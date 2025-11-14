Tyran Stokes, No. 1 Basketball Recruit, Enrolls at Rainier Beach in Seattle
America's No. 1 high school basketball recruit has a new home, and just in the nick of time.
Tyran Stokes has officially "enrolled" at Rainier Beach in Seattle, Wash., according to a source at the school, who also shared Stokes was on campus Thursday.
This news comes after Stokes 'withdrew' from Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles last week.
The basketball season in Washington begins November 24.
The 6-foot-8 forward is down to three college choices: Kansas, Kentucky and Oregon.
ESPN reported that Stokes has been rumored to enroll into college a semester early (with Kentucky the school most commonly associated with the midyear enrollment), but that 'talk has faded in recent days'.
Another rumor was that Stokes might declare for the 2026 NBA Draft now that he's 18 years old, but since he won't be a year removed from high school graduation, 'it doesn't seem like a viable option,' ESPN's Jeff Borzello wrote.
Borzello added that Kentucky is the leader in the proverbial clubhouse for Stokes' services.
STOKES LEAVES NOTRE DAME
News broke about Stokes withdrawing from Notre Dame on November 5.
"Notre Dame High School acknowledges Tyran Stokes' decision to withdraw and explore new opportunities. We appreciate the contributions he made to our basketball program and community during his time here. We wish Tyran all the best as he pursues his future goals, and we are confident he will find success," the release from athletic director Alec Moss reads.
Stokes was facing disciplinary issues at the school, including altercations with students. He served a suspension that kept him sidelined during multiple high school football games this season, and has not been at school this week, according to sources close to the situation.
There were rumblings about Stokes' future at Notre Dame that started a couple weeks ago. As of late, things started to become more predictable when he missed the team's photo day, the team's midnight madness was canceled the same week, and he wasn't on campus Monday, Nov. 3 or Tuesday, Nov. 4.
STOKES PLAYED FOOTBALL
Stokes decided he wanted to play football in the middle of the season, and suited up for the first time on September 26 against Culver City. He suited up just two more times in the team's remaining five games after he became eligible.
When asked why Stokes suddenly wanted to play football back in September.
"I had to explain to my Mom and agent that this is my last time I get to actually be a kid," Stokes said. "Once I go to college everything is looked at as a business."
Stokes, is a 6-foot-8, five-star forward who recently narrowed his college choices to Kentucky, Oregon, and Kansas.
MORE ON STOKES AT NOTRE DAME
Stokes completed his initial transfer from Prolific Prep to Notre Dame in July of 2024. He then led the Knights to the CIF Southern Section Open Division finals in March. Notre Dame lost to Eastvale Roosevelt, led by star Brayden Burries.
A week later, Stokes had Notre Dame in the CIF State Open Division SoCal regional final (one win away from the CIF State final), but lost to Roosevelt again.
As a junior, Stokes averaged 21ppg, 9.3rpg, and 3.9apg before earning All-CIF and All-Mission League honors. He was also selected to the High School On SI All-SoCal Team.
