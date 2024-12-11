California basketball star Tyran Stokes explains why he prefers traditional high school experience (video)
The landscape of high school athletics seems to be constantly changing. The most recent development that's made its impact is the emergence of NIL, which allows high school and college athletes to accept compensation for their name, image and/or likeness (NIL).
It's made prep schools like Utah Prep, where No. 1 recruit AJ Dybansta plays, more appealing for high-level basketball prospects that want to focus more on hoops than anything else a traditional high school experience offers.
The thought is: " ... the more I can focus on basketball, the quicker I can get to college and make money. The better I am, the more money I can garner ... "
Dybansta, the top basketball prospect in the class of 2025, just signed with BYU this week. His NIL deal is reported to be around $7 million, and it's likely he's already getting compensated at Utah Prep.
The No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class is Tyran Stokes, a 6-foot-7 forward that is enjoying the traditional high school experience since transferring to Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, Calif. from Prolific Prep in Northern California.
Stokes experienced homecoming for the first time. He mentioned larger class sizes with classmates. But most importantly, he mentioned the appreciated of more time to himself.
"At Prolific (Prep), it was basketball, basketball, basketball ... (at Notre Dame) I get to enjoy time to myself," Stokes said.
Stokes has offers to UCLA, Texas, North Carolina, Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas and Houston. Clearly, he understands that he can accomplish whatever he wants in basketball and have fun in high school - like every kid should.
Stokes has yet to make his Notre Dame debut because of a wrist injury, but is expected to make a return to the floor soon.
