UCLA football commits Madden Iamaleava, Jace Brown transfer to Long Beach Poly midseason
One of the most highly touted high school football quarterbacks in the country is on the move.
UCLA commit Madden Iamaleava, younger brother of University of Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava, is transferring midseason from Downey Warren High (0-3) to Long Beach Poly (0-3).
Eric Sondheimer of the LA Times reported of the transfer Monday morning.
Iamaleava is making the move with wideout Jace Brown, a fellow UCLA commit.
The two standout football players were seen in a TikTok posted by Kennah Iamaleava, Madden's little sister, last week. The caption of the post was an emoji of a rabbit with question mark, clearly alluding to the move. Poly's mascot is the Jackrabbits.
Iamaleava and Brown are both 4-star rated prospects, according to 247Sports.
Madden Iamaleava started and played in Warren's season opener on Aug. 23 when the Bears lost to Hawaii's Kamehameha Kapalama, 31-20, at home. Just days after the loss, rumblings of Iamaleava and Brown's departure started to emerge.
SBLive reached out to Iamaleava's father on Monday, Aug. 26, asking if Madden had checked out of Warren High.
"No, he has not, thank you," Iamaleava's father responded via text message.
According to sources, Iamaleava was late to a Saturday morning team activity after the Friday night loss. New coach Adam Leonard was set on imposing a consequence for Iamaleava's tardiness against Gardena Serra. Iamaleava's father, Nic, who is the team's defensive coordinator, had issue with the punishment.
The fallout ensued shortly after that. Nic Iamaleava resigned from the defensive coordinator position shortly after.
Warren played its second game of the season on Aug. 30 at Serra and lost 36-0. The game was reportedly called at halftime after an altercation in the stands. According to posts from reporters at the game, a gun was flashed and spectators scattered.
Neither Iamaleava nor Brown played in the game. Neither were seen at the game. The confirmation of their absence made their transfer rumors seem more realistic. As of Saturday, Aug. 31, Iamaleava and Brown were both absent of Warren's roster on Maxpreps.com.
Now, a week or so later, the two have transferred.
Warren High is under new guidance in first-year coach Adam Leonard, who took over for Kevin Pearson, who was at the helm since 2019. Pearson is known for his time at Cathedral High, where he was stationed for 22 years. The Bears were 32-6 under Pearson before reaching the CIF Southern Section Division 3 final in 2023 and falling to St. Bonaventure. He resigned in March.
WHAT NOW?
It remains to be seen what the eligibility status of Iamaleava and Brown will be. According to CIF rules, student-athletes need to serve a sit-out period after transferring schools without a valid change of residence (moving). Student-athletes only get one sit-out period (SOP) in their four years.
The most common way to be granted eligibility immediately is by moving, or as the CIF coins it: a valid chance of residence (VCR). The other way is via hardship, but those are rarely approved.
