview)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Within seconds of the opening tip, Tyran Stokes showed no hesitation.
The first time he touched the ball, he dribbled into the heart of the key for a small fadeaway jumper to log his first two points for Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks en route to a 20-point performance in an 82-55 victory at Fairfax High Friday night.
Stokes was 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free throw line. He knocked down one 3-pointer and had numerous eye-popping plays, including an emphatic two-handed dunk that didn't count because the official called a charge.
Stokes helped move Notre Dame to 8-0 on the season. Sophomore teammate NaVorro Bowman added 21 points. Josiah Nance had seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, just returned from a wrist injury and showed signs of fatigue, but is confident he'll get his conditioning up to par soon.
Notre Dame will play in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas starting December 27.
High School on SI's Tarek Fattal had a 1-on-1 interview with Stokes after his debut with Notre Dame Firday night.
INTERVIEW/HIGHLIGHTS
